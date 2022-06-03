Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) has been a beneficiary of 2022's oil market rally. Up 53% for the year, it has delivered an impressive gain for a large cap stock. Many oil stocks are rising this year, but XOM is getting most of the publicity due to its large cap status.

Exxon Mobil's large market cap has made it somewhat of a middling oil play this year. Whereas small cap oil producers like Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) have nearly doubled, XOM is delivering just "average" returns for the sector.

Still, there are many reasons to invest in a large cap energy stock like XOM. Such energy companies tend to be more operationally diversified than the smaller players, and therefore less vulnerable to future changes in the market.

Exxon Mobil, like most oil companies, requires reasonably high oil prices to turn profits. According to Reuters, the company needs $41 WTI crude to turn a profit. It is aiming to get the breakeven price down to $29 by 2027.

Given its breakeven price, Exxon stock is likely to perform well for the remainder of this year. The factors contributing to high oil prices are likely to continue. It's not a guarantee that WTI crude will keep rising from here, but XOM's stock is not currently pricing in even $100 crude. Given this, the stock appears to be an intriguing buy today - though its returns for the second half of the year probably won't match its returns in the first half.

Competitive Landscape

One big advantage Exxon has today is its competitive position. Compared to smaller oil companies, it enjoys:

A low cost of capital.

Economies of scale.

A diversified business spanning many different regions and business activities.

To some extent, these advantages are merely a product of Exxon's size. Economies of scale, for example, are directly correlated with size; the bigger you are, the more you can take advantage of bulk pricing. This also explains Exxon's low cost of capital. Loans, like most other services, get cheaper when you take them in size.

Exxon's advantages aren't limited to economies of scale. It also has a number of advantages over its large competitors, including:

Higher ROCE than BP (BP), Chevron (CVX) and Shell (SHEL).

A portfolio of assets in virtually every major oil producing region.

Partnerships with innovative entities like NASA and Alphabet (GOOG).

Taken as a whole, these competitive advantages contribute to Exxon's enviable position in the oil and gas industry.

Additionally, Exxon enjoys the benefit of partnerships with many other players in the oil & gas industry. Many major oil projects in North America are owned by Exxon in whole or in part. Exxon is a 69% owner of Canada's Imperial Oil (IMO), and is a 33% owner of Newfoundland's Hibernia oil rig. In the Hibernia project, Exxon cooperates with Suncor (SU), Chevron (CVX) and others. This example serves to illustrate the general nature of Exxon's business, which involves a lot of cooperation with other oil companies.

The Price of Oil Should Stay Relatively Strong

Having looked at Exxon's competitive position, we can now look at the macroeconomic factors impacting the company: chiefly oil prices.

Exxon, like most oil companies, requires a certain price of oil to break even. Today's oil prices are nearly $80 above the company's breakeven price ($41). They're $89 above the breakeven price it's aiming for in 2027 ($29). This suggests that Exxon will be highly profitable if oil stays flat, or even goes down in price slightly.

On that note:

There are many reasons to believe that the price of oil will stay relatively high this year. By "relatively high" I mean above $100. While there's no reason to believe that oil will continue climbing above $120, there are ample reasons to believe that prices will stay at least historically strong. These include:

OPEC only modestly increasing output. A few days ago, the WSJ ran a story claiming that OPEC was going to massively increase output and exclude Russia from quotas. In fact, it only agreed to a modest hike in output (600,000 barrels per day), and did not exclude Russia. So, supply of oil will remain tight over the Summer.

China easing lockdowns. This month, China moved decisively to ease lockdowns in Shanghai and other COVID-hit districts. Earlier in the year, China's lockdowns were holding back demand for oil. Now, it looks like China's economy will pick up steam, and that will bring back some demand.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in numerous import bans on Russian oil. Just recently, the EU moved to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year. These moves have the effect of reducing the supply of oil while not changing demand. So, they tend to cause higher oil prices.

All of these factors combined suggest that oil prices will be relatively strong for the remainder of the year. OPEC's modest output hikes suggest that perhaps there will not be much in the way of future price gains. However, as we'll see in the next section, Exxon's stock most likely hasn't even priced in the lower end of this year's oil price range.

Valuation

Exxon Mobil isn't the cheapest oil stock on earth, but it's fairly cheap. At today's prices, it trades at:

14.3 times adjusted earnings.

16.2 times GAAP earnings.

1.35 times sales.

2.4 times book value.

7.6 times operating cash flow ("CFO").

These are all very low multiples compared to the entire universe of stocks available to modern investors. They're actually not astonishingly low for the oil and gas sector. As I've written in past articles, there are plenty of oil stocks around trading at just 5 times CFO. Suncor Energy is one example, there are others. Compared to these dirt cheap oil stocks, Exxon is a little pricey. However, Exxon's competitive position and operational diversification arguably justify a slight premium. And regardless, XOM is still cheaper than almost anything in the tech sector, while having better growth than most tech stocks.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

As I showed in the previous section, Exxon Mobil stock is pretty cheap going by its multiples. That is an indication that the company's stock may be worth buying. However, it's not the full story. To really get an accurate sense of what XOM is worth, we need to do a discounted cash flow valuation. That can give us an actual dollar value for the stock's fundamentals, which multiples can't.

Before crunching the numbers, we need a sense of what XOM's growth is going to look like in the next few years. We have pretty solid evidence that oil prices will remain relatively high this year, but little evidence that they're going to go progressively higher. So, we would expect a sharp spike in Exxon's revenue growth this year followed by slower growth in the future. Exxon's trailing 12-month ("TTM") revenue growth rate is 69%. That kind of growth probably won't continue into the future. Part of the reason for this year's growth is soft comparisons: COVID-19 tanked oil prices, resulting in a dramatic rebound this year. Exxon's revenue may continue to grow, but 69% CAGR to eternity probably isn't happening. To stay on the safe side, then, I'll assume that Exxon's revenue grows at 10% CAGR.

Next up we have expenses.

According to Seeking Alpha Quant, Exxon had the following expenses at the end of 2021:

Cost of revenue: $188 billion.

Operating expenses: $63.2 billion.

Interest: $947 million.

Taxes: $7.6 billion.

These total to $256 billion.

In 2016, the equivalent costs were:

Cost of revenue: $132.7 billion.

Operating expenses: $63.3 billion.

Interest: $453 million.

Taxes: a $406 net benefit.

These total to $196 billion.

If we use all of these same costs from 2016 to 2021, we get a five-year CAGR growth rate in expenses of 5.4%.

Above, I dramatically cut Exxon's revenue growth to account for the fact that this year's growth is extremely unlikely to recur in the future. For expenses, I will assume that the historical trend will continue into the future.

Exxon has 4.23 billion shares outstanding. So we have $65 in revenue per share and $60.5 in costs per share. That leaves us with $4.5 in EPS for 2021. If we start from these amounts, grow revenue at 10% and costs at 5.4%, we get:

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Total sales: $72.2 $79.5 $87.4 $96.2 $105.84 Total costs: $63.7 $67.23 $70.8 $74.7 $78.72 EPS $8.5 $12.27 $16.6 $21.5 $27.14

According to Valueinvesting.io, Exxon's weighted average cost of capital is 7.5%. If we treat these projected earnings as cash flows and discount them at that rate, we get:

TOTAL Cash flow ("CF") $8.5 $12.27 $16.6 $21.5 $27.14 N/A (1+r)^n 1.075 1.155 1.242 1.335 1.435 N/A Discounted CF $7.94 $10.62 $13.36 $16.10 $18.91 $67

So, we get a present value of $67 for the five years' cash flows. If we assume that Exxon delivers no growth for the future after these five years, we get a terminal value of $361. So, we end up with a present value of $428. That would be an approximate 300% return from today's prices if realized, and we only need 10% revenue growth to get there!

Risks and Challenges

As we've seen, Exxon has very strong potential for capital appreciation even assuming modest growth in sales. However, there is one major risk factor investors need to be aware of:

Unexpected changes in oil prices.

The political pressure on politicians to "do something" about current high oil prices is immense. Gasoline prices have hit record highs this year, and many people are unhappy about that. Not only is it becoming more expensive to drive, but higher fuel costs are contributing to food inflation, among other things. People want policy makers to do something about this, and there are many things they could conceivably do, including:

Incentivize more domestic oil production.

Pressure OPEC to pump more oil.

End sanctions on Russian oil.

The last item on this list is unlikely to happen, but policy makers are already exploring the first two. So, there could be some downward pressure on oil prices ahead. Remember, though, that XOM stock is not trading as if even $100 oil will be a long term reality. Trading at just 7.6 times cash flow, it's extremely cheap. If oil just holds above $100 for the remainder of this year, that multiple will go even lower. So, even if policy makers succeed in getting the price of oil down slightly, XOM's earnings are likely to vastly exceed what analysts expect. In my books, that makes the stock a great value.