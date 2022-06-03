Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Over the last few months, the broad market has seen increased volatility and price multiple contractions. Increased inflation, monetary tightening and slower economic growth have led to price multiple contractions. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is one of the companies that have suffered, as it is down 17% year to date and currently trades at 22% below its 52-week high. In this article, we argue that the low price multiple is not enough to justify entry. Management needs to focus on paying down debt to better position the company and make the dividend less risky.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals

To start with, we will take a look at the fundamentals. The company has been growing its revenue per share and diluted earnings per share over the last decade. Over the last decade, the revenue and diluted EPS grew by an average of 6.7% and 11.6%, respectively. Excluding the big drop in 2020, both have seen a relatively stable growth.

Own analysis

Over the past decade, free cash flow per share has also increased, albeit at a much slower pace, and it is not as stable. Free cash flow per share growth was 27% over the last decade, with an average growth rate of 2.4%. A combination of lower cash flow from operations and higher interest payments led to a large decline back in 2018, and the company has not recovered to the 2016 levels since then.

Own analysis

Book value per share increased by 60% at an average of 4.8% year-on-year. At the same time, net debt has soared for WBA. Net debt increased by 815% by an average of 25% over the last 10 years. This increase is outpacing top and bottom line as well as free cash flow growth.

Own analysis

The current net debt per diluted share is around $42.3, with the share price trading just above that at $43.2.

The table below summarizes the debt maturities for the coming years.

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027+ $m 1,305 733 2 1,163 1,858 3,957

Source: Annual Report

It is evident that the company does have large debt levels and will likely feel the impact of rising rates. Given the monetary tightening, the cost of debt will rise, and this can have a negative drag on the company. The company seems to have the excess cash to pay down debt, and we believe that they should seek to deleverage the company to enable them to become more flexible and resilient in case the economy does not do that well.

In addition, it is good to stress test the debt repayment ability of the company. For the last 10 years, the worst record of WBA’s cash flow from operations was $3,893m. The average CAPEX for the last 10 years was $1,368m, and last year’s total dividends paid were $1,617m. This leaves the company with c.$900m after CAPEX and dividends paid.

In this case, WBA does not have enough cash flow to pay down debt and dividends at the same time assuming additional debt is not raised. We see this as a worst-case scenario, as CFO was 43% higher in 2021. Based on the 2021 CFO, WBA has free cash flow after CAPEX and dividends of $2,570 which enables the company to pay down its debt. However, it is evident that the company has accrued large debt levels and should focus on deleveraging the company, as debt will increasingly become more expensive.

A starting 4.4% dividend yield and low price multiples may seem attractive. However, any issues with their dividend or debt payments will lead to a further fall in price.

One solution could be the divestment of Boots, a well-known UK drugstore. WBA has set a price of c.$8.5bn, however, and the best bid attracted so far was $4.9bn. It seems that a deal has not been achieved. Reports state that banks seem to be reluctant in financing this deal given the current volatile market. Hence, a deal might be achieved at a future date, which could act as a positive catalyst for the company.

Dividend and Relative Valuation

WBA offers a strong starting forward dividend yield of 4.4%. The company has paid a growing dividend, growing by 100% over the last 10 years, or an average of 7.2% per year.

Own analysis

In addition, the payout ratio also has grown over the years, and for the year 2021 was at 64%. As we discussed above, the company needs to focus on paying down debt to ensure that the dividend is safe, as a bad cycle can put the dividend at risk.

On a relative basis, WBA looks to be fairly valued.

WBA CVS KR LH P/E TTM 6.4 16.2 24.4 11.4 P/S TTM 0.3 0.4 0.3 1.5 P/Cash Flow TTM 7.2 6.7 6.2 10.0 ROE % 24.8 11.1 17.2 20.2

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on its P/E multiple and closest peers, WBA is undervalued by 44%. It is fairly valued on a P/S multiple and overvalued on a price to cash flow ratio. Given the noise in the earnings for the company, price to cash flow and price to sales could provide a fairer comparison between its peers. In addition, even though the price to cash flow multiple is above its peers', return on equity is also above its peers, hence a higher multiple should be expected.

Data by YCharts

As we can see from the price to earnings and price to cash flow from operation multiples, over time the multiples have come down. We do see deleverage of the balance sheet as a possible positive catalyst that could lead to multiple expansions. However, recent investments and attempts to sell Boots seem to fall short.

Risk

There is a lot of focus on the transformation of the business, and management has a lot to do before new investors start to pay attention. Back in 2021, the company announced a significant investment in VillageMD, accelerating the opening of primary care practices. It was also announced that the company would seek an IPO in 2022. It is safe to say that probably this IPO will be delayed given recent valuation contractions in the market. From a timing perspective, waiting a few months might have been beneficial for WBA shareholders.

The main risk we see with WBA is the lack of a positive catalyst, and hence the company continues to drift lower. WBA has a large debt load that can risk the dividend in an extended down cycle. The UK Boots sale seems to be stalling and the recent investment in VillageMD remains to be seen if it was a good one. In addition, high inflation will continue to squeeze customers as, historically, salaries do not keep up with inflation.

Final Remarks

WBA trades at a low price to earnings multiple but we do not consider this an undervalued price yet. We believe management needs to focus on paying down debt to enable the company to build a stronger and more flexible financial position. Given that the company is undergoing a significant transformation we need to see results to increase our conviction.

That being said, a positive catalyst such as the sale of Boots could trigger a bounce that can benefit investors. In the meantime, for investors that are willing to take the risk, WBA offers a 4.4% starting dividend yield. We rate WBA a hold.