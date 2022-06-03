Chinese Equities Appear Poised To Bounce Off Support

ASKA/E+ via Getty Images

Chinese stocks have substantially underperformed over the last two years. This underperformance appears to be near its end. Similarly, many of the larger Chinese companies appear to be near long-term support. This is visible on a long-term chart of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI), which appears to have found support at about the same level it did in 2011 and 2016/17.

FXI monthly candlestick chart (Finviz)

As the above chart indicates, FXI rarely gets below $30 per share. Also, it appears to generally quickly recover from such pricing to around a range of $35-$40 within the next few quarters.

FXI tests of current support (Finviz with markings by Zvi Bar)

I believe it is likely that FXI and the broader Chinese equity marketplace are poised to make such a move this quarter which would work out to a 10-25% return within the quarter. Further, I expect that the domestic markets will similarly require a strong Chinese market in order to sustain a meaningful rebound here.

There is good reason to expect Chinese stocks to rebound in June. Beyond technical support, China is also coming back online after a significant recent lockdown measure that appears to be ending now. The ramping up of the industrial and commercial parts of the economy is likely to have some effect upon global markets, but mostly its own.

Further, China's planned economy is intending to support itself to some extent. Just as it may seem assertive in shutting down, China has the capacity to ramp itself with some sense of motivation, if not a decisive sense of eagerness.

The largest constituent of FXI is still Alibaba (BABA), which has had a terrible decline over the last two years. It was not publicly traded back in 2011, but it did approach the support it set back in 2016, what FXI last bottomed, and it did appear to bounce off of it and into its current range.

BABA long term candlestick chart (Finviz)

Alibaba now looks as though it just broke out of a downtrend. It appears poised to test around $110 on a gap up.

BABA daily candlestick (Finviz)

JD.com (JD) also appears to be breaking out of that lower bound and prepared to test prices in the $60s.

JD daily candlestick (Finviz)

The weekly chart indicates JD has the potential to get to around $70 on a sustained move up from here, which is right around its 50-day moving average.

JD weekly candlestick (Finviz)

Baidu (BIDU) is more clearly in a breakout already. This spring, BIDU shares set a double bottom, and have since broken out of their apparent downtrend too, but with more gusto.

BIDU daily candlestick (Finviz)

Such apparent bottoming and a recent showing of strength upon accumulation are also apparent in smaller and non-digital entities too. For example, NIO (NIO) is showing incredible signs of strength off its recent bottom. Any real continuation here could take NIO back into the $20s.

NIO daily candlestick (Finviz)

Moreover, it appears possible that upon the broader accumulation of Chinese equities, NIO has the potential to gap up to its 50-day SMA at around $30.

I do not have positions in any of the above-mentioned equities, but I did recently buy options on the Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares ETF (CWEB). CWEB did a reverse split right after I acquired them, so they are funky adjusted options for 10 shares of the current CWEB, at a strike price of $60 bucks, with expiration on June 17.

CWEB candlestick chart (Finviz)

If China's reopening ramps smoothly, I believe it is likely that Chinese equities will bounce off of this apparent long-term support. I think such a bounce would have to be at least 10 percent off of current levels, but the move could likely go to the 20% range before finding technical resistance. Such resistance would come in the form of the selling of existing 'bag-holders' that got back to even.

I think the risks here are extreme and obvious. First, China may reinstitute a lockdown. Second, China may do whatever else it pleases regarding its economy, including measures that might be at the expense of shareholders. Moreover, such measures and risks are most extreme in the synthetic forms of beneficial ownership generally available outside of China.

I do believe most of these risks are fully priced into the marketplace, which is why Chinese equities are bouncing off of long-term support. This is where these equities go when at maximum risk.

I believe most Chinese equities are likely to outperform in June and possibly through the summer. I think the safest way to speculate on such a move is with a large ETF, such as FXI or the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), but I also believe the internet focused KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is likely to do well in the near term.

It is not clear whether or how soon Chinese equities may approach new highs. Even if they do substantially appreciate here, it is also reasonably probable that Chinese equities would at the least pause at some historic pressure points. On the FXI chart, they appear to be at around $35 and $40 per share.

FXI long term chart (Finviz with markings by Zvi Bar)

Here, I think it is possible for such a move up through those prices, but probably not in a straight line. Rather, I imagine that at least one of these two prices will become a formidable point of resistance. I hope it is the higher but would take either here. Further, it appears likely that existing recent and long-term support will continue to be supportive unless a new and significant material event occurs.