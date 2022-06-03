brightstars/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investors might want to consider investing in Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU) as a bargain opportunity. Based on fundamentals, there are no evident reasons why the stock should trade at a steep discount to book value of approximately 50%. In this article, I value SOHU based on a Residual Earnings framework. I apply analyst consensus estimates until 2025, a WACC of 9% and a terminal value growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth. My calculation implies that SOHU is currently >30% undervalued, based on a base-case target price of $19.95/share. Buy.

About Sohu

Sohu Inc. is a leading online media, video and game company based in Beijing, China. The company is active in three verticals: information, communication and entertainment. Arguably, information is the company's main and most successful business activity as Sohu operates China's most popular online news platform/app. Recently, Sohu has seen growing success through the company's gaming business Changyou, which mainly focuses on online multiplayer games. Finally, Sohu also operates a search engine platform through the company's subsidiary Sogou, which is also partly owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - keeping a 38.2% stake.

Sohu generates revenues primarily through the company's gaming platform, which accounts for slightly over 85% of total revenues, and online advertising services such as ad/brand placement and paid collaboration with news agencies, which account for less than 15% of revenues.

It is worth noting that Sohu was ranked by Fortune as the world's third-fastest growing company in 2009 and the world's twelfth fastest-growing in 2010. However, Sohu's time of strong growth rates is over as the company has not managed to increase topline revenues much since 2015. The lower growth expectations are very much reflected in the company's stock price, which decreased from an ATH of $67/share in 2017 to mid-teens as of May 2022.

The Value Thesis

But arguably, growth is not the only aspect that gives a company value. In fact, there is also the ability to generate cash flows and the value of the balance sheet. And I feel this is the aspect that the market underappreciates. In 2021, Sohu recorded operating income of $97 million. Even during the recent Q1 2022, which was truly challenging for Chinese businesses because of multiple headwinds such as a slowing economic and China lockdowns, Sohu managed to stay profitable with GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of $3 million.

With regards to the balance sheet, most notably, Sohu records more than $1.4 billion of cash and short-term investments and no financial debt. For reference, if we take the company's current market capitalization of $540 million, we can calculate a price to book ratio of significantly <x0.5.

That said, Sohu appears like a true value stock. But investors might wonder if the company is also a value trap? Personally, I do not think so. The company's business operations appear structurally very profitable at net income margins >10%, if we adjust for the current challenging macro-environment. Moreover, consensus analyst forecast doesn't indicate deteriorating fundamentals. As of late May 2022, the Bloomberg Terminal reports consensus revenues for 2022, 2023, and 2024 at $747 million, $759 million and $754 million. Respectively, EPS is estimated at -$0.1, $0.22 and $0.55.

Valuation

I value Sohu based on a Residual Earnings framework and anchor my estimates on the following assumptions:

I base my EPS estimates on the analyst consensus until 2025.

I apply the CAPM model to derive the cost of equity and as a second step calculate the WACC (9%) according to the business leverage. I feel 9% is very reasonable as it balances the company's low-risk balance sheet assets and the China equity premium.

With regards to the terminal growth rate, I think growth equal to zero is adequate, even if perhaps not understated.

Based on the above assumptions, my calculation returns a base-case target price for Sohu of $19.95/share. Thus, Sohu appears significantly overvalued. Most notably, the undervaluation is relatively low-risk since most of the value is already accounted for on the balance sheet, and not speculative value coming from long-dated earnings expectation.

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculations

I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combination, so investors can value Sohu based on the scenario that best reflects their fundamental view. For reference, red-cells imply an overvaluation as compared to the current market price, and green-cells imply an undervaluation. Needless to say, the picture looks very attractive for Sohu.

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculations

Risks

Investors should be aware of the following risks/challenges that might prevent the stock from achieving the target price as calculated in the valuation section:

First, Sohu's scope of competition is quite broad as the company is engaged both in online advertising and gaming. That said, with regards to gaming, the company has some strong competitors including Tencent and NetEase (NTES). With regards to advertising, Sohu is competing for ad budgets with giant Baidu (BIDU). In addition, Sohu is impacted by changes in user behavior and competition with video-streaming platforms such as Bilibili (BILI).

Second, as Sohu is based and operating in China, the company is exposed to heightened political risks as the CCP aims to regulate tech/internet companies and ADR listing dispute has not been resolved yet. That said, negative investor sentiment against China equities might cause the stock to trade at unreasonable low multiples until confidence improves--if ever.

Third, a significant economic slowdown in China, due to Covid-lockdowns, real estate crisis and inflation, could significantly impact the financial health of Sohu's business/advertising partners and customers. Thus, if challenges turn out to be more severe and/or last longer than expected, the company's financial outlook, notably EPS estimates, should be adjusted accordingly.

Conclusion

Sohu appears undervalued. As the company has a history of profitability, and as analysts see sustained profitability going forwards, there is no reason why Sohu should trade at such a steep discount of almost 50% of book value. That said, the residual earnings valuation framework points to a material undervaluation of >30%. I initiate with a BUY recommendation and set a target price of $19.95/share