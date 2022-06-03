A Bear Market Is Now A Coin Toss

John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Although from financial media and the blogosphere one may get the impression there is a bear market in equities, nothing can be further from the truth. So far, the bear market has been confined to high beta large caps, growth and tech stocks, and small caps.

The table below shows the performance of 11 total return indices year-to-date (June 2, 2022).

Year to Date Performance of 11 Total Return Indices (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The first column shows the return year-to-date. Only the NASDAQ-100 total return index (NDXTR) is down more than 20%. The S&P 500 High Dividend Index (SPXHDUP) is up 5.5% year-to-date. This is a wide divergence that indicates a broad bear market is nowhere close.

The S&P 500 Value total return index (SPXTR) is down just 3.1% and down only 4.7% from all-time highs. This is another wide divergence with tech, growth, high beta, and small caps that shows a broad bear market is nowhere close. The S&P 500 total return index is down 11.8% year-to-date and down 12.4% from all-time highs; this performance is still within normal deviations.

More interesting is the S&P 500 Equal-Weight total return index (SPXEWTR); it is down 7.4% year-to-date and down 8.2% from all-time highs. Below is a long-term chart of this index since the 70s.

Daily Chart of S&P 500 Equal Weight Total Return Index (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The mean drawdown is -6.9% and the one standard deviation away from the mean based on the available sample is -15.9%. The current drawdown of -8.2% is more close to the mean and far from the one-standard-deviation. For a bear market, the drawdown must rise significantly. Notice how at bear market bottoms in the past the drawdown had exceeded -30%. We are still way above that. There is no broad bear market.

However, the canary in the coal mine is the S&P 500 High Beta Index total return (SP5HBIT). This is where the irrational exuberance of the Covid-19 stimulus is evident, followed by a crash. This index is down 11.3% year-to-date and down 15.1% from all-time highs. Based on linear regression, it appears the mean-reversion has room to cover with up to 40% additional drop.

Daily Chart of S&P 500 High Beta Total Return With Linear Regression (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The above chart shows the mean trend and one-standard-deviation bands above and below the mean. After breaking above the upper band, the index went parabolic but by December of last year, the crash started. The upper band hasn't been tested yet and in case it will be, then there may be a reversion to the mean for a loss of about 40% from current levels.

One of the reasons the upper band in the above chart hasn't been tested yet is because the corresponding band was already tested in the NASDAQ-100 total return index (NDX) and then followed by a rebound, as shown below.

Daily Chart of NASDAQ-100 Total Return With Linear Regression (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The strong uptrend after October 2020 ended late last year, and then prices crashed to the upper two-standard-deviation band. Then there was a rebound, but there is a high probability it was one of those bear market rallies. Reversion to the mean will require an additional 30% drop in this index and a broad-based bear market.

Conclusion: So far, high dividend, value, and low volatility stocks have behaved within normal bounds and have prevented a broad-based bear market. However, if there is a further crash in high beta, tech, and growth stocks, odds are high that a full bear market won't be avoided.

At this point, a bear market is a fair coin toss. If selling pressures in those sensitive sectors intensify, then the market may get biased towards a bear market. Tech stocks appear to be near a significant pivot point and action in that market may provide important clues as to whether the worse is over or there will be an additional downside in the stock market.