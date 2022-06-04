Buffett Buys Railroads And So Do I

Natalya Vilman/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

As a kid, I always enjoyed playing Monopoly, collecting hotels on the trophy properties known as Boardwalk and Park Place.

But anyone familiar with the game knows it’s not just about buying real estate and developing it. There are utilities and railroads available to purchase as well.

My dad used to beat me at Monopoly all the time by buying those up – until I learned to appreciate them as well.

In real life, these alternative investments provide players with cash flow as well. Which is why we like to provide updates and insights on the railroad industry here at iREIT on Alpha.

It’s not our main focus, but these are interesting companies to keep in mind all the same.

It’s been a little while since we’ve covered them, but we never stopped tracking them. That’s how we know several of these blue-chip stocks got much cheaper during the recent macro pullback.

Therefore, we’re revisiting our tried and true “Monopoly Man” series to take a look at the rails.

Two Too-Pricey Railroads… And Two More Affordable Trains To Track

In our last update on railroad stocks, we covered Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), and Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

We highlighted all three as high-quality, relatively defensive holdings that provide safe and reliably growing dividend income.

(Yahoo Finance)

But we’re switching things up a bit today…

CNI shares have held up fairly well throughout 2022, down just 3.13% on a year-to-date basis. And so they continue to trade with a relatively high blended earnings premium of about 23x.

UNP has held up well too, down only 9% on the year. It trades with a 20x+ multiple right now. So we’re clearly seeing better bargains elsewhere.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that both are exceptional companies that deserve those premiums. However, that’s not compelling enough to ignore their competitors, which are hardly slouches either.

With that in mind, let’s focus on NSC and CSX Corporation (CSX), two blue-chip businesses that have experienced recent selloffs. Their forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples are now down well below the 20x threshold.

Here at iREIT, we’re always looking to combine quality metrics and valuation metrics to uncover the best investment opportunities. And right now, that combination tells us CSX and NSC deserve a closer look.

(Yahoo Finance)

CSX Corp.

CSX shares were down 4.76% last month, pushing their year-to-date results to -12.11%. Yet even then, they outperformed the broader market.

Consensus earnings per share (EPS) growth estimates for CSX in 2022, 2023, and 2024 have consistently risen over the last six months. Combined with the stock’s negative performance, this has pushed its valuation down.

Down to levels we haven’t seen since 2020.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

This weakness appears to be inspired by macro fears rather than underlying fundamentals. When CSX reported its Q1 results back in April, it beat Wall Street’s expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

The railroad posted sales of $3.41 billion, representing 21.4% year-over-year growth. Operating income totaled $1.28 billion, up 16%. And diluted EPS came in at $0.39 per share, an even more significant 26% uptick.

Looking at the revenue in particular, it was nice to see strong demand across CSX’s diverse product pipeline. While it’s true that a hawkish Fed represents a headwind to broader economic growth, the strong (and well-balanced) demand we’re seeing doesn’t imply an overly ominous macro hiccup on the horizon.

Not just yet, anyway.

(Source: CSX Q1 ER Presentation)

The company’s operating ratio – which measures efficiency in the rail space – did increase during the quarter. (Remember that a lower operating ratio is better.) And the reason why it didn’t do even better is that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) factored in negatively here, alongside higher fuel prices.

In short, Q1 was a great start of the year for CSX.

(Source: CSX Q1 ER Presentation)

All these fundamental improvements have directly led to increased shareholder returns – exactly what we’ve come to expect from this industry over the years.

CSX Continued

CSX took advantage of its share-price weakness in Q1 to buy back roughly $1 billion worth of stock. And it paid roughly $200 million in dividends.

(Source: CSX Q1 ER Presentation)

It increased that dividend by 7.5% earlier in the year. And after its 12% year-to-date selloff, shares yield 1.25%.

Admittedly, this isn’t a very high yield. The rails certainly don’t compete with real estate investment trusts ((REITs)) in terms of their yield levels.

Even so, CSX is known as a dividend growth stock. It has an 18-year annual dividend increase streak and five- and 10-year dividend growth rates in the 9.5% area.

Clearly, this is a company that can protect the purchasing power of investors’ passive income stream.

Looking forward, CSX is expected to post 9% EPS growth in 2022. Knowing that, we see a forward EPS payout ratio of just 21.8%, which implies strong dividend safety.

All things considered, we believe 2022’s performance will allow CSX to provide another high single-digit/low double-digit dividend increase early next year.

As already mentioned, CSX’s valuation looks attractive too. As shown below, its premium is essentially in line with its trailing 10-year average.

We’ve highlighted its five-year average P/E ratio of 20.88x in pink… showing that CSX is trading at a fairly significant discount to its five-year mean.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

And even if the stock doesn’t experience multiple expansion back up its 21x five-year average any time soon, it still offers shareholders 8%-10% total return CAGR potential over the next 2-3 years, assuming that its 10-year average in the 18x range holds true.

18x for a company with 9%-11% EPS growth prospects – and a safe and growing dividend – seems more than fair to us. Therefore, we find CSX fairly attractive here in the $32.50 area, down double-digits from its highs.

Norfolk Southern

NSC shares are down 4.59% during the last month and off 15.58% year-to-date. But like CSX, it appears this has little to do with company-specific fundamentals.

NSC posted its Q1 results in late April, posting revenue of $2.9 billion, up 11.5% year-over-year. Generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) EPS was $2.93, up 10% and in line with analyst estimates.

The company saw income from railway operations of $1.1 billion, up 7% on a y/y basis. Though expenses were much higher too, totaling $1.8 billion.

That was up 13%, showing that inflation – largely fuel costs – played a negative role.

Still, NSC’s operating ratio was 62.8%, up 130 basis points compared to Q1-21. Moreover, President Alan Shaw noted that last year’s results set an all-time high. During the Q1 conference call, he added:

“We remain confident in our ability to improve service while simultaneously delivering productivity and growth. Our outlook is bright.”

Although volumes were down 5% overall during the quarter, NSC produced double-digit revenue growth overall. The company has strong pricing power right now, to say the least.

(Source: NSC Q1 ER Presentation)

That helps it to be very generous with its cash flows, returning a very high percentage to shareholders via both dividends and buybacks.

(Source: NSC Q1 ER Presentation)

Admittedly, due to a recent dividend freeze from 2015-2016, the stock only has a six-year growth streak. Yet its five- and 10-year dividend growth rates are actually slightly higher than CSX’s, coming in at 12% and 9.6%, respectively.

The stock also yields more at 2.01%.

In early 2022, NSC raised its dividend 13.8%: one of the stronger raises we’ve seen recently among its peers.

Norfolk Southern Continued

Right now, the 2022 consensus EPS growth rate is 15% and 10% in 2023. And its forward EPS dividend payout ratio comes in at 35.7%.

That’s why we expect more double-digit growth in line with its five-year average dividend growth rate.

Once again, some investors might not be attracted to NSC’s approximate 2% yield. However, over time, the stock’s much higher dividend growth could result in an overall higher yield on cost.

As for valuation, NSC is trading for 19.2x blended earnings and 17.4x forward earnings. Before its recent pop – up roughly 3% during the last week – its blended P/E ratio fell below its 10-year average to 18.2x.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

We highlighted NSC’s average five-year trailing premium of 21.2x above. As you can see, its present valuation is still well below the five-year average.

Even More Of Norfolk Southern To Know About

However, even more attractive is Norfolk’s forward multiple…

We’re looking at 17.4x alongside a long-term average P/E ratio of 18.2x, a 2% dividend yield, double-digit dividend growth, and 15% EPS growth prospects this year?

Sign us up!

Admittedly, 17.4x doesn’t represent an absolute bargain barrel price. During recessions, these shares have traded down into the single digit P/E area.

But in today’s market environment, this valuation seems at least fair. And due to the company’s high-quality operations, we believe investors can do very well for themselves over the long-term.

Assuming that NSC hits its growth targets and maintains an approximate 18x blended multiple over the next 3 years, investors buying shares today are looking at about a 9.5% total return CAGR.

And if NSC sees multiple expansion back to its five-year average of about 21x, the picture becomes much more vibrant – a total return CAGR of around 15% from now through 2024.

Current analyst expectations are for 15% growth this year, 10% next year, and 8% in 2024. These don’t appear to factor in a bear market and obviously are subject to change.

But overall, NSC has managed to bounce back from every recession we’ve seen. So even if we do run up against another such bear market, we suspect it will come out ahead on the other side.

Diminishing Returns?

Speaking of bears, there are a couple headwinds that investors need to be aware of.

Recently, rail companies have been generating operating ratios that investors could only dream of before. But that comes with a caveat…

Trains can only get so long. Idle time can only go so low. Speeds can only go so high. And while continued technological investments should produce continued efficiency, the industry as a whole could be approaching a point of diminishing returns, where further margin expansion will have to come from elsewhere.

Fuel prices can also be volatile (clearly), not to mention how geopolitical disruptions persist. Furthermore, employee morale has been falling, prompting further unionization talks within the industry.

The rail industry works with very high barriers to entry. So pricing power is a potential catalyst for margin expansion and higher sales/cash flows. However, that’s a product of high demand, which is dependent on the health of the broader economy.

In which case, we should discuss recessions…

During the past two (the Great Recession in 2008/2009 and 2020), both CSX and NSC performed poorly. Not necessarily in a relative sense, but in an outright sense, which still impacts valuations.

CSX saw its EPS fall by 18% in 2009 and 12% in 2020. Whereas NSC dropped 39% and 10%, respectively.

Clearly, both are economically sensitive. So a bear market could send their bottom lines (much) lower.

Remember: Analysts don’t see that in the cards right now, but that could change. After all, the Fed is trying to thread a very difficult needle with regard to quantitative tightening and normalizing rates while still engineering a soft landing.

Which has never been done before. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible. But investors need to be aware of associated risks of it not working out all the same.

In Conclusion…

Short-term and even mid-term macro market calls are notoriously difficult to make considering all the variables to consider.

However, we know the U.S. isn’t building any more major railroad projects. If anything, we’ll see further consolidation in this relatively clean and efficient goods-moving space.

Clearly, we think CSX and NSC can continue generating strong long-term results – especially when purchased at fair value or better.

Earlier this week, I said this on LinkedIn:

"Over the years, the train industry has consolidated to a handful of larger players responsible for moving most of the goods around the country and to and from ports. “As shippers and truckers faced disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic, railroads held up better than most because of their unique 24/7 business model and ability to move a lot of cargo with very few people."

When Warren Buffett bought BNSF Railway Company in late 2009, he called it an “all-in wager” on the U.S. “economic future.” No doubt, he recognized the industry’s wide-moat advantages.

I'm sure he's also a terrific Monopoly gamer. So maybe I can convince him to allocate more capital into REITs, especially in the current environment.

If I ever meet him, I’ll bring that up… and hopefully give him an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide while I’m at it.

All aboard!!!