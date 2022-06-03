artas/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Tides Are Changing

In a day and age when the S&P 500 (SPY) trades at a price to book of above 4x, big tech has dominated the world of large caps.

Just a decade ago, big oil wore the large-cap crown. Although big oil was popular throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, it really did well in 2009. You see, when the market crashes, it is real assets that matter.

Largest Companies By Market Cap, 2009:

Largest Companies By Market Cap 2009-2014 (Visual Capitalist)

Going forward, physical assets may shine again. Oil companies have experienced a painful decade after their boom in the 2000s. Big oil has underinvested in exploration, causing the demand/supply imbalance we see today. As a result, Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) has made $32.3 billion of free cash flow over the past 12 months. We believe SHEL will return 10% per annum to long-term shareholders and beat the S&P 500 over the next decade.

Shell Is Still Cheap

On the back of strong oil prices, SHEL boasts a forward P/E of just 6.5. A comparison to the U.S. oil majors also points to an attractively valued investment:

Shell (SHEL) Chevron (CVX) Exxon (XOM) Forward P/E 6.5 12 10 Price to Book 1.2 2.3 2.3 Free Cash Flow Yield 14.5% 7.2% 9.7% Dividend Yield 3.0% 3.3% 3.7% Working Capital $39 Billion $13.5 Billion $5 Billion

Shell's dividend is not representative of the cash available to shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Shell completed share buybacks of $6.47 billion. Combined with the dividend, Shell essentially distributed $13.38 billion to shareholders. That's a 6% yield on the current market cap, and Shell plans to accelerate that shareholder return in 2022.

Shell's Operating Cash Flow (Macrotrends)

SHEL is also still cheap based on its average 10-year cash flows. Over the past 10 years, the company had average operating cash flows of $39 billion. Capital expenditures averaged about $25 billion over that period. Together, this amounts to $14 billion of cyclically adjusted free cash flow, over what was a rough decade for the industry. This gives SHEL a CAPE ratio of just 16 vs. the S&P 500's CAPE ratio of 33.

SHEL is now trading at a price below what it was in 2005, but shareholder's equity has grown substantially since then. The figure has grown from $80 billion to $176 billion:

Data by YCharts

The Future Of Oil Prices

History of Brent Crude Price (Statista)

Oil prices are still around where they were back in 2012. Since then, the M2 money supply in the United States has increased 220%. Does that mean the price of oil can go 220% higher? We hope not, that would be terrible for the world economy. But it is fair to say that oil is unlikely to go back to its lows of 2016 and 2020 given how much money has been printed since then.

Risks

Shell is heavily affected by what the price of oil does. In 2020, Shell cut its dividend to reduce its breakeven price to approximately $36 per barrel. Around that range, Shell can experience negative net income. The upstream segment accounted for nearly 50% of the company's net income in 2021.

Below is a breakdown of Shell's net income segments over time:

History of Shell's Earnings By Segment (Statista)

Oil demand will eventually peak, with estimates ranging from 2025-2035. Shell's oil reserves are also declining:

Shell's Oil Reserves (Reuters)

Shell has a renewables transition strategy that is already underway. Long-term investors will need to watch the company's capital allocation closely. It will be a challenge for Shell to replace its upstream business in the future, but the company's liquefied natural gas business shows promise as does its EV charging. Shell could be a global leader in clean energy by 2030. It will be a challenge for management to transform the business, but they have the cash flow to do so.

Long-term Returns

Shell produced $51.6 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months and is guiding towards an average $25 billion of capital expenditures going forward. For our valuation, we are using $26.6 billion of free cash flow as a starting point. Brent Crude was between $65 and $125 over this period, which is a pretty reasonable range for what we should expect going forward. Shell seems committed to returning cash to shareholders, and we think that will continue for the foreseeable future. Shell should return $13 billion per year to investors, which is currently a 6% yield. Shares outstanding should be around 3.05 billion in 2032, as the company repurchases shares at 2% per annum. This results in EPS of $8.70 per share.

Now the bad news. Because of Shell's declining oil reserves, the rest of the cash will have to be reinvested just to maintain the $26.6 billion of free cash flow in 10 years' time. We think it's possible they do it, but it will be a challenging decade for management.

In 2032, Shell should be a growing clean energy company, which could command a higher multiple than we see today. The energy transition has a very long runway. To remain conservative, we have assigned a terminal multiple of 13, resulting in a 2032 price target of $113 per share. Add in the reinvested dividends of roughly 4%, and we get a return of nearly 10% per annum.

Conclusion

Shell has a complex future. Investors need to do their own due diligence and pay close attention to management's energy transition plans, as well as their capital allocation. With a forward P/E of just 6.5, Shell has both short-term and long-term upside. Along with that upside comes real risks as the company's upstream business is in decline. We have a tentative buy rating on SHEL and believe it can outperform the S&P 500, with the caveat that you believe in the energy transition plan.