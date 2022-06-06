HJBC/iStock via Getty Images

In June 2020, nearby NYMEX natural gas futures fell to the lowest price in a quarter of a century when they traded to the $1.44 per MMBtu level. Since natural gas trading on NYMEX began in 1990, the range has been from just over $1 to $15.78 per MMBtu.

Natural gas futures reached a record high in 2005 and a lower high in 2008 when hurricanes Katrina and Rita wreaked havoc along the US Gulf Coast, the home of natural gas pipeline infrastructure. The NYMEX delivery point is the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana. While natural gas trades at prices above and below the NYMEX futures price across the US, the Henry Hub price is a benchmark. Moreover, NYMEX natural gas is a liquid and highly volatile future market, attracting lots of speculative interest.

When natural gas reached its June 2020 low, legendary investor Warren Buffett announced Berkshire Hathaway had purchased Dominion Energy (D) natural gas pipeline and transmission assets for $10 billion. The price tag was a bargain as the energy commodity’s price traded over six and one-half times higher at the May 2022 peak.

The bear market in natural gas ended in 2021, and the price took off to the upside in 2022. However, bull markets rarely move in straight lines, and the recent parabolic price action could lead to significant selloffs, creating an opportunity. The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas product (NYSEARCA:KOLD) is a leveraged short-term tool for market participants looking to position on natural gas’s short side without venturing into the wild futures arena.

Natural gas rises to the highest level in 14 years

In late June 2020, nearby NYMEX natural gas prices fell to $1.44 per MMBtu, the lowest level since 1995. The quarter of a century low came after a bearish trend that began in 2005 when natural gas reached its record high of $15.78 as a powerful hurricane damaged gas infrastructure along the Louisiana coast. The NYMEX delivery point is at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, and the contract is a benchmark price for the energy commodity. Producers and consumers use the NYMEX price, with other US locations trading at premiums or discounts to the benchmark. The high level of volatility in the natural gas arena caused many speculators to flock to the market, increasing liquidity.

Over the decades, US natural gas was a domestic market, limited to the pipeline network. Increased production, technological advances in extracting the gas from the earth’s crust, and liquefying the gas for export, have expanded the addressable market for US natural gas far beyond the pipeline network.

In 2008, another storm wreaked similar havoc, but the price made a lower high of $13.694 per MMBtu. The last time natural gas futures traded at over $10 was in 2008.

Long-Term NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Chart (Barchart)

The chart shows the bearish trend that ended with the June 2020 $1.44 per MMBtu low. In a sign that natural gas had reached rock bottom two years ago, value investor Warren Buffett spent $10 billion to purchase Dominion Energy natural gas transmission and pipeline assets. Berkshire Hathaway increased its control of US natural gas transmission from 8% to 18% at the lows. Since then, the 15-year bearish trend ended, with natural gas futures rising to the latest high of $9.447 per MMBtu in May. At the end of last week, nearby July futures were at the $8.523 level, the highest price since 2008.

The trend in the energy commodity remains bullish

Natural gas futures have made higher lows and higher highs throughout 2022.

Short-Term NYMEX July Natural Gas Futures Chart (Barchart)

July futures settled at $3.638 per MMBtu on Dec. 31, 2022. At the $8.523 level on June 3, they were up over 134% this year. Natural gas was over six and one-half times higher than the June 2020 low at the most recent high.

Fundamentals could push prices to all-time highs

LNG exports make US natural gas an international energy commodity, and the war in Ukraine has caused European prices to soar.

Long-Term UK Natural Gas Prices (Barchart)

The chart of ICE UK natural gas futures shows that before 2021 the all-time high was at the 117 level. After falling to a low of 8.09 in May 2020, one month before US prices reached a bottom, the price exploded higher. In March 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine supply concerns caused a price spike to 800. At 159.84 at the end of last week, European natural gas prices remain well above the pre-2021 all-time peak.

Meanwhile, US energy policy has caused reduced output. Increased regulations on fracking, drilling, and leases have caused natural gas to flow into storage at a slower rate than in past years.

Natural Gas US Stockpiles as of the week ending on May 27, 2022 (Energy Information Administration)

As of the week ending on May 27, 2022, a total of 1.902 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in storage across the US was 17.3% below last year’s level and 15.1% under the five-year average. While Europe is looking for supply alternatives to end its dependence on Russia, the US is in no position to fill the void. Meanwhile, Asian natural gas prices are at sky-high levels as the demand continues to rise.

We're coming into the peak air conditioning season when the US demand rises during the summer months. Moreover, the natural gas market faces the hurricane season over the coming months, which gives way to the peak heating season during the winter months. Natural gas fell to lows in June 2020 during the injection season. In June 2022, the price is at the $8.60 level, and the trend remains bullish, with the prospects for a challenge of the $10 level a clear and present danger before the end of this year.

Natural gas is wild - A bullish long-term trend does not preclude brutal selloffs

Bull markets rarely move in straight lines, and the highly volatile natural gas arena is no exception. July natural gas’s first trip above the $9 level led to a vicious selloff.

Short-Term NYMEX July Natural Gas Chart (Barchart)

The chart shows natural gas rose to $9.052 per MMBtu on May 6. By May 10, less than one week later, the price fell to $6.521, a 28% correction in four days.

The bear market in natural gas may have ended in June 2020, but that does not mean the price will not suffer more severe selloffs that shake the confidence of even the most committed bulls.

KOLD is a short-term product for downside exposure in natural gas futures

Trading natural gas requires a risk-reward plan and the discipline to stick with the program. More than a few undisciplined traders and investors have lost millions and billions in the natural gas futures arena. High volatility provides opportunities, but the potential for rewards carries commensurate risks.

The most direct route for a risk position in the highly volatile energy commodity is via the futures and options on the CME’s NYMEX division. The UNG ETF product is an unleveraged tool. The Bloomberg Ultra Natural Gas ETFs are short-term trading vehicles that move with natural gas futures prices. The BOIL product is the bullish tool, and its converse is the Ultrashort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD). BOIL and KOLD are only appropriate for short-term risk positions as they suffer from time decay.

The KOLD product underwent a 4-1 reverse split at the end of May.

Chart of the KOLD ETF Product (Barchart)

Natural gas fell 28% from May 6-10, and the KOLD ETF rose from $24.80 to $36.90 per share over the same period, a 48.8% increase.

At the $21.95 level at the end of last week, KOLD had $29.583 million in assets under management. The ETF trades an average of over five million shares each day and charges a 0.95% management fee.

I believe natural gas prices are heading for the $10 per MMBtu level or higher over the coming months, but the road to the highest level in 14 years will be very bumpy, with occasional head-spinning downdrafts. The KOLD ETF can be a valuable short-term trading tool for traders and investors with the discipline to approach the energy commodity with a plan and stick with the program. Taking small losses in the quest for large profits could be the optimal approach for using the liquid shirt-term BOIL and KOLD products over the coming weeks and months. Aside from price stops, these tools require time stops because of their time decay.