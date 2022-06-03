BDC Weekly Review: Why A Basket Of 'Mediocrities' Can Outperform

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of May.

Market Action

It was a V-shaped bounce in BDCs this week as all stocks in our coverage finished in the green.

This bounce recovered most of the losses incurred through May, though the sector is still in the red in aggregate for the month.

On a year-to-date basis about a quarter of the sector is still in the green with the average return of around -4%. Four of the gainers have been in our six-name BDC portfolio since the start of the year with the remaining two outperforming the average return.

The average BDC valuation fell as low as 95% (based on Q1 NAVs) which prompted us to add additional BDC exposure as well as reshuffle positions in our Income Portfolios.

From a longer-term perspective, valuations are still below the longer-term BDC average and median levels.

The continuing theme of higher-valuation BDCs underperforming this year continues in full. The only recent higher-valuation holdout based on this pattern - Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) - finally succumbed, falling 16% since the second week of May. This kind of pro-cyclical behavior of higher-valuation securities underperforming in periods of market weakness is fairly well known (from the CEF market, among others) and this has allowed us to sidestep the sub-sector as we have tilted to less richly valued BDCs.

Market Themes

In our last BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) update, we got some pushback which is worth reviewing here because it highlights a number of misconceptions some BDC investors continue to carry. The chart below captures the total return of TCPC from our initial acquisition in November of last year to our partial exit recently.

Systematic Income

The first comment we heard was that TCPC is a mediocre BDC and, hence, not an attractive allocation in a portfolio. This view appears to be backed by the fact that TCPC has had net realized losses over its life which is true enough.

There are two problems with this view. The first problem is that it ignores the behavior of TCPC over time. This kind of "snapshot" perspective means investors will tend to miss turning points in BDC whether for the better or for the worse.

To illustrate the point, let's take a look at the following chart from our service BDC Tool which shows the quarterly total NAV percentile rank of TCPC in the sector. A blue bar of 0.50 means TCPC performed in line with the median that quarter in total NAV terms, a bar of 0.75 means it performed better than 75% of the sector etc.

What we see is that the company did underperform in the period of around 2018 to 2020 (more clearly seen in the red line which shows the trailing twelve-month total NAV performance) but has outperformed since then. The underperformance in Q3 of 2020 was due to the make-whole payment on its outstanding debt which, while it caused a drop in the NAV, was a fantastic move for shareholders because it allowed the company to refinance debt before yields shot up which will save more for shareholders over time the cost of the make-whole payment.

Even if we include that oddball quarter, TCPC has outperformed the sector in 7 out of the last 9 quarters. In short, there is a clear difference between the two periods. It doesn't mean that TCPC will now and forever be an outperformer but it does mean that excluding it from consideration based on its previous performance is not necessarily wise.

It can also blind investors to the fact that the company has outperformed the sector over the longest bucketed horizon we have for the company which is 7 years as well as over a shorter time horizon of 3 years. That may be mediocre but an annualized return of near or above 10%, particularly when it's pretty much in line with the sector, is hard to complain about.

The second problem with the "mediocre" view is that it totally ignores valuation. In short, any given investment can be both good and bad, depending on valuation. The corollary here is that there is no "great" security at any price and that a "mediocre" security can be very attractive if its valuation is cheap enough - that's pretty much the basis for value investing.

Let's see what this looks like for TCPC. When our initial position in TCPC in our High Income Portfolio was initiated it was at a time when the stock was trading at an unusually wide valuation differential to the sector of around 14% (blue vertical line). When we pared down our allocation recently it was when its valuation nearly converged with the sector (orange line).

Systematic Income

This can be more easily seen in the following chart where the blue vertical line is around -14% (i.e., TCPC traded at a valuation 14% below the sector average) and our partial exit (marked with the orange line) when it was trading at a valuation differential of about 3% vs. the sector.

Systematic Income

The reason for our partial exit was that an "average" BDC trading at a 14% discount to the sector is attractive because it provides a significant margin of safety. When its valuation then converges to the average sector it becomes much less attractive as the margin of safety disappears.

There is a lot of carry-over into the rest of the BDC sector from this small example. A number of BDCs have continued to see a lot of support from the commentariat despite pretty poor total NAV returns.

Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC) is one of these with a terrible-looking chart of quarterly total NAV returns. The stock has only beaten the sector in one of the last 10 quarters.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Another good example of this dynamic is the Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), which performed very strongly over 2018-2020 but has underperformed the sector before and after.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Investors who missed this trend may have been tempted to extrapolate its past performance and buy the stock at an exorbitant valuation which has now, correctly, come back down to earth.

Systematic Income

The two key takeaways in our view are that first, it is perfectly fine to buy a mediocre BDC (particularly, with an improving trend) if you are doing so at a significant discount to the sector. The corollary here is that buying an outperformer at an exorbitant valuation typically results in underperformance on investor capital (i.e., after the impact of the valuation is taken into account) as well as exposes the investor to a reversal of the valuation if something goes wrong.

And second, the market can be late in picking up changes in trend across individual BDCs, relying on a, kind of, snapshot view which fails to capture the actual dynamics of the BDCs. Investors who do this may end up avoiding cheap and improving BDCs and overpaying for expensive and deteriorating BDCs.

Stance And Takeaways

The five key allocation themes that have informed our recent allocation in the BDC space are the: 1) gradual slowing of macro activity and continued corporate margin compression; 2) overall market weakness (notwithstanding the bounce this week); 3) the reversal of valuations of previously high-valuation BDCs; 4) brief dips into very attractive valuation territory for a number of BDCs; and 5) the expected rise in income across the sector given the back-up in short-term rates.

As we discussed above, we recently lightened up on TCPC, rotating into Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) and Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN). The TCPC / BXSL switch is pretty flat so far while the TCPC / TRIN portion has performed very well with TRIN up about 10% since the rotation with TCPC up about 1%. The chart below shows normalized total price returns for the three stocks all normalized to 100 from the date of the rotation.

Systematic Income

The following chart shows the longer-term valuation trajectory of TRIN highlighting that a valuation of 100% has been fairly unusual for this strongly-performing BDC though admittedly its trading life is fairly short. The red line shows the date of our addition to the High Income Portfolio.

Systematic Income

It's not clear whether the recent market rally was a dead cat bounce or a first move in a stabilization of the broader market. What is clear is that from a historical perspective, BDCs offered an attractive value proposition in May which is the reason why we added to our BDC exposure. And although the outlook for corporate profits and margins is not as bright as it was in 2021, our view remains that BDCs with a strong underwriting track record that trade with a significant margin of safety can do well over the coming months and quarters, even if rising worries of a hard landing do indeed come to pass.