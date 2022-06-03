Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Despite financial conditions tightening at one of its fastest paces in years, the job market is not slowing fast enough to put downward pressure on inflation. This only leaves one to believe that the Fed will need financial conditions to tighten even more to slow job growth and cool inflation. It can only mean bad things for the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

The job report showed that 390,000 jobs were created in May, easily beating estimates of 318,000. Additionally, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, slightly higher than estimates of 3.5%. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings came in as expected at 5.2%, which was somewhat weaker than last month's reading of 5.5%.

The big news was buried in the household survey, which showed that jobs were created in May and that the number of people not in the labor force fell. It implies that people are now coming off the sidelines to find work, not a sign of a weakening job market.

Household Survey (BLS.gov)

Despite all that financial conditions have tightened and how much rates have risen, the jobs data tells us that more tightening and higher rates are still needed. On top of that, the latest ISM data for manufacturing and services showed that the prices paid indexes are still very high and that inflation has demonstrated almost no signs of abating.

The Path Of Future Rate Hikes

The eurodollar futures curve shows that rates are rising following the report, especially as one goes further out in time, indicating that traders see the terminal rate rising.

Eurodollar curve (Bloomberg)

The rise in eurodollar rates for today vs. yesterday isn't massive but follows a trend that has taken place throughout the week. The market is again starting to price higher terminal rates from the Fed. On May 27, futures contracts priced a terminal rate of 3.17% by June 2023. Now that rate stands at 3.47% for the same expiration date.

Eurodollar curve (Bloomberg)

Dollar Impacts

Additionally, the dollar strengthening following the job report confirms the view of a more aggressive monetary policy from the Fed. The stronger the dollar gets, the more likely it is to weigh heavily on individual stock components within the S&P 500. A strong dollar will negatively impact multinationals, creating headwinds, as a strong dollar should work to weaken revenue and earnings for those companies. Microsoft (MSFT) is one example of this which lowered its guidance on June 2 due to FX headwinds. The strong dollar means that earnings estimates are likely to be cut for the S&P 500 ETF in the coming weeks, as more companies are likely to pre-announce quarter results.

Tighter Conditions Coming

A stronger dollar and risings rates will work against equity prices as financial conditions tighten further. The Fed needs financial conditions to tighten more to put the downward force necessary to slow the economy. Currently, the Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index shows conditions have tightened but remain below 0, which means that conditions are still not a restrictive force on the economy.

The last time financial conditions were restrictive for a meaningful length of time was in 2007 and 2008, with conditions well above 0. Additionally, in 1999 and 2000 those conditions didn't get above 0, but were very close and stayed around zero. Both of those times produced a recession in the US and a significant drawdown in the S&P 500 ETF.

Chicago Fed NFCI (Bloomberg)

It seems likely that conditions will need to approach zero again this time, and given the high inflation rate, go above 0 like in 2007 and 2008, to get the force required to cool the economy and bring inflation down.

This will remain the most significant headwind for stocks because stocks suffered in 2000 and 2008, dropping by around 50% in value each time. It doesn't mean stocks have to drop that much again this time, but the current declines in the S&P 500 ETF don't appear to be enough to get the Fed's desired outcome.

Chicago Fed NFCI VS. SPX (Bloomberg)

Many investors either don't realize or are unwilling to accept that the Fed needs stocks to fall to cool inflation. Stocks rising corresponds with financial conditions easing. So the Fed needs stocks to fall further to get financial conditions to tighten. This is probably why the Fed quickly and suddenly turned around and walked back the idea of a September pause because stocks rallied dramatically, easing financial conditions by some measures.

Goldman US Financial Conditions Index (Bloomberg)

The Fed will need to continue working towards tightening financial conditions, which means the threat of more aggressive rate hikes and more pain for stocks are likely to come.