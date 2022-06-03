Federal Reserve Watch: Now The Hard Work Begins

uschools/E+ via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve has now moved its policy rate of interest twice this year, raising the target range by 25 basis points on March 16 and then raising the target range by 50 basis points on May 4.

The range is now at 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent and the effective federal funds rate, since May 4, has been steady at 0.83 percent.

The expectation is for the Fed to raise its policy rate range in June and July of this year. The rise would be 50 basis points each month.

Lael Brainard, the vice-chair of the Board of Governors, has been very vocal recently in saying there is real reason for the Fed to put another 50 basis point increase on the board in September.

This would bring the top of the policy rate range to 2.50 percent at that time.

How high the Fed will have to raise this target range is anybody's guess.

But, the process of raising it is well underway and investors seem to be comfortable with the current expectations.

Now, For The Tough Part

The next part of the Fed's strategy is to get inflation back around the Fed's target, which currently is 2.00 percent per year.

A big part of accomplishing this task is the Fed's effort to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, which on June 2, 2022, was about $8.9 trillion.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet (Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve would like to substantially reduce the size of this portfolio.

The Federal Reserve's proposal is to reduce the size of the balance sheet to around $6.0 trillion by the middle of 2025.

The proposal suggests that this can be done without the Fed selling any securities by letting securities mature off the balance sheet without any effort to replace them.

At first, the Fed has suggested that it will allow $30.0 billion of Treasury securities to mature off its balance sheet every month up until September.

The Fed will also allow $17.5 billion of mortgage-backed securities to mature off every month until September, bringing the total up to $47.5 billion.

So, in June, the Fed has $48.25 billion in Treasury securities maturing and will let $30.0 run off without being replaced. This will leave $18.25 billion to be reinvested.

In September, the numbers will double. The Fed will allow $60.0 billion in Treasury securities to mature off its balance sheet each month and will allow $35 billion in mortgage-backed securities to mature off each month.

The total monthly reduction in the securities portfolio:$95 billion.

As mentioned above, the plan is to continue this process until the middle of 2025.

This will get the portfolio down to around $6.0 trillion.

And, that is the plan, so far as we know.

Other Issues

There are, of course, other balance sheet issues that could muddle up the picture.

Since March 16, the date of the first policy rate increase this year, the Federal Reserve has tightened up on the commercial banking system.

Reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, a total that is something like the excess reserves of the banking system, have declined by $536 billion.

Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Note, however, that the securities portfolio of the Federal Reserve has only been reduced by $9.9 billion.

The difference has come from two other major Federal Reserve accounts that can have a major impact on bank reserves.

First, is the General Account of the U.S. Treasury Department. This account is used by the Treasury to write its checks. When the Treasury is going to write checks, it draws funds into the Fed from the commercial banking system. Then, it writes its checks against these totals on its Federal Reserve account.

Since, March 16, 2022, the General Account of the U.S. Treasury Department has increased by over $115.0 trillion. This movement of funds reduces the amount of reserves that exist within the banking system.

Second, there is another account for reverse repurchase agreements.

This has been a very active account over the past two years, and movements of funds in and out of the Fed have had major impacts on the "excess reserves" of the commercial banking system.

However, the activity in the reverse repurchase agreement account gets very little attention even though the dollar amount of the account can be quite substantial.

As of June 2, 2022, outstanding reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed's balance sheet totaled $2.2 trillion.

Note: there is a very interesting article by Telis Demos in the Wall Street Journal, that discusses this account and how it is used. I really recommend reading it.

The important thing about the reverse repurchase agreement account is that it can have a substantial impact on the total reserve balances that commercial banks have in the Federal Reserve System.

Since March 16, 202, the amount of reverse repurchase agreements in the Federal Reserve System rose by more than $365.0 billion. This is not an insignificant amount.

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (Federal Reserve)

Note that this chart includes an extended time period. I believe that it is important to note the recent usage of reverse repurchase agreements and how movements in these accounts can impact the Fed's balance sheet.

But, it is also important to see that the use of reverse repurchase agreements also began to increase substantially as the Federal Reserve moved to keep the effective Federal Funds rate from falling into negative territory. Furthermore, as the Fed moved to put upward pressure on the Federal Funds rate, reverse repurchase agreements also begin to steadily rise.

Moving Forward

So, the Federal Reserve is moving forward in its battle against inflation.

We now have a picture of the Fed's plans to reduce the size of its securities portfolio without overtly selling securities.

This is all fine and good.

The question that remains is how is the Fed going to handle movements of funds in and out of the General Account of the U.S. Treasury Department at the Fed and how is the Fed going to handle movements of funds in and out of reverse repurchase agreements.

Both of these can have major impacts on the liquidity of the banking system. What role, if any, will these accounts play in how the Federal Reserve manages the fight against inflation?