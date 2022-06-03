tumsasedgars/iStock via Getty Images

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced an optimistic 2022 sales growth and EBITDA margin improvement. In my view, if investors also notice the new investments made in the renewable power generation industry, future estimates may also improve. I do see risks from accidents, changing labor markets, and acquisitions failures. However, my discounted cash flow models implied significant upside potential in Quanta's fair valuation.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services offers specialty contracting infrastructure solutions mainly for clients in the electric and gas industry in the United States. Also, management intends to expand its services to clients in many other sectors besides operating in Canada, Australia, and other international markets. In my view, more diversification will most likely bring less revenue growth volatility.

10-k 10-Q

There are two main reasons to review Quanta's business model. First, the company operates in an industry that is expected to grow at 5%-8% CAGR, and exhibits recurring and visible renewable generation projects. In my view, Quanta's future revenue growth will most likely look like that of the market.

IR Presentation

The second reason is the recent guidance given in May 2022. Management expects to grow Adjusted EBITDA margins to 10%, and also deliver growing adjusted earnings per share. In my view, if the company really delivers the figures expected, the stock price will likely trend north.

IR Presentation

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, Quanta reported $238 million in cash, $13 billion in total assets, and $7 billion in total liabilities. I believe that the company's balance sheet appears quite healthy.

10-Q

The total amount of financial debt is not small, so I took sufficient time to assess it. As of March 31, 2022, the long-term debt is equal to $3.8 billion, and short-term debt is equal to $21 million.

10-Q

The company is paying an interest rate between 0.95% and 3.05%. The senior notes are payable in 2024, 2030, 2031, and 2041, and the current net debt / Adjusted EBITDA stands at 2.3x. In my view, Quanta will have to pay most of its debt after some years. Besides, with leverage of 2.3x Adjusted EBITDA, I believe that Quanta will most likely be able to pay.

IR Presentation

Standard Case Scenario: Renewable Power Generation Will Likely Bring Revenue Growth Up

Under my base case scenario, I assumed that Quanta will continue to grow in the renewable energy generation industry. After the acquisition of Blattner, in my view, we can really say that management is quite ambitious in this regard.

The Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment was added primarily due to our acquisition of Blattner Holding Company and its operating subsidiaries during 2021, as described further below. The acquisition of Blattner significantly expanded and enhanced our existing services with respect to the renewable energy generation industry. Source: 10-k

If Quanta continues to invest organically or inorganically in the renewable power generation market, Quanta's revenue growth will likely increase. Keep in mind that the global renewable power generation market is expected to grow at more than 7.9% CAGR, which is more than the growth exhibited by other markets targeted.

The global renewable power generation market demand was estimated at 6890.7 TWh in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. Source: Renewable Power Generation Market Size Report

I believe that the company is well diversified, and will likely be more diversified as Quanta expands geographically. In my view, if the number of customers increases in the future, more investors will likely show interest in Quanta's business model. The demand for the stock could increase, which could enhance the company's stock price:

For the year ended December 31, 2021, our largest customer accounted for 7% of our consolidated revenues and our ten largest customers accounted for 38% of our consolidated revenues. Source: 10-k

Under normal circumstances, I believe that sales growth between 4% and 12% appears reasonable. Also, with an EBITDA margin around 12%, operating margin close to 8%, and capex/sales of 2.25%, 2026 free cash flow would stand at $1.476 billion. Note that I assumed a change in the working capital/sales ratio of 2%, which is close to the figures reported by Quanta in the past:

Author's DCF Model Ycharts

Finally, using a discount of 8% and with an EV/EBITDA ratio close to 11x, I obtained an equity valuation of $35 billion and a fair price of $247. Notice that I am not that optimistic about my exit multiple. The industry trades at 10.3x EBITDA.

Author's DCF Model

Failure Of Acquisitions, Accidents, And Lack Of Workers Could Lead To $50 Per Share

Quanta acquired Blattner for $2.37 billion in cash and 3,326,955 shares. The acquisition was not at all small, so I hope that the post-merger acquisition was made properly. There are some risks. If management paid too much, or the synergies expected are not obtained, accountants may have to impair the goodwill. As a result, I believe that some shareholders could sell their shares, which would lead to a decline in the stock price:

The success of our acquisition of Blattner will depend, in part, on our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from successfully integrating Blattner's business. We plan on devoting substantial management attention and resources to integrating our and Blattner's business practices and operations so that we can fully realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition. Nonetheless, the business and assets acquired may not be successful, achieve the anticipated financial results or continue to grow at the same rate as when operated independently or may require greater resources and investments than originally anticipated. The acquisition of Blattner could also result in the assumption of unknown or contingent liabilities. Potential difficulties we may encounter in the integration process. Source: 10-k

Quanta Services could suffer a significant number of accidents including fires, explosions, or any other type of damage. In the worst case scenario, delivering services may be impossible, which would lead to a decrease in revenue growth. Quanta's brand could also be damaged, which could affect Quanta's stock valuation very negatively:

Due to the nature of services we provide and the conditions in which we and our customers operate, our business is subject to operational hazards and accidents that can result in significant liabilities. These operational hazards include, among other things, electricity, fires, explosions, leaks, collisions, mechanical failures, and damage from severe weather conditions and natural disasters. Furthermore, certain of our customers operate energy- and communications-related infrastructure assets in locations and environments that increase the likelihood and/or severity of these operational hazards, including as a result of changes in climate and other factors in recent years. Source: 10-k

Quanta Services may also suffer substantially if the number of skilled workers willing to work for the company diminishes. Management may have to pay higher salaries, which would lead to lower free cash flow margins. As a result, I believe that the stock valuation could diminish substantially:

The pool of skilled workers in certain of our industries has also been reduced, and may be further reduced, due primarily to an aging utility workforce and longer-term labor availability issues, including with respect to experienced program managers and qualified journeyman linemen available for our Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment and experienced supervisors and foremen for our Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment. Source: 10-k

Under detrimental conditions, I assumed sales growth of -15% in 2024, -5% in 2025, and 5% in 2026. The EBITDA margin was also assumed at 10% with an EBIT/Sales of 6%. The resulting 2026 EBIAT stands at $705 million.

Author's DCF Model

Also, by assuming conservative changes in working capital and capital expenditures, the free cash flow would stand between $790 million and $668 million. The free cash flow margin would be close to 4%, which is significantly below the expectations reported in the previous case scenario.

Author's DCF Model

With the previous net revenue growth, Quanta will most likely not find many stock buyers. In the worst case scenario, I believe that the cost of equity would increase substantially. Hence, I used a discount of 10% in 2023. The results with an exit multiple of 7.85x include an equity valuation of $7.2 billion and a fair price of $50.

Author's DCF Model

Takeaway

Quanta Services announced optimistic EBITDA margin figures for 2022. With the most recent acquisition, management is now investing a significant amount of money in the renewable industry, which will likely bring further revenue growth. In my view, if management continues to expand its geographic footprint, and the number of customers increases, revenue volatility could decline. I do see some risks from acquisition failures and labor risks. However, the current stock price appears too low.