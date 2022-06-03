TYG: A Sluggish And Unsteady Energy Infrastructure Fund
Summary
- TGY has had massive drawdowns, contrary to the investment strategy.
- TGY charges a very large Expense Ratio, reducing investor returns.
- Top Holdings in its current portfolio have all performed much better than TGY in risk-adjusted return.
- Very recent TGY returns have beaten the S&P 500 Index, but other energy funds have done much better.
- Investors may wish to consider their own allocations instead of holding TGY, if they want exposure to energy infrastructure companies.
Tortoises have a reputation for being sluggish in both speed and brainpower. But in the fable, The Tortoise and the Hare, the slower and steadier animal wins the race. It appears Tortoise Capital Advisors wanted to evoke that allegory when naming The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:NYSE:TYG), a closed-end mutual fund (the “Fund”).
TYG’s investment strategy explicitly states that it emphasizes “downside risk minimization.”
Tortoise Capital Advisors proclaims it is “a leading and pioneering energy infrastructure investment firm with more than 20 years of experience,” in its Fact Sheet. And TYG’s date of inception was February 27, 2004, 18 years ago. It has had time to prove its investment thesis.
In my previous article, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund: Portfolio Will Soon Shift From Pipelines To Renewables And Power, I noted that on November 10, 2020, Tortoise announced that there is:
A massive disruption around how energy is delivered and consumed. We are convinced the best way to meet the conflicting needs is not an either-or solution. Low- or zero-carbon renewables and natural gas are needed, to work in concert, to replace heavy carbon energy sources. This creates a secular tailwind benefiting renewables and natural gas as they displace coal. As the energy sector and the companies that comprise it evolve, we think it’s in the best interest of our stockholders, for the funds to be in a position to benefit from the energy evolution.”
By way of illustration, TYG published pie charts depicting the recent portfolio allocations and the new Target Portfolio.
As of end-March 2022, TYG reported its portfolio allocations as follows:
For an easy comparison, I display the percentages on a bar chart below.
The Fund did achieve its target in Renewables and Power, but its Natural Gas allocation was increased instead of decreased, relative to its Target. In my article in 2020, I concluded, “This shift (TYG’S) is long overdue, and the market has rewarded those investments in 2020. Pipeline investments have underperformed as the world looks ahead to renewables and electrification.”
TYG’s Risk and Return
Since inception in 2004, TYG has returned just 21%. The closing prices I used for the calculation were adjusted for splits and dividend and/or capital gain distributions.
TYG’s 10-year return was -54.97 %, compared to a gain of 280.59 % for SP500TR.
Typically, downside risk is measured as Peak-to-Valley (“P2V”) and the maximum drawdown (“MD”) over a period is the largest P2V experienced. For more about P2V calculations, read here. I take the opposite sign of the drawdown so that it is a positive number.
According to my calculations, TYG’s MD was 91%. In other words, from the Fund’s highest peak in mid-2014, it lost 91% of its investment value. The Fund is still down 66% from that peak at end-May 2022.
Needless to say, such a massive loss would (or should) exceed the risk tolerance of any investor. And investors typically exit investments once losses exceed their risk tolerances, locking in the loss.
Expense Ratio
TYG charges an Expense Ratio of 5.35% annually. Its Assets Under Management (“AUM”) were just over $400 million, implying expenses of over $20 million a year.
Those expenses are broken down according to the following table:
The higher the expenses, the more difficult it is for funds to keep up with their benchmarks. And an expense ratio of over 5 percent is exceedingly high, relative to most closed-end funds. In the case of TYG, this issue has clearly been a drag on performance.
Portfolio Companies
I was interested in drilling-down to try to determine how and why TYG performed so poorly. However, I was only able to find its most recent holdings in TYG documents. Its largest ten holdings are listed below with their allocation percentages.
Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), a 10.10% allocation, returned 871 % since TYG’s inception, compared to 21 % for TYG.
The MD was also high at 72 % but still lower than the 91% figure for TYG.
Targa Resources Corp (TRGP), a 7.77% allocation, returned 314 % since its inception at the end of 2010, compared to -50.7 % in TYG over the same period.
The MD was also high at 92% vs. the 91% figure for TYG.
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), 7.57% allocation, posted a return of 1506% from TYG’s inception, compared to TYG’s 21%.
And OKE’s MD was 71% over the period, high but better than TYG’s 91%.
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), a 5.4% allocation, returned 537% since TYG’s inception.
AEP’s Maximum Drawdown was 46%, about half of TYG’s.
Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), a 4.96% allocation, returned 130% since its inception in mid-2015. TGY lost 59% over the same period.
The MD of CWEN since its inception was 46%, as compared to 90% for TYG over the same period.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), a 4.95% allocation, commenced trading in mid-2014. Its ROR was 179%, whereas TYG returned -66% over the same period.
The MD for NEP was 53%, whereas TYG was 91% over the same period.
Sempra Energy (SRE) had a return of 836% since TYG’s inception, compared to 21 % for TYG.
SRE’s MD was 32%, compared to TYG’s 91%.
Energy Transfer (ET), a 4.73% allocation, began trading in early 2006. It provided a 456% return to investors. TYG returned -3% over the same period.
ET had a MD of 81%. That compares to 91% for TYG over the same period.
DTE Energy Co (DTE), a 4.61% allocation, had a 706% return since TGY’s inception. That compares to 21 % for TGY.
DTE had a MD of 45 % over the period, which compares to 91% for TYG.
Alliant Energy Corp (LNT), a 4.51% allocation, experienced a 856% return since TYG’s inception. That compares to TYG’s return of 21%.
And LNT’s MD was 46% since TGY’s inception, compared to TGY’s 91%.
The “silver lining,” if there is one, is that TYG’s twelve-month total return of 32.4% exceeded the -1.14% of SP500TR.
However, returns for many energy-related investments far exceeded that. For example, I recently wrote reviews of various energy funds, such as DBE, UNL, and USL, which reported much stronger returns over the past year.
Allocations for Investor Consideration
Investors do not have to pay Tortoise their extravagant Expense Ratio to participate in this sector. I explored possible portfolio allocations, based on past performance. As we all know, past performance is no guarantee of future performance. However, a track record of nearly 20 years is meaningful to me.
The Sharpe Ratio is a risk-adjusted return measurement commonly used. However, it penalizes upward deviations to the same degree as downward deviations. For that reason, I prefer to divide the return by the MD for risk adjustment to calculate my own Risk-Adjusted Return Ratio (“Ratio”).
I limited the sample to just that tickers that traded for the entire period since TYG’s inception. The best Ratio in the sample was SRE at 26.45. The others are also graphed below. TYG’s Ratio was 0.23.
To design a portfolio, the Ratio is important as well as the correlation of components. Diversification reduces risk. I calculated a correlation matrix for the prices, which is displayed below.
|Correlation Matrix: Prices
|WMB
|OKE
|AEP
|SRE
|DTE
|LNT
|WMB
|100%
|93%
|92%
|94%
|92%
|90%
|OKE
|97%
|97%
|98%
|97%
|AEP
|100%
|100%
|100%
|SRE
|99%
|99%
|DTE
|100%
|LNT
|100%
Source: Boslego Risk Services.
However, the correlations of monthly returns are what matter most.
|Correlation Matrix: Monthly Returns
|WMB
|OKE
|AEP
|SRE
|DTE
|LNT
|WMB
|100%
|64%
|13%
|33%
|29%
|11%
|OKE
|29%
|42%
|46%
|27%
|AEP
|64%
|73%
|68%
|SRE
|70%
|65%
|DTE
|71%
Source: Boslego Risk Services.
For illustrative purposes only, I tested the following allocations of a redesigned portfolio (“New Portfolio”), giving SRE a large weight. The result was an ROR of 1264% with a MD of 43%, for a Ratio of 29.58. It was higher than for any company in the portfolio due to risk diversification.
|New Portfolio
|ROR
|1264%
|P2V
|43%
|WMB
|5%
|OKE
|25%
|AEP
|5%
|SRE
|30%
|DTE
|15%
|LNT
|20%
|Sum
|100%
Source: Boslego Risk Services.
Investors could test varying combinations of their own, adding their prospective of future earnings looking forward.
Conclusions
If TYG were pitched on the investing TV series, Shark Tank, Kevin O’Leary (“Mr. Wonderful”) would likely say they should take it “behind the barn and shoot it.” TYG did not live up to the allegory of The Tortoise and the Hare.
Without having its historical holdings, I cannot explain TYG’s results. However, each of the top holdings of its current components clearly outperformed TYG.
Investors interested in the energy infrastructure space may wish to explore creating their own portfolios to achieve a better risk-adjusted Ratio. That would also avoid the pricey Expense Ratio of TYG.
