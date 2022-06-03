It's been a turbulent start 2022 for the major market averages, and an especially difficult year for the restaurant sector. While a few names have given up ground grudgingly, this has not been the case for Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO), which has massively underperformed the market and its peer group (EATZ). In fact, the stock has been cut in half in six months, partially attributed to continued headwinds for restaurant operators. The good news is that much of this negativity looks priced into the stock, but at $18.00, I still don't see enough of a margin of safety just yet.

Over five months ago, I wrote on Portillo's (PTLO), noting that while this was an exceptional brand with impressive average unit volumes, the stock was priced far too generously. This was based on the stock trading at 80x FY2023 earnings estimates, a massive premium vs. peers. Since then, the stock has plummeted, sliding 50%, significantly undercutting its previous post-IPO lows. Unfortunately, despite the pullback, it's still hard to find much value here, especially with FY2023 earnings and EBITDA estimates being reeled in considerably. Let's take a closer look below:

Portillo's is one of the newest names to go public in the restaurant space, and it's a unique story, with average unit volumes [AUVs] that dwarf its peer group. This is shown by the below chart, with Portillo's AUVs well ahead of its closest peers (Chick-Fil-A, Raising Canes, Whataburger) by a wide margin (~$7.0 million vs. $3.2 - $5.0 million). This trend continued in the company's Q1 results, with Portillo's reporting AUVs of $8.3 million, a 9% increase from the year-ago period, though partially related to the uptrend in menu pricing industry-wide to combat inflation.

Average Unit Volumes by Restaurant (2020) (QSR Magazine, Author's Chart)

From a revenue standpoint, Portillo's reported solid growth, with revenue coming in at $134.5 million, a 15% increase year-over-year. This was driven by same-restaurant sales of 8.2%, and a slightly higher store count as Portillo's added five new restaurants, ending the quarter with 69 restaurants (70 currently). However, like the majority of the sector, the company relied on check growth to drive same-restaurant sales, related to favorable mix and menu price increases (+7.1%). Obviously, this is less desirable than traffic growth or transaction growth, which has been hard to find in the restaurant space with many brands lapping difficult re-opening comps.

Portillo's - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While these figures might be a little disappointing and below what some were expecting, it's worth noting that the aggregate of all entrees was up 1.7% in the quarter. This suggests that, at least for the time being, Portillo's is not seeing a negative shift in consumer behavior from the more difficult economic landscape, which appears to be a slightly weaker consumer. It's also important to point out that there was a negative impact on sales from Omicron in January, making it even more challenging to lap the near-insurmountable re-opening comps from Q1 2022.

Portillo's - Same-Restaurant Sales (Company Presentation)

Looking at the results from a 3-year comp stack basis, we can see that the business continues to trend in the right direction, with a 3-year comp stack same-restaurant sales growth rate of 6.8%. These satisfactory results were in line with the company's long-term target and should alleviate any concerns from some investors about whether Portillo's will maintain its aggressive unit growth rates (~10%) in this difficult operating environment. Just as importantly, sales at the company's newest locations are tracking above estimates, and Portillo's opened its first pick-up store (triple-lane drive-through), which could positively impact margins if it can produce similar AUVs.

Margins & Headwinds

Unfortunately, while the performance was decent from a sales standpoint which the company could control, especially considering the Omicron hit, margins stumbled, an area that was out of its control. This was despite moderate menu price increases, with labor costs increasing 120 basis points to 27.7% of sales due to investments in wages, and its cost of goods sold soaring 450 basis points to 34.4%. The latter should be of little surprise given the torrid pace of food inflation, but it was a little above my expectations.

Wholesale Food Prices (National Restaurant Association, BLS)

As the chart shows, food costs increased another 3.1% sequentially in April and 17.8% year-over-year. Some brands have been shielded a little more than others in this department, but with Portillo's having a protein-heavy menu and beef, pork, and chicken (~24% increases) prices continuing to rise, it was harder for the company to side-step these inflationary pressures. This has led to the company guiding for the high end of its 13-15% commodity inflation outlook for 2022. Unfortunately, for the time being, whether transitory or not, the result was a dip to 20.8% restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margins.

If food costs and temporary supply chain disruptions were the only issues, this would already be a difficult landscape. However, Portillo's, like other retail/restaurant names, also has to deal with the tight labor situation. This situation has not improved much, and while net jobs were added in April, the industry is still over 790,000 jobs (~6.4%) below pre-pandemic levels. The good news is that Portillo's is back to pre-pandemic staffing levels. The bad news is that given the high demand for jobs, it's not going to get any cheaper to maintain team members, and it will arguably only get more expensive as larger brands like Costco (COST) and Target (TGT) raise wages to support their growth plans and ensure adequate staffing levels.

Eating & Drinking Place Employment (National Restaurant Association, BLS)

While this hit to margins is undoubtedly disappointing, Portillo's is unlikely to see the same check management that other brands might where there's a much higher average check. This is because while some diners might elect to drop an appetizer or a second drink, it's unlikely they'll drop the fries, drink, or shake from their Portillo's order, with a much lower average check. Meanwhile, investors can have some confidence that Portillo's has been around for 60 years and has waded through difficult periods before. Obviously, no recession or semi-recessionary period is the same, but it certainly helps to know that the company has managed to stay afloat through very tough environments.

Long-Term Growth & Earnings Trend

Moving over to the long-term opportunity, Portillo's shines relative to its peer group, with significant whitespace and an industry-leading unit growth rate. In fact, only a few companies match this outlook, with them being slightly more mature from a restaurant count standpoint: Dutch Bros (BROS) and First Watch (FWRG). In Portillo's case, it is aiming to open seven restaurants this year, and its goal is 10% unit growth long-term. Most exciting, though, is that it believes its concept can support 600 restaurants domestically, translating to more than 700% growth (70 restaurants currently).

Portillo's - Restaurant Base (Company Presentation)

Given its recent opening of a pick-up store in Joliet that is performing above expectations, it's possible that the company could upgrade its long-term outlook in the coming years, with an easier time securing attractive locations with a slightly smaller box. In addition, and as discussed earlier, this smaller box may be able to provide a small lift to margins across the store base, similar to what Chipotle's (CMG) smaller concepts/Chipotlanes are expected to do for the company. So, while the recent margin hit certainly overshadowed what otherwise solid results were, I don't see any reason to be concerned about the long-term outlook here, especially if this food inflation can moderate in 2023.

PTLO Earnings Trend (Ycharts.com, FactSet, Author's Chart)

Having said that, while the long-term outlook remains solid, the margin hit has put a dent in earnings and EBITDA margins, with annual EPS estimates cut down to $0.17 for FY2022 vs. previous estimates of $0.20. Meanwhile, FY2023 and FY2024 estimates have also come down, sliding to $0.32 and $0.37, respectively. So, while Portillo's would have otherwise been becoming much more attractively valued after its recent drop, the stock's earnings multiple has not dipped as much as it should have, given that earnings estimates have slid simultaneously. At a current share price of $17.80, PTLO trades at ~48x FY2024 estimates.

Valuation

Based on ~72 million shares outstanding and a current share price of $17.80, Portillo trades at a market cap of ~$1.28 billion or an enterprise value of approximately ~$1.50 billion. Assuming the company can generate $79 million in EBITDA in FY2022, this would leave Portillo's trading at 19x enterprise value to EBITDA. If we compare this to a high-growth industry leader with best-in-class average unit volumes like Chipotle, this figure is slightly below Chipotle's historical EBITDA multiple (post-E. Coli scare) of ~29.

However, it's difficult to justify using historical EBITDA and earnings multiples to value newer restaurant IPOs, given that we're seeing near-unprecedented challenges for the industry. Instead, I believe a more conservative multiple for Portillo's is 18x enterprise value to EBITDA, which would point to a fair value of $22.80 per share. This points to a meaningful upside from current levels, but I prefer a minimum 30% discount to fair value when it comes to small-cap names. After applying this discount, the low-risk buy zone for PTLO would come in below $15.95.

QSR Earnings Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

It's also worth noting that if investors are willing to settle for a lower-growth brand that still has very solid margins, Restaurant Brands International (QSR) is trading at less than 16x FY2023 earnings estimates vs. PTLO at ~55x FY2023 estimates. Obviously, QSR does not have a double-digit unit growth rate, and it's also having its challenges from a labor standpoint. Still, this valuation is well below its historical average, and investors are collecting a ~4.2% dividend yield while they wait for the industry to turn around. So, from a margin of safety standpoint, I would argue that this is a much safer bet.

Technical Picture

Finally, if we look at PTLO's technical picture, momentum continues to remain to the downside, and the stock has sliced through what looked like it might be strong support near $22.00 per share. Often, prior support will morph into new resistance, and this means that if Portillo's were to rally back towards the $22.00 level, it's likely that it might run out of gas, at least on its first test. Meanwhile, with no long-term trading history, given that this is a new issue, there is no support below the stock. This does not paint a favorable picture, with it difficult to assess a reward/risk outlook with no previous support levels available.

PTLO Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

The good news is that if Portillo's were to sink below $16.00, the stock would head into a lower-risk valuation zone, and the stock would also begin to get short-term oversold. Hence, while I don't see a low-risk buy point currently, I think the $15.70 - $16.00 level is worth watching closely, where the stock might be able to put together a solid bounce from a swing-trading standpoint. However, with tough comps ahead in Q2 for the industry, patience is the best course of action, especially when there are safer bets elsewhere in the space.

Portillo's is a phenomenal growth story that's hit a speed bump due to the industry-wide challenges, and Q2 could be another rough quarter due to the difficult year-over-year comps. However, as noted, the long-term thesis remains intact, and if the stock were to dip below $15.95, this would present a medium-risk buying opportunity for an initial position. For now, though, I remain on the sidelines, favoring safer bets like Restaurant Brands International, which is trading at its most attractive levels since April 2020.