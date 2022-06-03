Micron Controls 55% Of Automotive Semiconductor Memory Market
Summary
- Micron was downgraded because of low exposure to automotive and high exposure to consumer sectors, and my analysis refutes these claims.
- My analysis shows Micron has a 55% share of the global automotive memory market in 2021.
- My analysis also shows Micron has a 4% share of the global automotive semiconductor market in 2021.
- My analysis also shows Micron has a 2.5% share of the global consumer semiconductor market in 2021.
- My analysis also shows Micron has an 8.2% share of the global smartphone semiconductor market in 2021.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares fell Friday, June 3 as investment firm Piper Sandler downgraded the memory chipmaker, citing its "oversized exposure" to consumer electronics.
With Micron in the spotlight, other bellwether semiconductor companies also were negatively impacted. Intel (INTC) was off by 2.6% while Nvidia (NVDA) was down by 4.5%, Qualcomm (QCOM) shares fell by 3.5% and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) dropped 3%.
According to the Tech Note in Seeking Alpha:
- Micron is also not as exposed to the automotive market, which Kumar said events like rising rates, a slowing macro and the possibility of excess inventory may be a concern.
- Kumar pointed out that Micron's exposure of greater than 50% to consumer markets is higher than many other semiconductor companies, and with some weakness in the mobile and PC markets, it's likely there could be "additional pressure on the company."
My Analysis
Perhaps it's in the definitions of the Piper Sandler database used to downgrade Micron. But my analysis shows significantly different metrics, which is shown below in this article.
Automotive Memory
Shown in Chart 1, Micron's share of the total Automotive Memory market of $3,700 million was 55.0% in 2021, up slightly from 53.9% in 2020, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), 5G, Automotive, and Memory Chips."
Chart 1
Automotive Semiconductor
Chart 2 shows that Micron's share of the total Automotive Semiconductor Market of $51,600 million was 3.9%, up slightly from 3.4% in 2020.
Chart 2
Consumer Semiconductor
Chart 3 shows Micron's share of the global Consumer Semiconductor market of $46,800 million was 2.5% in 2021, down slightly from 2.8% in 2020.
Note that my analysis of the "Consumer" segment is based on Industry Consortia "Semiconductor Industry Association" definitions.
Chart 3
Smartphone Semiconductor
Chart 4 shows Micron's share of the global Smartphone Semiconductor market of $88,100 million was 8.2% in 2021, down from 10.3% in 2020.
Chart 4
Investor Takeaway
The Piper Sandler analysis states that Micron's exposure was greater than 50% of consumer markets. My analysis shows that it is just 2.5% of the $46 billion consumer semiconductor (Chart 3) and 8% of the $88 billion smartphone semiconductor markets (Chart 4). These shares are significantly below the 50% share reported by Piper Sandler.
In the Automotive semiconductor market, Piper Sandler reports that Micron is also not as exposed to the automotive market. In my analysis, Micron has a 55% share of the $3.7 billion market (Chart 1), which in my opinion, is significantly more than "not as exposed." Indeed, if we consider the overall Automotive Semiconductor market, Micron does have just a 3.9% share of the $52 billion market.
Investors must consider that Micron's automotive share of total revenues is 7% compared to semiconductor manufacturers that specialize in the automotive market, such as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) with a 47% exposure, or Infineon with a 46% exposure.
I rate Micron a buy. My analysis also correlates with Seeking Alpha's Ratings and Factor Grades shown in Chart 5.
Chart 5
This article was written by
Dr. Robert N. Castellano, is president of The Information Network www.theinformationnet.com. Most of the data, as well as tables and charts I use in my articles, come from my market research reports. If you need additional information about any article, please go to my website.
I will soon be initiating an investor newsletter. Information to register will be online on my website.
I received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Oxford University (England) under Dr. John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. I've had ten years experience in the field of wafer fabrication at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Stanford University.
I have been Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed Journal of Active and Passive Electronic Devices since 2000. I authored the book "Technology Trends in VLSI Manufacturing" (Gordon and Breach), "Solar Panel Processing" (Old City Publishing), "Alternative Energy Technology" (Old City Publishing). Also in the solar area, I am CEO of SolarPA, which uses a proprietary nanomaterial to coat solar cells, increasing the efficiency by up to 10%. I recently published a fictional novel Blessed, available on Amazon and other sites.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.