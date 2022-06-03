metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) is a great speculative biotech play to look into. That's because it has a major catalyst in the 1st half of 2023, which deals with the use of PLN-74809 being explored in the phase 2a INTEGRIS-PSC study for the treatment of patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). This is another important program in the company's expansive pipeline. It is also using PLN-74809 for the treatment of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Several weeks ago, the company presented initial safety and efficacy biomarker data from a phase 1 study treating this patient population. These were 5 poster presentations which were released at the 2022 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference held May 13-18, 2022, in San Francisco, California. With these two specific indications, plus a few others like oncology and muscular dystrophy, I believe this biotech is worth a look.

PLN-74809 Major Catalyst Expected In 2023

PLN-74809 is being developed for the treatment of patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis. Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a chronic liver disease where the bile ducts inside and outside of the liver itself become inflamed and scarred and eventually narrow down or become blocked. This leads to bile backing up in the liver leading to additional damage. The thing is that these patients experience several types of symptoms such as:

Diarrhea

Pain in stomach

Skin that itches

Tiredness

Fever

These are just a few of the symptoms that patients experience who have PSC. The thing is that it can get even worse because the buildup of bile eventually leads to chronic liver disease (cirrhosis) and then ultimately liver failure. As you can see, this is not just something that needs to be treated for the sake of it. If it gets to a very bad point with severe liver damage then it can possibly lead to death. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that about 4.9 million people in the United States are living with cirrhosis. Therefore, it is good to treat PBC first so that these patients don't ultimately end up having cirrhosis.

This indication is also in mid-stage clinical testing, though. PLN-74809 is being explored in the phase 2a INTEGRIS-PSC study in patients with PBC. This trial is expected to recruit up to 84 patients who will be randomized to receive either 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg of PLN-74809 or placebo. They will be receiving treatment over a 12-week period. Thus far, it is actually looking quite good, because the drug has already been shown to be safe. I state this for the fact that about 450 patients have received this drug and it was well tolerated.

Of course, it has also been used to treat the IPF patients as shown above as well. The drug itself is an α v β 6 and α v β 1 inhibitor. The main function of PLN-74809 is to halt the cellular process that causes fibrosis in the liver. The hope is that by slowing or halting the advancement of fibrosis, it stops the decline in function observed in the liver. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) believes that this drug has a good shot at treating these PSC patients.

Matter of fact, it granted PLN-74809 EMA Orphan Drug Designation. There are many benefits of this, but I think the biggest one would be that Pliant Therapeutics would get 10 years of market exclusivity of the drug in the European Union. Pliant already received Orphan Drug Designation for PLN-74809 in the United States from the FDA back in 2018. There is a major catalyst for this program, but the downside is that it is not anticipated until next year. It is expected that results from the phase 2a INTEGRIS-PSC study will be released by the 1st half of 2023.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Pliant Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $178.3 million as of March 31, 2022. This was a good amount of cash, but it was able to add even more cash because of an Oxford Finance loan facility which was completed May 5, 2022. This loan facility was established for a total of $100 million, however, it is based on certain stipulations. Under the terms of the agreement, the biotech first received $10 million for completing the agreement. Then, another $25 million can be drawn upon now through the end of 2022. There is about $75 million up for grabs over three tranches depending upon what is achieved, such as:

$50 million for pre-determined milestones; and

$25 million at Oxford's discretion for the loan.

The loan doesn't come cheap though, because there will be an interest only period of 48 months (possibly extended out to 60 months) and then total term of the loan for 60 months (possibly extended out to about 72 months). With the addition of the initial $10 million from the Oxford Finance loan facility, the total cash now is about $188.3 million as of March 31, 2022. This doesn't seem like a lot, but it is, because Pliant believes it can fund its operations until at least mid-2024 with this cash on hand.

Conclusion

Pliant Therapeutics is a great speculative biotech play to look into as I have described above. A major catalyst approaching for this biotech would be in 2023, when it releases results from the phase 2a INTEGRIS-PSC study using PLN-74809 for the treatment of patients with PSC. Besides this program, it has already released 5 poster presentations of some proof of concept data using this very same drug for the treatment of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

This is a huge market opportunity for the company. That's because the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2027.

Another shot on goal in the pipeline would be PLN-1474 for the treatment of patients with NASH fibrosis. However, Pliant has already developed a partnership for this drug with Novartis (NVS). As such, Novartis has taken over after a phase 1 study was already completed.

Lastly, the company has a few other programs which are in early-stage clinical development. These would be the target indications of oncology and muscular dystrophy.

With all these shots on goal, plus potential to target multi-billion dollar market opportunities, these are the reasons why I believe Pliant is a great speculative biotech play to look into.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.