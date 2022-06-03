gorchittza2012/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Nobody has a monopoly on romance. Digital dating comers in many different forms. Bumble (BMBL) reached 100M users in 2020 & Grindr reached 13M. Some even meet each other through non dating social media platforms such as Instagram (FB) or Snapchat (SNAP). Even Facebook is starting its own dating section through the Facebook platform itself. Hinge is another online dating platform which used to require users to login through Facebook. In 2018, Hinge decided to stand alone & ditched the Facebook requirement as its popularity grew.

The digital dating is a crowded space. Match Group (MTCH) has proven itself worthy. Match runs multiple platforms including Plenty of Fish & the ever popular Tinder. Match consistently grows its sales & is profitable. Match is not in my portfolio, but I would consider it for the right price.

Tinder (Tinder.com)

Then there is Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV). A brief inspection of the digital dating landscape clearly puts Spark Networks at the back of the pack. It has the worst numbers, worst business model, & is somehow shrinking in a sector that has huge tailwinds. If you gave me Spark stock today for free, I'd sell it tomorrow.

Spark Networks is limiting its customer base in an already competitive sector. The business model is designed to limit its scalability. The company doesn't accidentally exclude people from using its products, it does this on purpose. This puts an extremely low ceiling on its future earning power.

The Company: Spark Networks

In short, Spark Networks operates online dating sites- 12 to be exact. This makes me bearish before I even get into the financials or the competition. At first glance this may seem like an asset. The more sites, the more customers.

Spark.net

But this doesn't apply to a business that's asset to customers is the Networking Effect. In short this simply means that the entire business' value is based on the number of people using that business at any given time. Said differently, the vast number of customers on Amazon (AMZN) gravitates sellers to the platform & vice versa. The large amount of Uber (UBER) drivers gravitates customers to the platform, & vice versa.

Spark Networks is compartmentalizing romantics away from each other. The reason for this is obvious: specialization. Christian Mingle is geared toward Christians that are deep in their faith as is J-Date for those that want to sing the Horah at their wedding.

Jdate.com

Spark has 2 major flaws in its business model. First: Spark's business model goes against the networking effect previously mentioned. Instead of x people on 1 site in an area you now have x/12. Secondly there is nothing proprietary about the specialization of online dating. The company's competitors can easily make their own platforms more specialized if they so desired.

Insiders & Large Investors Have Mixed Opinions

In the last year, director Joseph Whitters has accumulated $320k worth of shares from the open market & director Brad Goldberg bought $35k. CEO Eric Eichmann bought $47k, and CFO David Clark picked up $10k. While these are small amounts of stock, the market is cap is only $48M as of this writing. Former board member John Lewis bought $250k worth of stock in June of last year. That purchase is down 63% on paper & has not been resold as of this writing.

The largest sale in the last year has been from Canaan VIII LP, which is operated by Canaan Partners. Canaan unloaded over $1.4M in stock in the last 12 months. That float has been offset & then some with over $5M worth of shares purchased by Osmium Partners, which is managed by the previously mentioned John Lewis. Mr Lewis seems to be in love with LOV.

The Company: Match Group

Conceived in 1993, Match was launched in 1995. By 2004 it was the largest dating site in the world.

Like Spark, Match also has multiple platforms, but it operates differently than Spark & much more efficiently. Match owns Tinder, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Hinge, among others. The main difference between the models of many of Match's platforms are inclusive whereas Spark's sites operate mostly in exclusivity.

PlentyOfFish.com

To clarify, if one goes on Tinder, nothing stops them from also going on Plenty of Fish (POF for short) or any of the other platforms. One can go on Tinder "in addition to" Match.com or any other subsidiary. On the contrary, if you're on J-date, you go on J-date "instead of" Christian Mingle. The inclusivity of Match is a major asset. Just like one would want an app with a large collection of drivers for ridesharing, one would want a dating site with options as well.

Tinder.com

Match collects revenue via premium memberships & ad revenue. Management believes there is much more upside ahead. According to transcripts, only a "small-mid teens" percent of users pay premium memberships. Match is also growing internationally. The chart below shows the international growth for the last 5 quarters. Spark Networks has not provided any information for international growth.

Quarter Americas Europe APAC Q1 2022 16% 14% 38% Q4 2021 10% 10% 36% Q3 2021 11% 13% 36% Q2 2021 16% 13% 17% Q1 2021 24% 15% 15%

For Match, There has been no insider purchasing over the last year nor has there been option exercises leading to buys. Director Joseph Levin has been leading a fire sale with over $54M in company shares sold in the last 12 months. This isn't a new trend as Mr. Levin sold $84M in stock in 2020.

So How Does Spark Match Up?

(Pun Intended)

To start, Match has $827M in cash as of its last report. It also has consistent revenue growth, & reasonably stable operating margins. During the Pandemic, the company continued to grow its quarterly sales & operating income. Match has the resources & ability to scale itself worldwide through growth & acquisition. As the chart above shows, Match grew 38% in the Asian Pacific region. Tinder is also the #1 dating app worldwide by number of downloads.

Spark Networks is not a company to fall in love with. The company posted a net income loss in 9 of its last 10 quarters. The only quarter that it did profit was $800k, which was less than 1.5% net margin. Match also blows Spark away with its gross margins & sales growth. This, combined with the failure to utilize the networking effect, significantly limits the long term prospects for the company. In my opinion, any growth for Spark Networks will be more so because of the growth of online dating & less so because of the business itself.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Of course, there is always the possibility of a buyout by a larger player in the online dating sector. With a single digit fwd P/E, Spark Networks may seem like a contender for that possibility. The stock price has had a recent run up & with such a low valuation may be attractive to some. But I am not interested in finding out if this company is a buyout contender or a value trap.

I would be much more comfortable with a profitable company without a history of losses & exclusion such as Match. I rate Match as a hold due to the fact that no single company has a monopoly or significant moat in online dating. If Match were to fall in price a bit more, I may nibble & start adding it slowly for the long term prospects.