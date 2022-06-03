Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) recently reported a very strong start to the year with revenue growing 50% yoy to $1.17 billion, beating expectations by nearly 10%. Non-GAAP gross and operating margins continued to be impacted by the company's employee exposure in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia, however, they continue to beat tempered expectations.

From a demand perspective, the company provides high-value outsourcing and technology-based skills to companies around the globe. The global pandemic has significantly accelerated companies' desires to digitally transform and EPAM is at the heart of this transformation. Even if we were to enter into a global macro slowdown, companies will continue to focus on the digital aspect of their business, which often results in cost savings. Thus, EPAM, while not completely immune to a recession, may have some barriers to significant declines.

Data by YCharts

The stock remains down around 50% from all-time highs, though that's not surprising given the company's exposure to Ukraine and Russia as well as an overall valuation reset among faster growing technology-based companies.

Despite the challenging environment, the company continues to operate very well and guided Q2 revenue growth of 29% yoy (34% yoy on a constant currency basis). Even on their recent earnings call, the company talked about the longer-term demand environment remaining very strong.

For now, I continue to see significant upside over the coming quarters as EPAM executes against a challenging macro backdrop. If the stock were to re-rate higher towards peer multiples, we could see the stock reach $500 over the next year or two.

Financial Review and Guidance

Just a few weeks ago, EPAM reported Q1 revenue growth of 50% yoy to $1,172 million, which beat expectations by $110 million, or nearly 10%. Expectations heading into the print were quite low given the company's exposure to Ukraine and Russia. However, the strong underlying growth trends were able to propel revenue growth during the quarter, which included 40% organic growth.

EPAM

For starters, it's important to know that EPAM has significant exposure to both Ukraine and Russia. At the end of their FY21, they had 12.4k delivery professionals located in Ukraine, 9.4k located in Belarus, and 8.9k located in Russia, which represented 24%, 18%, and 17% of their total delivery professionals, respectively. In total, almost 60% of their delivery professionals were located in geographies directly impacted by the ongoing war.

To no surprise, the stock quickly fell over 50% shortly after the Russia-Ukraine crisis began, as it become extremely challenging to know how the company's operations would hold and whether or not they would lose clients. Over the past few months, the company has done a great job communicating improvements in that region and how they will reduce exposure over time.

Before COVID our allocation to the talent from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia was close to 70% of our total production capacity. By the end of 2021, it was less than 60%. And we believe, by the end of 2022, we will manage to reduce allocation of our production staff in the region to about 30%. Additionally, we have a strong intention to maintain and potentially grow our talent pool in Ukraine, which we believe will continue to be a significant IT talent market post-war.

EPAM

Not surprisingly, the company's non-GAAP gross margin has been under some pressure as they deal with increased costs associated with the ongoing war as well as high wage inflation. Despite this, non-GAAP operating margin came in at 16.1% during Q1, which was down from 17.5% in the year ago period.

However, if you were to tell investors that around 70% of the company's delivery professionals were to be disrupted by war and that wage inflation is reaching record highs, people may have feared worse than a 140bps yoy contraction.

EPS for the quarter came in at $2.49, which handily beat expectations for $1.75.

EPAM

The company also provided Q2 guidance that included revenue of $1.140 billion, reflecting growth of 29% yoy (34% yoy growth when including adverse currency impacts). In addition, acquisitions are expected to add 6% to revenue.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be 10-12% of revenue and while this represents quite a large yoy contraction, non-GAAP EPS guidance of at least $1.70 was pretty similar to consensus expectations.

However, during Q2, we expect that lower levels of demand for Russia-based resources will result in considerably lower utilization levels for those staff remaining in the country. At this time, we are planning to maintain operations in Belarus. However, we expect a lower level of utilization as we execute business continuity plans for a defined number of clients who'd like us to deliver from countries other than Belarus.

Part of the reason for continued lower operating margins is the company's decision to maintain their operations in Russia and Belarus. As management noted on the earnings call from the quote above, they expect lower demand for Russia-based resources which will ultimately result in lower employee utilization. In other words, EPAM will continue to employ their Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine-based employees despite their utilization being lower.

I believe that over the coming quarters, they will be able to either increase employee utilization or right-size their geographic concentrations, which will help improve margins back towards their historical high-teens level.

Valuation

With the stock still down over 50% from all-time highs and an unnerving concern about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, it would not be surprising to see the stock slowly grind higher in coming quarters.

I believe the company has done a great job navigating these challenging circumstances and while overall industry demand continues to remain healthy, it may take several quarters for this stock to play out.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The company has a current market cap around $19.3 billion and with ~$1.3 billion of net cash, enterprise value is currently ~$18 billion. Given the company consistently generates an operating profit and earnings, it's more prudent to use a P/E or EV/EBITDA valuation rather than a revenue multiple.

When looking at 2023 estimates, consensus currently expects around $970 million of non-GAAP EBITDA, which implies a 2023 EBITDA multiple of ~18.5x. However, given the company continues to beat expectations as they navigate the current war environment, it wouldn't be surprising to see non-GAAP EBITDA above $1 billion by the end of 2023. And if we were to see that grow even more in 2024, we could see non-GAAP EBITDA of $1.25 billion, resulting in a current 2024 EBITDA multiple of ~14.5x.

The comparable companies in this industry currently trade around 20-30x, which seems correct for them to have a little higher multiple than EPAM. Though over time as EPAM continues to execute and recover from the current war situation, I believe their valuation multiple could align closer to their peer group.

Another quick way to look at valuation is using P/E. Consensus currently expects 2023 EPS of $12.40, resulting in a ~27x 2023 P/E. 2024 estimates are currently around $16.25, resulting in a ~21x 2024 P/E. With EPAM's competitors currently trading around 33-45x, if we were to use a multiple of just 30x, this would result in a stock price of nearly $500 for EPAM.

For now, I am bullish around both the general industry as well as EPAM's recovery story. Even with the stock already showing some signs of recovery, I believe it will take several quarters of strong execution before the company's stock fully recovers.

The biggest risk to this thesis is that the war in Ukraine lasts longer than expected. While it's extremely challenging to know how long the war will last and potential outcomes, this is already weighing down the company's performance. If EPAM is not able to transition their employees to other geographies or if their clients look for alternative providers given the unknown situation, the company's financials could be materially impacted.