Main Thesis &Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is one I have written about many times, and is managed by BlackRock (BLK), with an objective to "manage a portfolio of high-quality securities to achieve both preservation of capital and high monthly income", primarily through exposure to agency mortgage-backed securities.

This is a fund I used to own, but grew continuously cautious on as inflation remained rampant and the Fed began to announce plans of Fed tapering. This tapering would include both treasuries and MBS, the latter of which is the predominate holding in BKT. Despite these concerns, I did see some value in the fund when the year started, and that outlook couldn't have been more offbase. BKT has dropped into correction territory since then, making the S&P 500's drop look modest by comparison:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, it was clearly wrong to have been bullish on this fund. Given the sharp drop in price since January, logic would typically indicate to me that this is a much better buy here. While true, there are still some significant headwinds, so I am forced to balance out the pros and the cons here. The market's mistrust of inflation in 2021 and when 2022 got underway has proved painful for fixed-income products. While the worst of it has probably passed, readers would be wise to approach new positions selectively going forward.

Why Has BKT Dropped So Much?

To begin, let us recap on the why behind BKT's poor performance. This is imperative to deciding if positions here look to have some value or if it's a value trap. Unfortunately, there are multiple reasons for this drop, and I will take each in turn.

One, BKT is a leveraged fund, and leverage has become more expensive as 2022 has progressed. This is due to the fact that short-term rates have been rising on the backdrop of inflation and Fed rate hikes. In normal times, rising short-term rates would not necessarily be a bad thing for a leveraged fund like BKT. While short-term borrowing costs would rise, the fund would theoretically be able to pick up longer dated securities at prevailing (higher) interest rates. That would allow the fund to capture a positive spread, making the leverage beneficial. However, in our current environment, short-term rates have been rising faster than long-term rates, a situation known as a yield curve inversion. We saw this become a reality earlier this year:

Yield Curve (S&P Global)

Simply, if short-term borrowing costs rise and longer term rates stay the same, then the net effect is negative because the fund is not able to capture higher yields on the back-end. I should emphasize this is not a problem unique to BKT, but to any leveraged fixed-income product. Yet, it hurts BKT all the same.

The downside here should be particularly evident when we look at BKT compared to a non-leveraged MBS option, such as the iShares MBS ETF (MBB). While MBB is not having a great year, BKT's performance has been much, much worse:

YTD Performance (Google Finance)

The conclusion to draw here is that this illustrates how leverage can quickly work against an investor. BKT is certainly not going to perform well when MBS are having a tough year. But the amplified losses are something many investors may not be prepared for. While I personally feel the sell-off has been a bit overdone at this point, and therefore do expect downside to be limited going forward, that is not a sure thing. Investors need to be prepared for the possibility of more losses in MBS and, if that happens, BKT is going to see out-sized losses as a result.

Inflation Has Remained Hot, Potential That It Has Peaked

Another reason why BKT has dropped by such a large amount is that inflation continues to take market participants by surprise. Inflation did not cool-off when 2022 got underway, but instead accelerated. This matters to BKT because the fund is very interest rate sensitive. In fact, this sensitivity has grown with time, with the duration level hitting almost nine years at the time of writing. This means for every 1% (upward) move in interest rates, BKT is expected to lose 9%:

BKT's Duration (BlackRock)

This underlying reality exposes the inherent risk in BKT, even once we consider the drop the fund has already had. If inflation remains high, or worse, continues to expand, then more pain is surely on the way.

The good news here is that inflation remains a balancing act at this point. This means that the worst of it may already be baked into BKT's share price, presenting an opportunity. This is possible because the recent CPI reading showed that inflation has finally stopped accelerating, dipping slightly on a month-over-month basis. In fairness, it still remains extremely high on an annual basis, but the slight drop from the prior month suggests there is light at the end of the tunnel:

CPI Figures (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

This brings me back to my neutral view on BKT for now. Inflation represents a double-edged sword. BKT has sold-off by so much and inflation may be peaking. If so, there is room for gains going forward as the fund reverses to its normal trading range. However, BKT has a high level of interest rate sensitivity, to the point where a lot of downside risk is present if inflation has not peaked. This is the balancing act, and a key reason why I see only modest opportunity. Personally, I think the fund looks like a reasonable buy at these levels, but we have to weigh this outlook against the fact that there is more downside risk than normal for newly bought positions here.

Tapering Is A Headwind, But Perhaps Not As Much As Once Thought

The next point is on Fed tapering, which is the process of the Fed limiting its new purchases, letting investments "roll-off" its book (not reinvesting proceeds when securities mature), and outright selling of holdings. All of these tools are currently at the Fed's disposal when it comes to fighting inflation and cooling economic growth. This is relevant for the market as a whole, and predominately impacts the treasuries market. Yet, during the height of the pandemic, the Fed took action in the mortgage space as well, buying up billions of MBS. This propped up the sector, but now the bill is coming due.

To understand why, consider the Fed's current plan is to reduce its holdings of both treasuries and MBS. This "tapering" is set to begin this month, with gradual increases to the reductions over time:

Tapering Plans (The Fed)

Again, this is of paramount importance for BKT investors, as this fund is comprised almost exclusively of agency MBS:

Fund Holdings (BlackRock)

In sum, this presents a real headwind for BKT. As the Fed stops buying agency MBS, the demand for the bulk of the fund's assets is going to decline - unless private investor demand makes up the difference. This very well could happen, but it is a headwind in isolation, and one that is significant given how large the Fed's balance sheet is.

Fortunately, there is some good news to report here as well. While the Fed's official plan is to begin tapering at the level illustrated above, some board members are doubting whether that aggressive stance will ultimately prevail. For example, a few weeks ago, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams noted the $35 billion monthly target for MBS redemptions may prove hard to reach each month. As reported by Reuters, Mr. Williams stated:

Fed Member Williams' Statement (Reuters)

My takeaway is that while Fed tapering will be a headwind for BKT no matter what, there is doubt on just how big this impact will be. It seems Fed officials are unsure whether that $35 billion number really is attainable. For now, the market is working off the Fed's official statements, but if the tapering winds up being less aggressive, that will support the underlying values of MBS. This would limit the negative impact to BKT, and support the fund's market price as a result.

Distribution Coverage Is Weak, Uptick In Mortgage Rates Will Help

My next thought is on BKT's income production, which is quite weak at the moment. Unfortunately, the most recent UNII report shows BKT with a continued negative UNII balance, and a distribution coverage ratio in the 65% range. In my last review, I noted that BKT's weak income metrics suggested a distribution cut was in the cards. Not surprisingly, this was announced yesterday, with a cut in the 15% range. For perspective, here is the latest UNII report from BlackRock:

UNII Report (BlackRock)

While not too promising, this attribute like most of the others is also a mixed bag. These income metrics are not great, there is no denying that. But the bright side is that they may be improving over the next few months. If the improvement is meaningful enough, that could put off the potential for an another income cut in the future.

This outlook is based on the fact that mortgage rates have been rising, pretty significantly actually. While rates remained low to start 2022, the Fed's hikes and plans for more has impacted the mortgage market in a meaningful way. We are now sitting with 30-year mortgages over 5%, and 15-year mortgages in the 4.3% range:

Current Mortgage Rates (Yahoo Finance)

What this means is that as BKT buys up newly issued MBS, the income offered by those securities will be higher than securities from the past two years (or longer). This will help BKT improve its income metrics, and limit the possibility of further pain in the terms of more distribution cuts.

Valuation Very Attractive

The final point for BKT has to do with the fund's valuation. While a discount has been present for the fund for a while, it has moved past the 6% level, which is a very cheap price. Back in January, the fund's discount was around 4.5%, so today's purchases are markedly cheaper:

BKT's Valuation (BlackRock)

Now, this will not be enough in and of itself to guarantee gains going forward. BKT's NAV has been declining throughout 2022, and if that continues the discount won't mean much. But, as I stated above, I see a reasonable chance for NAV support in the near term. The Fed's tapering plans may be less aggressive, inflation may be peaking, and income metrics are likely to improve. While all of these factors are not set in stone, when I consider that BKT is offering investors a sizable discount to play this space, it seems like a reasonable proposition to me.

Bottom Line

BKT has been nothing short of a disaster in 2022. The fund is down over 10%, removing its effectiveness as an equity hedge. However, the pain seems to me to be a bit too far, too fast. Risks remain to be sure. If inflation keeps heading higher, BKT is going to get hit. Further, if the Fed moves along with its current tapering plans for MBS, then BKT faces a significant headwind. Yet, the fund has some positives, such as a cheap market price, a positive outlook for income production improvement, and very strong credit quality (agency MBS are backed by federal agencies, making default extremely unlikely).

When I take all of these factors together, I see a mixed bag, suggesting a neutral position is the right move. BKT has some value, but there are risks as well, so readers need to evaluate if they want MBS exposure to balance out their equity holdings, and if they are able to withstand ongoing volatility in this space. This suggests positions have merit, but readers should be especially selective with their entry points at this time.