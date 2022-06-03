Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Introduction

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is a leader in the leasing-to-own industry. The company offers its customers products in return for small payments over time on flexible lease-purchase contracts. While the business has seen little growth other the years, a recent acquisition has bolstered the company's profits. At just 12x 2021 EPS and offering a 5% dividend while also showing further EPS upside, RCII stock looks to be cheap.

Financial History

Rent-A-Center Revenue (SEC.gov) Rent-A-Center Revenue By Type (SEC.gov) Rent-A-Center Revenue By Segment (SEC.gov)

As can be seen above, Rent-A-Center saw pretty consistent revenue until a large jump in 2021. This jump was due to the completion of the Acima Holdings acquisition announced in 2020. Besides this acquisition, the business only grew revenue by 4.1% in total over the previous four years. The Acima purchase boosted Rent-A-Center's store footprint and revenue by 63%. While a fraction of the size, the company has also seen franchise revenue grow by 47% per year. Looking at the segment breakdown shows not only the added Acima operations growth, but also that the Rent-A-Center business has grown this past year by 10%. For a low-to-no growth business prior, this is a refreshing change.

Rent-A-Center Operating & Net Income (SEC.gov) Rent-A-Center Margins (SEC.gov)

Rent-A-Center also has just started to see profitability after 2017. Costs over the past few years have declined. Labor costs and interest expenses have been declining, while a few one-off items, like the Vintage settlement and Tax Act, have benefited the bottom line. This is all while the cost of revenue has slowly increased. A major reason for the consistent operating and net income after 2019 is the recent Acima acquisition.

Overall, Rent-A-Center has been a slow-to-no growth business with a weak bottom line, but the Acima purchase has boosted scale and offered profits.

Q1 2022

While 2021 looked rather rosy, the start of 2022 is showing a different picture. Total revenue did grow by 12%, but operating income and net income declined by 84% and 110%, respectively for the quarter. This is due to other store costs increasing by 34%. This cost increased due to higher stolen merchandise rates compared to the prior year. And it jumped off with a 1.2% increase in the Rent-A-Center business and a 4% increase in Acima.

On top of this labor costs increased 6%, general & administrated costs increased 15%, and other charges grew 37% due to executive stock compensation. The revenue growth is nice to see continue into 2022, but the store merchandise losses are concerning and need to be closely watched.

Balance Sheet

As of the most recent quarter, Rent-A-Center has a rather weak balance sheet. The company lacks liquidity and has a high debt load. The company has just a 0.48x current ratio, meaning the business couldn't pay off current debts right now. Rent-A-Center is also slightly leveraged, with a debt-to-equity of 4.31x. Not the greatest balance sheet I've ever seen, especially considering only a few years ago the company struggled with profitability.

Valuation

As of writing, Rent-A-Center trades at around the $25 price level. At this level the company is at a 12x P/E using 2021 EPS. Rent-A-Center also trades at a P/BV of 2.57x and offers a dividend yield of around 5%. The low EPS estimate for the year is $4.50, even despite the past quarter. If this holds up, the company has some real bargain value here.

Conclusion

In prior years, Rent-A-Center was a very low-growth business, with revenue staying constant for the most part. In 2020, the company announced the acquisition of Acima Holdings, which has bolstered the business into higher profitability. While Rent-A-Center has seen a poor first quarter, at just 12x 2021 earnings and offering a 5% yield, the company seems to be a bargain. This is especially true if the $4.50 2022 EPS holds up.