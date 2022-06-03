Marina113/iStock via Getty Images

Whether it is a traditional investment or a REIT, sometimes the most interesting moment to consider buying into the asset in question is when significant change is taking place. And rarely does as much change occur when a company is either acquiring assets, divesting of assets, or receiving a strategic investment. One REIT that is currently undergoing significant change and that might offer some attractive prospects for long-term investors is none other than Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP). With a focus on niche entertainment and hospitality assets, the firm is definitely worth considering.

Understanding Ryman Hospitality Properties

Operationally, Ryman Hospitality Properties is a unique company. The company specializes in owning group-oriented destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. Its assets include a network of upscale, meetings-focused resorts that, at the end of the firm's latest fiscal year, totaled 9,917 rooms. In addition to this, the company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets such as the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, and three Nashville-based properties that are currently managed by Marriott International (MAR). These three properties in question are Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, and the General Jackson Showboat. On top of this, the company also owns a 50% interest in a joint venture called Circle that creates and distributes a linear multicast and over-the-top channel dedicated to the country music lifestyle.

Having such a diverse set of operations can be fantastic for investors because if one particular market suffers, the others still have a chance to perform better. However, it does sometimes make sense for a company to monetize or restructure some of these assets. And that is exactly what Ryman Hospitality Properties is in the process of doing right now. To begin with, we should discuss the easier part of what the company is in the process of achieving. On June 1st of this year, management announced the completion of the purchase of Block 21, which is a mixed-use complex located in downtown Austin, Texas that operates as the home of lodging, retail, office, and entertainment spaces, with some of the properties involved being the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater. That deal cost the company $260 million, with $136 million of it being in the form of the assumption of debt, while the remaining $124 million was in cash. Using data from 2019, before the pandemic struck, this particular asset generated EBITDA of $16.5 million. That translates to an EV to EBITDA multiple of 15.8.

Ryman Hospitality Properties

But this was only a small part of what the company is currently doing. According to management, they have decided to combine Block 21 into the firm’s OEG Attractions Holdings Subsidiary. Following that completion, the company will then sell a 30% interest in OEG to Atairos and NBCUniversal in a transaction valuing the subsidiary at $1.415 billion. If the entity in question can achieve certain financial milestones, then Atairos will contribute another $30 million in a move that will bump the implied enterprise value of OEG up to $1.515 billion. It is worth mentioning, however, that the transaction is a bit more complicated than a simple investment.

According to management, OEG has taken a loan out in the amount of $300 million. Those proceeds, combined with the $293 million that Atairos and NBCUniversal are contributing in exchange for their 30% equity interest will be added together and paid in a lump sum payment of $593 million to Ryman Hospitality Properties. Naturally, Ryman Hospitality Properties will also get to retain its 70% equity ownership over OEG. these assets, all combined, will cater to the popular and growing country music and lifestyle market. And while the entity will still very much be controlled by and under the umbrella of Ryman Hospitality Properties, it will still allow the enterprise the opportunity to focus more on its own hospitality operations.

The implied price paid for OEG works out to an EV to EBITDA multiple, if we exclude the potential follow-on investment, of 19.1 if we use pro forma figures for the 2019 fiscal year. That assumes EBITDA of $74 million. If, instead, we use the 2022 estimated figures, we are looking at a multiple of closer to 16.8. Given that we know how this part of Ryman Hospitality Properties is being valued by outside investors, the next logical question is how much the rest of the enterprise is worth. Fortunately, we do have some insight that should help us with a good approximation.

Ryman Hospitality Properties

As part of my analysis, I factored in the net debt impact this transaction should have, and I stripped out the equity value of OEG to see what the market is currently pricing the rest of the business at. Based on my calculations, using our 2019 figures, we are looking at a price to operating cash flow multiple of just 10.1 for the company's hospitality assets. This assumes that management's 2022 guidance comes to fruition. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple is a bit higher at 16.1. The reason for this disparity relates to the fact that the pro forma net leverage ratio of Ryman Hospitality Properties’ remaining assets should be roughly 6.0. This seems to be a pretty status quo number for many REITs.

To put the pricing of these other assets into perspective, I decided to compare the company to five other hospitality enterprises. On a price to operating cash flow basis, only four of these firms had positive results. But the multiples for them ranged from 15.1 to 33.6. Our prospect was the cheapest of the group. Of course, we are still seeing some of these companies recover from difficult times. So as part of my analysis, I also decided to look at those firms through the lens of what they would be priced at today using results from 2019. The range here is quite a bit lower at between 7.6 and 11.0. In this case, three of the five were cheaper than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 12.8 to 112. In this scenario, only one of the five companies was cheaper than our prospect. But using the 2019 results, the range narrows to between 10.3 and 12.8. In this scenario, Ryman Hospitality Properties does become the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Price / Operating Cash Flow (2019 Data) EV / EBITDA (2019 Data) Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.1 16.1 N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) N/A 38.4 11.0 12.8 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 15.1 16.3 9.5 11.6 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) 26.2 34.6 8.9 12.3 Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) 33.6 12.8 10.8 10.3 RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) 22.9 112.0 7.6 11.1

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Ryman Hospitality Properties is going through an interesting time. This can make it more complicated to understand and to value. But on the whole, it looks as though the company got an attractive price for the 30% interest it sold. As for the hospitality business, the evaluation looks no worse than the other players in the space. So in that regard, the stock might be more or less fairly valued. But given the overall trajectory the company seems to be taking and the fact that its multiples are not ridiculously high, I would rate it a soft ‘buy’ at this time.