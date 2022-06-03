Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) recently announced a significant increase in production, and most analysts are expecting significant free cash flow. Ramaco's reserves also offer a cost of production that is significantly below most U.S. metallurgical coal producers. Under several financial models that include the acquisition of new reserves and more relationships with independent producers, METC turns out to be very undervalued. Even considering risks from tariffs imposed by foreign nations or new competitive technologies, the current market price seems too low.

Ramaco Resources Expects to Double Its Production In the Medium Term

Ramaco Resources operates and markets metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. The company reports 39 million reserve tons and 769 million resource tons of metallurgical coal. Thee most interesting thing about Ramaco Resources is its recent guidance. Management noted in a recent presentation that it expects to double production in the medium term. More production will most likely mean much more revenue growth and larger equity valuation. The stock price would most likely increase.

The guidance given for the year 2022 is also quite impressive. Management believes that Ramaco will be able to increase production by more than one third. Even taking into account that the cost per ton is also expected to increase, I believe that the EBITDA and revenue growth may increase.

Double-Digit Recent Revenue Growth

Ramaco Resources reported a 68% increase in sales growth in 2021. Ramaco also released positive net income after net losses in 2020.

It is also beneficial that analysts are expecting positive free cash flow in the future. With all this information in mind, I believe that assessing the valuation with a discounted cash flow model appears reasonable.

Balance Sheet: A Lot Of Cash In Hand And Little Leverage

As of March 31, 2022, Ramaco reported $71 million in cash, $406 million in total assets, and $154 million in total liabilities. With senior notes worth $32 million, long-term debt worth $2.6 million, and short term debt and leases of $11 million, the total amount of debt is not worrying.

Production Increase, More Relationships With Independent Producers, And Acquisition Of New Infrastructure Of Reserves Could Lead To A Fair Price Of $33

Under this case, I assumed that Ramaco Resources will increase production, as promised, to 5 million clean tons of metallurgical coal. As a result, even with a decline in the price of coal in the market, the total amount of revenue will likely be stable.

We plan to complete development of our existing properties and increase production from our existing development portfolio to approximately 5 million clean tons of metallurgical coal, subject to market conditions, permitting and additional capital deployment. Source: 10-k

I also believe that the special characteristics of Ramaco's reserve will continue to play a role, and push up the EBITDA margin. Let's note that in the annual report, Ramaco reported that the cash cost of production is significantly below most U.S. metallurgical coal producers:

Our reserve base presents advantaged geologic characteristics such as relatively thick coal seams at the deep mines, a low effective mining ratio at the surface mines, and desirable metallurgical coal quality. These characteristics contribute to a production profile that has a cash cost of production that is significantly below most U.S. metallurgical coal producers. Source: 10-k

I also expect that Ramaco Resources will be able to extend its relationship with independent producers. If the company successfully negotiates good acquisition price of coal, revenue growth could also increase:

Depending on market conditions, we purchase coal from other independent producers. Purchased coal is complementary from a blending standpoint with our produced coals or it may also be sold as an independent product. Source: 10-k

Finally, I would also expect Ramaco Resources to acquire new reserves, which could bring additional sales growth in the coming years:

We may also acquire additional reserves or infrastructure that contribute to our focus on advantaged geology and lower costs. Source: 10-k

Ramaco Resources gave some information about future capital expenditures, D&A, and effective tax rates. My numbers under this case scenario are close to that given by management:

I assumed very conservative sales growth from 2022 to 2026, an EBITDA margin of around 43%-36%, and operating margin close to 37%-22%. With capital expenditures ranging from $90 million to $30 million and changes in working capital/sales of 2%, 2026 free cash flow would stand at $123 million.

Author's DCF Model

Assuming a cost of equity of 9.3%, cost of debt of 7.4%, and a beta of 1.09, the weighted average cost of capital stays close to 9.2%. I also included an EV/EBITDA of 6.7x, assumed a net debt of -$19 million, and obtained a fair price of $28.

Author's DCF Model

Ramaco Resources traded at more than 20x EBITDA in the past, so I believe that we could use an exit multiple of close to 8.3x.

With an exit multiple of 8.3x, the implied equity would stand at $1.46 billion, and the fair price would be $33:

Author's DCF Model

Losing A Few Large Clients And Lack Of Demand For Metallurgical Coal Would Lead To A Fair Price Of $12

Like other peers, Ramaco Resources reports a few clients that are responsible for a significant amount of revenue. This is worrying. It means that Ramaco may not have a significant amount of negotiating power. If clients try to reduce the prices that they are willing to pay, management may not have a lot of options. As a result, the free cash flow margin may decline.

We are exposed to risks associated with an increasingly concentrated customer base both domestically and globally. We derive a significant portion of our revenues from three customers, which accounted for approximately 30%, 15% and 13% of our total revenue, respectively, aggregating approximately 58% of our total revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. The balance due from these customers at December 31, 2021, was approximately 58% of total accounts receivable. Source: 10-k

Considering the tariffs imposed by the United States to international trade, other nations may soon impose new tariffs. As a result, foreign nations may not acquire products from Ramaco Resources, which may limit future sales growth:

Our export customers, excluding Canada, include foreign steel producers who may be affected by the tariffs to the extent their production is imported into the U.S. Retaliatory threats by foreign nations to these tariffs may limit international trade and adversely impact global economic conditions. Source: 10-k

In the annual report, Ramaco Resources warned about new competitive technologies not reliant on metallurgical coal. In the worst-case scenario, the demand for metallurgical coal would decline, and the company's revenue growth would decline too:

Many alternative technologies are designed to use lower quality coals or other sources of carbon instead of higher cost high-quality metallurgical coal. While conventional blast furnace technology has been the most economic large-scale steel production technology for a number of years, and emergent technologies typically take many years to commercialize, there can be no assurance that over the longer term competitive technologies not reliant on metallurgical coal would not emerge, which could reduce the demand and price premiums for metallurgical coal. Source: 10-k

In the most catastrophic scenario I can think of, 2023 sales growth would stand at -30%, and 2024 and 2025 sales growth would be -10%. Also, with an EBITDA margin close to 35%-30% and operating margin of 17%-12%, 2026 NOPAT would be $40 million. By using a capex/sales ratio of 12% and a large increase in changes in working capital, I obtained 2026 free cash flow of $42 million.

Author's DCF Model

Considering the previous decline in sales growth, the cost of equity would likely increase. Hence, I used a weighted average of 15%. Under this case, it would be difficult to sell the company at a decent EV/EBITDA multiple. I used an exit multiple of 4.5x.

Author's DCF Model

With the previous assumptions, my results included a quite valuation of $513 million and a fair price of $12.20:

Author's DCF Model

Takeaway

Ramaco Resources expects to double its production in the medium term. The company also reports cost of production that is significantly below most U.S. metallurgical coal producers thanks to the special geological characteristics of their reserves. With a meaningful production increase and more relationships with independent producers, the stock price could increase to around $33.10. If there is a lack of demand because of emerging technologies that don't use coal, the implied price could fall to $12.20. In my view, in light of my DCF models, the shares are cheap at the current market price.