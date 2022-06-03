gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

At the start of the year, I concluded that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) was a luxury platform on sale. The distinctive marketplace went public in the summer of 2021, and by early 2022, the valuation had seen a great reset. While the presiding valuation multiples (sales multiples) looked reasonable at the start of the year, I feared continued losses and, moreover, a lack of strength of the underlying business.

Former Take

1stdibs is a niche marketplace, originally based on the idea to bring the Paris flea market online, creating a global marketplace for both collectors and designers to find their match all over the world.

The company focuses on high-end products, which requires high-end superior customer service as well. This is quite complicated given the diverse nature of products being matched on the platform, as well as global supply chain, as well as expensive user-friendly policies with regard to cancellations and counterfeit goods.

The marketplace matches products which include art, jewelry, furniture, and antiques, and has actually been founded all the way back to the year 2000. Ever since, it has connected a few thousand sellers to more than 3 million users, of which a relatively small number are active. Yet, with average order values around $2,500, these are very lucrative customers.

Shares were priced at $20 per share over the past summer, translating into a $570 million operating asset valuation, being granted to a business which posted $70 million in sales in 2019, on which a big operating loss of $31 million was reported. Revenues rose 16% to $82 million in the year 2020, as the reduction in operating losses to $14 million was quite encouraging. These revenues were generated on $343 million in GMV, equal to a 24% cut of the transacted revenues, a percentage which is actually in line with related platforms.

With growth being stronger in the second half of 2020, revenues came in at $25.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Sales were up 42%, as operating losses narrowed to $10 million per annum, which actually looked promising. With shares rising to $24 on the first day of trading, a 40% growing business traded at 7 times sales. This was in line with Farfetch (FTCH), albeit that is a name, like Mytheresa, that traded at a lower valuation already.

After hitting an intermediate high of $35, shares were down to $10 at the start of 2022. Revenues flat lined and came in at $24.7 million in the second quarter, and $25.6 million in the third quarter as operating losses increased a bit again, trending at a >$20 million per year run rate. The good news is that that still was $170 million in net cash, as an operating asset valuation of $213 million at $10 per share implied that valuations were really low at just over 2 times sales. On the other hand, the losses were the real concerns, and related to the economics of the platform.

That latter was the real worry for concern, as there were really quality concerns, including above-average fraud risks, difficult fulfillment, as the lack of perceived quality on the business made me very cautious.

Dismal Trends Continue

With shares trading at $10 ahead of the real implosion of all technology and recent IPO names, it should not come as a surprise to see the stock trade at $5 and change here.

By March, shares fell to $7 and change as the company posted its fourth quarter results for 2021, with sales up just 13% to $26.9 million, as operating losses for the quarter ballooned to $8.5 million. For the year, revenues came in just shy of $103 million on which more than a $22 million operating loss was reported, undoing all the good margin work in 2020.

With a $168 million net cash position equal to nearly $5 per share, it was evident that the market was not attaching much value to the operating assets. A CFO turnover alongside the results, and a focus on NFTs, hardly inspired great confidence as well, although by April the company launched personalized country websites for Germany, with France set to follow soon.

In May, the company posted first quarter sales. Revenues of $26.6 million were up 4% on the year before, basically flat on a sequential basis, as operating losses of $6.7 million improved a bit on a sequential basis. The real disappointment had to do with the outlook.

Despite the launch of the new websites, second quarter sales are guided at just $24.4 to $25.5 million, with EBITDA margins seen at a midpoint of minus 30%, implying a negative EBITDA number of $7.5 million. This would mark a sharp deceleration from a $4.7 million loss in the first quarter, as these numbers hardly inspire confidence.

What Now?

With net cash still equal to more than $4 per share, the operating asset valuation here stands around $50 million, as a testament to the lack of confidence in the situation. The issue is that no growth is shown anymore and that the business is really non-economical. The question should be asked, how profits can be achieved, coming at the heart of the issue: is this business model valid?

The answer to that question is pretty obvious to me here, as I have no business getting involved with the shares here.