Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last article in March, the stock for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) is down 5.5%, which is in line with the 5.8% decline of the consumer market. Worries about supply chain and inflation have been dragging the entire consumer market. In this article, I will go over the latest results and update my valuation on SGC stock.

Ycharts

Q1 results

Adjusting for PPE, the results show strong organic growth and stable margins. Revenues grew 2% to 143.6M USD and gross margin decreased slightly from 34.8% to 34.7%. Looking at the results per segment:

Uniform revenue shrunk 11.8% to 62.2M USD, however, if we adjust for PPE, revenues grew 5.6% in the period. The lower volume impacted operational efficiency thus reducing gross margin from 33.8% to 33.0%;

TOG revenues grew 38% to 18.0M USD and gross margin improved from 59.3% to 59.4%;

BAMKO revenues shrunk 11.1% to 65.4M USD, however, adjusting for PPE, revenues grew 38%. The lower revenue base impacted operational efficiency so gross margin declined from 31.3% to 30.0%.

Net debt increased by 12.7M USD to 125.7M USD, but the debt ratio of 2.6x EBITDA is still well within the covenants.

Also, during the quarter, SGC finalized the automation of the distribution center at Eudora, Arkansas. This will result in labor savings of 2.4M USD per year.

Attractive dividend yield

On May 2, SGC announced a dividend increase of 17% to 14 cents, which implied a yield of 2.8%. Since 2013, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 29.7%, from 7 cents in 2013 to the current run rate of 56 cents per year. It is very rare to find a company with such a steady dividend growth profile.

Seeking Alpha

I expect the dividend to continue growing thanks to the growth of the TOG segment and increased penetration of BAMKO supported by the recent acquisitions.

From a financial perspective, the dividend would cost SGC 9.1M USD annually, which can easily be financed from the free cash flow or the cash on hand.

Expect more M&A in the medium term

On May 2, SGC announced the acquisition of Guardian Products for an undisclosed amount. Guardian Products focuses on promotional products in the automotive space. This acquisition appears to open doors to SGC to expand its offerings, provide cross-selling opportunities, and capture efficiencies. However, it is difficult to judge whether it was a good deal for SGC without knowing the price paid.

I expect more M&As in the foreseeable future thanks to the company's current financial position and the opportunities in the market. First, the current Net EBITDA is at ~2.2x EBITDA, which is a healthy level in absolute terms and also historically for SGC. SGC could easily finance a $40-80M USD acquisition by increasing 1 to 1.5 turns on the leverage without distressing the business.

Seeking Alpha

Also, given the current macro-environment, I expect smaller operators not to be able to effectively fight inflation and stabilize the supply chain. SGC could offer them an exit and attractive terms to both parties.

Valuation

My target valuation is still $25 per share. Below are my main assumptions per segment, which are in line with management's guidance.

Author Estimates

The healthcare segment will be the main driver of the growth of the Uniform segment. In fact, SGC will start reporting the healthcare segment separately starting next quarter. I think this will help analysts better tell the SGC story.

For the TOG segment, while my estimate is in line with management guidance, I believe there is even more upside in this segment. SGC just finished setting up a new center in the Dominican Republic that will support growth for the next couple of years.

Conclusion

Despite supply chain instability and inflation, SGC was able to grow its topline results, defend margins, and grow the dividend by 17%. In addition, we can expect better margins and revenue growth in the future thanks to its pricing strategy, the automation of Eudora, expansion into the Dominican Republic, and new acquisitions.