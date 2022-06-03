Photon-Photos/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers,

In this article, we're going to take a look at Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO). I've previously invested heavily in businesses such as Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY), SSAB (OTCPK:SSAAY), and other commodity producers and miners. This company is a natural avenue for me to go into based on my basic materials/chemical investments.

Let's look at what makes this business tick and how it works.

What is Southern Copper Corporation?

Southern Copper Corporation is, as the name suggests, a business in the area of mining copper. The company's roots can be traced back to South America and Peru (Hence the name 'southern') and when a Mexican Copper producer called Minera Mexico acquired a Peruvian Copper business known as the Southern Peru Copper Corporation.

This also leads us straight into one of the things we need to understand about SCCO. This company is majority-owned to almost 89% by the Mexican Mining Conglomerate Grupo Mexico through Americas Mining Corporation, which in turn is owned 100% By Grupo Mexico.

The public float of shares is around 11.1% of the company's shares.

SCCO Presentation (SCCO IR)

The company is, as mentioned, active in copper mining and smelting. It's one of the largest businesses in the world focused on copper both in mining, smelting and selling copper.

Copper is a very "core" sort of metal, in that it's literally needed in almost every area of human living. Copper consumption is found in construction, electrical/electronics, logistics, general/consumer products, and overall machinery. There are a few areas where Copper is not used to one degree or another.

On a global basis, the biggest consumers of copper have been China. With their 40-50% consumption of copper, China has been driving copper prices up, with consumption by Japan, USA, Europe and Asia Ex-China together at around 40% altogether.

SCCO maintains the highest copper reserves of any company in the industry and has a slew of attractive, organic-based growth projects with fully integrated overall operations run by experienced management. The company has strong financial performance and has been investment-graded for over 16 years at this point.

Its current credit rating is BBB+. The company also has an excellent dividend tradition, even if that tradition and the payouts of the company have been following along with market cycles, reaching lows in 2002 and 2005 respectively. You cannot, as an investor, demand that a cyclical mining company has anything but cyclical characteristics.

Despite this, SCCO has been able to generate market-beating returns for the past 20 years. The annualized RoR for this business is 21.2%, which outperforms most companies out there that aren't growth businesses with a tech orientation. And remember, this outperformance is even after the Russia crash.

Here are the company's operations, easily understood in terms of reserves, mines, and numbers.

SCCO Presentation (SCCO IR)

The fact that the company really has the world's largest reported reserves, and mine life, by far, is worth mentioning because it's well-established at this point.

SCCO Presentation (SCCO IR)

The company is a very pure copper play, but it also is a world-leading supplier of Molybdenum and Zinc. Operating costs and COGS overall on a per-ton or pound copper produced remain at a very low level, as the company is fully vertically integrated. The company has no need to use external resources for either mining or smelting or any step of the value chain in between. The cost structure for the company is very well-balanced, with 14-18% spent on Maintenance, Power, Operating Materials, Labor, Fuel, and remaining areas.

Only the company Vale (VALE) has lower costs for production than does SCCO.

SCCO Presentation (SCCO IR)

The past few years have been a strong history of growth for the company, seeing significant margin expansion on an EBITDA basis - growth from 48 to 63% in 2021A, with over 55%+ expected in 2022E. The company massively boosted its dividends in 2021 but expects to normalize this to the floor level of around $1/share for the fiscal of 2022. Thanks to excellent financial results, SCCO has been able to reduce its debt, where it stands to a total net debt/EBITDA of 0.2X for 2022E.

In terms of margins, SCCO is one of the best operators on the market. Only Antofagasta (OTCPK:ANFGY) and BHP (BHP) have similar or better margins reaching over 59% on an EBITDA level.

The company plans a significant investment program in order to improve production volumes, as well as efficiencies and costs. The company is perhaps one of the best-positioned copper miners/smelters in the world given the quality of its assets, the sheer size of its reserves, the worldwide demand for copper (including the ever-increased focus on EV/ESG), its $0.67 per-pound cost of copper production (which is one of the best worldwide), and excellent dividend history if you're willing to stomach some of that up and down.

SCCO Presentation (SCCO IR)

There's no doubt in my mind that the biggest risk to SCCO, as it is to most resource companies, is the spot/world pricing for the resource of their choice, in this case, copper. Their correlation here is pretty strong, to the degree that the demand outlook largely decides how the company trades - at least historically. We'll see in valuation how this company has never really been "smooth sailing" - but using the valuation, how we could estimate where to "BUY" and where to "SELL" the business in order to achieve maximum returns.

Nonetheless, the current yield stands at around 6.5%, and it's been confirmed as late as May that this, for the time being, will remain.

Let's move to valuation and look at the specifics.

The company's valuation

So, as I mention, this company might look unpredictable on the surface - but it's actually not as chaotic as it might look at first glance.

If we consider the ebb and flow of copper demand, we can start to spot patterns. During times of Copper highs, the company's valuation can easily climb to a 22-26X P/E - but that's as high as it goes.

During copper "dips", this business can be undervalued to where it starts trading at 5-6X P/E. Not only that, but because the company works with flexible dividends that rise during highs and sink during dips, this also has the added effect of cutting the company's dividend in line with its EPS.

If we look at the past 20 years, this becomes incredibly clear, illustrated here.

SCCO EPS/Dividends (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

You'd expect value investors to be able to stick with these trends and understand where the company goes - but the market doesn't agree. Valuation really goes up and down very consistently with demand. Given that cycles are forecastable, even if the specifics aren't forecastable, this makes it possible to determine decent "BUY" points as well as points when the company is excessively valued.

Anyone recommending investors buy SCCO at a 20-22X P/E valuation must reconcile the fact that buying at this valuation has produced sub-par RoR, from a negative 10% annualized RoR, to a positive 5-6% at most if we look back a long time. The way to invest in the business is to target the troughs - and they come with surprising frequency. For this company, any time it trades below 15X P/E, a "BUY" of the company's shares would have resulted in significant, market-outperforming returns of double digits or higher in the long term.

The company, using that logic, is relatively close to, or below a "BUY"able valuation at this point.

SCCO Upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Forecast accuracy isn't great for this company, so the near-term upside is somewhat unclear. But you are buying the company at a relatively cheap level compared to 2021 EPS levels, which is at the very least a beginning.

Based on the background of some of the best copper assets in the world, including the Cananea Mine in Mexico, which is among the largest mines in the world with the longest remaining lifespan of any major open-pit copper mine, this is an attractive company even if the copper price dips for the next few years.

Based on a normalized premium of 15-20X P/E, I see a potential upside to SCCO of between 6.5% to 17% annually. It's not the greatest - the company has seen lower valuations, which would give better upsides, but I'm calculating very conservatively. History would suggest that this company can go up to 24-25X P/E before turning back down, which would up that to almost 27% annually - but I view this as being a bit too optimistic a forecast to take all that seriously.

S&P Global calls for a target price range between $46-$72, with an average of around $62 - meaning the company is considered to be overvalued here by almost 5%. However, analysts have a fairly strong tradition of considering the company overvalued when in fact, it can go higher, as much as 20-25% to what analysts consider a fair value target.

Current estimates call for the company's EBITDA and EPS to at the very least remain somewhat stable from the current level, and not decline until 2024-2025E (Source: S&P Global) - and any forecast for a company like this that far out in the future can be considered extremely uncertain.

I view the company as having an upside of at least to a 15-16X P/E range for the next few years, which comes to between $65-$70/share - call it $65 conservatively, which will be my PT for the company.

Thesis

My thesis for Southern Copper Corporation is as follows:

This company is an excellent play on Copper mining, and one of the most interesting copper companies out there based on its asset and the company forecasts and growth.

Fundamentals are solid - and the company's history provides us with a relatively forecastable sort of high and low target, allowing us to determine when to buy and sell with relative accuracy (going by historical numbers, at least).

For now, I consider the company lightly undervalued - I would give the company a "BUY" rating here, but with a very modest upside to a PT of $65/share.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

