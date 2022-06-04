krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Many traders think U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is a great way to trade very high oil and gas prices - until they look into the details. Prior hedging has greatly limited the benefits from current high energy prices. Some future oil production is hedged at only $49.99 and some natural gas at only $2.96. A large percent of its production was hedged in January when energy prices were much lower than current prices. Other than the hedges, the company has a very conservative balance sheet, even after acquiring three privately held oil and gas producers in January.

Hedging Disaster

Right after the effective date of the merger deals in early January (see below). USEG arranged for financing. As is often the requirement to get financing, the lender required that some of its expected future oil and gas production be hedged. (The bankers are interested in assuring loan repayments with a stable predictable cash-flow amount and they are much less interested in future income growth. They are lenders-not shareholders). USEG hedged most of its 2022 expected oil and gas production and a major portion of its 2023 production. Absolutely terrible timing considering what happened to energy prices a few weeks later.

Oil and Natural Gas Hedges

Oil and Gas Hedges (sec.gov)

Hedges made before January for 2022 production must have been made at much lower prices than the average prices in the above table because its latest 10-Q stated "on January 12, 2022, the Company entered into... commodity derivative collar contracts for a total of 210,500 Bbls of crude oil from February 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 with a floor of $65.00 and a ceiling of $89.40". These January 12 hedges have higher prices than the average prices in the above table, but they are still much lower than the current and forecasted energy prices.

Assuming that USEG has the same 90,821 Bbls. oil production in 2Q as it did in 1Q, it would seem that only 7,321 Bbls. are not hedged [90,821-(73,500 + 9,000)] for 2Q. Using the above table, it also seems that not until 3Q 2023 is there a significant reduction to just 52,600 Bbls hedged and that assumes it did not do any additional hedging since it filed its quarterly report. (I wonder if bullish USEG stock traders are even aware that the company is not really currently benefiting much from higher energy prices.)

Remember energy prices did not really soar until well into 1Q, so the average prices USEG received for oil of $86.25, $5.79 for gas, and $73.50 for BOE in 1Q are respectable. The problem was that these numbers do not reflect the impact of hedges. USEG lost $1.644 million on oil derivative settlements during 1Q and $97,000 on gas. The total derivative losses, including these numbers, were $6.296 million for oil and $541,000 for gas. This implies that it had a loss of $4.749 million on hedges for expected future production after 1Q and $444,000 for gas.

Comparing USEG Stock Price and WTI Spot Price

Data by YCharts

The result of these $6.837 million hedge losses is reflected directly on its income statement. (I personally think these should be handled the same as extraordinary items on income statements because the current method confuses investors, but GAAP requires the method it used.) Its balance sheet has a total of current and non-current derivative net liabilities of $8.344 million.

First Quarter 2022 Income Statement

1Q 2022 Income Statement (sec.gov)

USEG assumed $3.152 million derivative liabilities under the merger agreements (see below), but I am not sure why management decided to hedge about 90% of its 2022 expected oil production in January. Its new credit agreement has the customary hedging requirements (section 8.19), but they are not that restrictive. Its initial borrowing base was set at $15 million. USEG would be required to hedge at least 15% of its projected production, if it borrowed up to 25% of the borrowing base and at least 30%, if it borrowed between 25% and 50% of the base. Even if it borrowed over 50%, it would only have to hedge at least 50% of its projected production for the next 12 months and at least 30% for the following year.

It only borrowed $3.5 million, which is just under the 25% level; so under the credit agreement it would only be required to hedge 15%. I wonder if it was expecting to use more of its line of credit to buy additional producing assets. Management has never stated its hedging decision considerations.

January 2022 Merger

U.S. Energy Corp. has been around for decades in Wyoming, but its stock price has been a disaster for investors. Because it had a 1 for 6 reverse split in 2016 and 1 for 10 reverse split in 2020, its current stock price is actually just about $0.07 on a pre-splits basis.

Long-Term Stock Price

Data by YCharts

Effective January 5 of this year, USEG merged with three other “mom and pop” sized energy companies for which it paid a total of $88.657 million. This purchase price included issuing 19.905,736 USEG shares or approximately 80.8% of the new total number of shares. “Old” USEG shareholders owned 19.2% of the newly merged company. The merger used a stock price of $3.40 in the valuation of purchase price. This $88.657 million includes paying $1.25 million cash and assuming $9.614 million in retirement liabilities, $3.152 million hedging liabilities, and some other liabilities. The effective cost to purchase these companies was actually higher because the transaction was considered a section 382 ownership change, which placed very strict limitations on USEG future use of its $8.9 million (as of December 31,2020) NOLs.

These three privately held companies merging with USEG was a way for these companies to collectively go public. At this point, it is unclear if the owners wanted a method to allow them to sell in the market their USEG shares they received or if they intended to use USEG to grow into a large oil and gas producer. The merger has, however, resulted in some internal control problems according to its latest 10-Q. USEG hired a controller in an attempt to fix these issues.

According to its latest proxy, insiders own 21,019,310 shares out of the 25,677,875 shares outstanding. The USEG float is a very small 4.658 million shares, which means that it is just a retail trading stock because institutions are highly unlikely to buy it.

USEG Valuation

USEG is a very legitimate oil and gas producer, unlike another meme traded company, Indonesia Energy Corp. (INDO), which I recently wrote about its “questionable” business model. USEG even pays a $0.0225 quarterly dividend. That, however, doesn't automatically make USEG stock a buy.

There are two interesting USEG stock prices that should be considered in trying to determine an appropriate value for the stock. First, the merger terms used a $3.40 per share value, which was the October 1, 2021 closing price. Second, USEG sold a little over 1.1 million shares at $5.10 in February 2021 to raise cash. Both of these share prices were at the time when both oil and natural gas prices were much lower than they are currently.

Reserves April 1, 2022 - Investor Presentation

Reserves April 1, 2022 (usnrg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/USEG-Investor-Presentation-May-2022.pdf)

The current total equity capitalization is $113 million using the latest USEG price of $4.41. This is a little above its latest PDP PV-10 of $110.6 million, but if proved non-producing reserves are included, the equity capitalization is below the total PV-10 of $131 million. These values used 1Q SEC pricing of $75.24 for oil and $4.09 for natural gas. Since current energy prices are much higher, it is likely that the values are significantly higher. Another positive is it has almost no net debt. Management has even stated it does not plan to leverage its balance sheet. This, of course, reduces risks for shareholders.

Conclusion

Unlike many other meme traded stocks, USEG actually pays a small dividend and is currently rationally priced after meme traders drove up the stock price earlier this year to almost $14 per share.

The problem with USEG is its massive hedge positions that are far below current energy prices. It is highly likely USEG will continue to report large losses well into 2023 because the hedge losses are included in the income statements. These reported losses may have a negative psychological impact on potential investors. At this point, I consider USEG a hold/neutral, but investors may want to continue to monitor the stock and its hedge positions in future SEC filings. Depending upon future energy prices and its future hedging policies, USEG could become a buy.