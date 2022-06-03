BlackLine: Strong Results Reinforce Bullish Long-Term View

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

BlackLine (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BL) recently reported a very strong start to the year with revenue growing 22% to $120 million, beating expectations by ~1%. Despite the difficult macro-economic environment and rising fears around a potential recession, BlackLine continues to prove the significant TAM opportunity ahead of them.

Prior to the pandemic, many back office accounting functions were completed using legacy systems that were often dated, or manual processes. BlackLine aims to provide an integrated accounting software platform, making it easier for businesses to perform all of their accounting functions. With the company having just 2% market share, which is largely unpenetrated, revenue growth could remain above 20% for many years to come.

Data by YCharts

The stock has pulled back nearly 30% year to date, which is pretty similar to how the NASDAQ has performed. However, operationally nothing has changed. Revenue growth remains impressive above 20% and operating margins and free cash flow remain healthy.

Valuation is still attractive at 9x FY22 revenue, though even more attractive when looking out a few years. Using relatively conservative assumptions, we could see FY24 revenue reach $800 million, which implies a current ~6x FY24 revenue multiple, not bad for a company growing revenue 20%+ with long-term operating margins reaching 20%+.

For now, I believe long-term investors should continue to accumulate shares on any weakness.

Financial Review and Guidance

During Q1, BlackLine reported revenue growth of 22% yoy to $120.2 million, which beat expectations by just under $1 million. Importantly, the company’s revenue growth actually accelerated ~200bps from the 20% yoy growth seen during Q4, despite the macro economic environment continuing to remain challenged. So what’s driving this strong growth? Well there’s a few factors.

First, the company added 72 net new customers during the quarter, ending with just under 3.9k customers and growing 12% yoy. On top of that, total users grew 14% yoy to 338k, which would imply that larger organizations with larger uses are starting to go to BlackLine for accounting software.

BlackLine

Second, dollar-based revenue renewal rates continues to remain extremely healthy at 98% during the quarter. This has typically trended between 97%-98%, meaning that very few customers actually leave BlackLine once they join the platform. With nearly 97% of the company’s overall revenue coming from subscription & support, BlackLine’s revenue stream is highly recurring and very sticky.

Also, net dollar-based retention rate, which is a good measure for organic growth from existing users, came in at 110%, which was above the past few quarters and years. In my opinion, this could be an early signal that businesses who initially utilize BlackLine are seeing early success and are willing to spend more with them.

BlackLine

This is further demonstrated by the company’s enticing land and expand model. The chart above does a great job demonstrating that once BlackLine gets their feet in the door of a new customer, customers tend to expand quickly. In fact, there is a clear correlation between customer cohorts longevity and their willingness to spend more with BlackLine.

When looking at the company’s TAM, there appears to be a long runway of growth remaining. At face value, one would think every running business should have an integrated software platform that makes running the day-to-day accounting and monthly/quarterly reporting functions easy for business owners. However, this is certainly not the case. In fact, the global pandemic significantly accelerated the shift towards modern software platforms, especially within the back office.

BlackLine

Functions such as accounting still use legacy methods, which means there is a lot of room left for penetration. BlackLine estimates they have a $28+ billion TAM opportunity comprised of 165k target customers. As of Q1, the company had LTM revenue of $447 million and nearly 3.9k customers, representing just 2% of the total market.

Growth opportunity such as new customers (which grew 12% yoy in Q1), customer expansion, broadening their partner ecosystem, international expansion, and developing adjacent products all remain growth levers for the company to explore over the coming years.

BlackLine

Longer-term, the company continues to expect margins to improve. Not surprisingly, the company’s software revenue stream generates gross margins consistently at/above 80%. This gives BlackLine significant room to invest in S&M and R&D, with these expenses representing nearly 60% of 2021 revenue. Over time, the company will be able to better leverage these expenses and they believe they will be able to generate 20%+ non-GAAP operating margins, up from 9% they reported in FY21.

During Q1, non-GAAP operating margins were only 0.5%, down from around 7% in the year ago period. The biggest drivers of margin contraction were due to the company’s increased investments in public cloud capacity and increased hiring. Yes, these are some near-term headwinds the company’s margins are facing, but incremental investments like these will help drive both revenue growth and operational efficiency longer-term.

The company also updated their guidance and is expecting FY22 revenue of $524-528 million, which reflects 23-24% yoy growth. In addition, this guidance was also raised from the company’s initial expectations of $520-525 million. Management also remains confident in the demand environment and was pleased with how they started the year.

We saw good, efficient execution across our teams, while also continuing to invest in our growth initiatives. Coupled with our accelerating top line growth in Q1, I'm confident that we are scaling the business in the right direction as we continue to invest in the demand opportunity ahead of us. Looking forward, we intend to continue our planned pace of investment in 2022, as we remain laser focused on efficiently investing in our go-to-market and customer success teams, as well as our public cloud infrastructure. We believe doing so will help accelerate long-term revenue growth, while also advancing our leadership position in the market.

So despite the more challenging macro-economic environment and fears around a potential recession, the company’s demand trends and pipeline led them to increase guidance for the year.

Valuation

With the stock down nearly 30% year to date, most of this has been driven by the valuation reset we have seen across the technology sector. As investors fear rising rates and a potential recession, they have quickly pulled their funds out of high-valuation names, as seen by the NASDAQ index being down around 25% year to date. Since reporting earnings, the stock is up 20% as strong growth trends remain attractive.

From an operational standpoint, the company continues to perform exceptionally well. Revenue growth typically beats expectations and with the company’s long-term operating margin expecting non-GAAP operating margins to achieve 20%+, this stock remains a clear buy.

Data by YCharts

The stock currently has a market cap around $4.4 billion and with net debt around $0.4 billion, the company has an enterprise value around $4.8 billion.

Given management’s revenue guidance of $524-528 billion for FY22, this reflects a FY22 revenue multiple of just over 9x. The stock had historically traded well above 10x forward revenue, though we are currently in a different environment where a 15x forward revenue multiple is no longer appropriate for a company consistently growth revenue 20%+ and operating margins expanding.

My thesis is quite simple, the massive TAM opportunity could drive revenue growth above 20% for many years to come. BlackLine is the clear leader in accounting software and the global pandemic has accelerated the company’s investments in digital, which could propel accelerated growth. In addition, non-GGAP operating margins are expected to reach 20%+ over the long-term.

If FY24 revenue comes in around $650 million and FY24 revenue around $800 million, both representing pretty stable growth years for the company, the stock could have a lot of upside. Using my FY24 revenue estimate, this results in a valuation of 6x FY24 revenue. Yes, this remains 2+ years out, but the company’s revenue stream is very recurring and their pipeline is strong.

I would not be surprised if in 12 months from now, the stock is trading close to $100, representing nice upside from the current ~$75.