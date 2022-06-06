cyano66/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

It seems pretty clear that the US economy is not in an especially strong spot today. Many investors seem to see this as a reason to sell what they deem cyclical, economically sensitive stocks such as Micron (NASDAQ:MU). But Micron is trading at a very inexpensive valuation, has a very solid medium-term and long-term outlook, and its strong balance sheet should allow for healthy shareholder returns in the coming years. All in all, the selling is overdone, and Micron looks like an attractive pick at current ultra-low valuations.

Recent Results And Micron's Outlook

Micron reported its most recent quarterly results on March 29. During the quarter, Micron was able to grow its revenue by a very compelling 25% year over year, to $7.8 billion. This easily beat analyst estimates and was also considerably higher than the revenue during the previous quarter. Sequential business growth is a major positive, of course, as positive momentum makes it likely that results in the near term will be positive as well.

Micron's revenue guidance for the current quarter further underlines the positive near-term outlook. The company has guided towards revenue of $8.7 billion, which would represent another ~10% increase on a sequential basis. When we account for the positive impact of higher revenues and of operating leverage, profits during the current quarter should be pretty strong as well.

That aligns with the analyst consensus, as Wall Street is forecasting earnings per share of ~$2.50 for the current quarter, while also forecasting that growth will accelerate further during the coming quarters:

Seeking Alpha

Not only will quarter-to-quarter growth be strong in the coming quarters, but Micron will, if Wall Street is right, also deliver highly compelling year-over-year growth rates of up to 48% over the coming quarters.

When we account for the fact that Micron has a history of beating analyst estimates -- during 12 out of the last 12 quarters, EPS were higher than expected -- it is pretty likely that actual results will be highly compelling over the next year and more. The important growth drivers for that, of course, will be business growth, strong memory pricing, margin expansion, and buybacks.

Business growth will be made possible by the factors that have also been driving Micron's revenue in recent years. More and more memory is needed for all kinds of products that we use in our free time and for work. Smartphones, PCs, notebooks, and so on create strong baseline demand, although those aren't high-growth markets generally. But they serve as cash cows for Micron and its memory peers.

At the same time, macro trends such as the internet of things, growing demand for data centers, and AR/VR require growing data storage and data utilization capacities, which drives memory demand. Autonomous driving is another such macro theme that will require more and more memory power in the coming years as the technology, which is still in early stages, is rolled out to more and more markets. Even traditional, non-self-driving vehicles will result in growing memory demand. The chip shortage in this industry is well-known, and as modern vehicles come with more and more technical gadgets and capabilities, the memory and chip demand per vehicle will grow. Some investors are worrying about a slowdown of the economy that could result in lower vehicle sales. But since those have been artificially suppressed due to supply shortages over the last two years, I do not expect that auto sales will fall off a cliff. In fact, reopening efforts in China and more accommodative policies in that country could lead to further demand growth, which is, among others, positive for Micron as it will drive memory demand.

Strong demand does not necessarily result in rising memory pricing. This also depends on what the supply picture looks like. Luckily, the industry has gotten more rational when it comes to not growing too fast. Thanks to concentration and consolidation, the memory industry has become a well-functioning oligopoly over the years. Since supply growth will in all likelihood not outpace demand growth in the coming quarters, and possibly years, memory pricing should remain strong and possibly get even stronger. This is underlined by the fact that Micron has forecasted a gross margin increase from 33% in Q3 2021 to 48% in the current quarter (Q3 2022). A 1,500 base point gross margin increase in a single year speaks volumes when it comes to the pricing environment and what it means for the profitability of Micron (and its peers) in the current situation. Higher sales volumes could also result in operating leverage in the long run, as operating expenses such as R&D, sales, administration costs are distributed over a larger total revenue/gross profit amount, thereby reducing operating expenses on a relative basis.

There's no guarantee that Micron will actually earn as much as the analyst community is forecasting right now. But when we consider the wide range of macro trends that are beneficial for the industry, the rational behavior of the oligopoly when it comes to adding supply in a measured way, and when we consider Micron's strong track record of outperforming expectations, I do believe that there is a good chance that Micron will at least be as profitable as expected today:

Seeking Alpha

Profits during the current year will likely come close to $10 per share, which is already highly attractive. The following two years will be even better, however, as earnings per share are forecasted to rise to around $13 in those two years 2024 a little stronger than 2023, as growth continues to lift results.

Strong And Growing Shareholder Returns

The semiconductor industry is not necessarily where one goes for high shareholder returns. Memory companies such as Micron have to spend billions per year on capital expenditures in order to maintain and grow production capacity. Micron has thus not been a free cash flow monster forever. But as the oligopoly has focused more on profitability and margins instead of battling over market share, the free cash flow situation has improved quite a lot, as higher profits results in higher cash from operations, with less of that being spent on chasing growth.

During the last two quarters, Micron has generated operating cash flows of $7.6 billion, according to its most recent 10-Q filing. That's more than $15 billion on an annualized basis, not yet factoring in the expected business growth during the coming two quarters relative to the first half of the current fiscal year.

The strong cash generation, in combination with a great balance sheet with a net cash position of $5 billion, allows Micron to return a growing amount of money to the company's owners. The company pays out a dividend, but that takes up less than 5% of its annual profits. The focus is on buybacks for now, which makes sense, as it allows Micron to be more opportunistic and to create value during periods when its shares trade at unreasonably low valuations -- such as today.

Overblown Fears Result In A Strong Buying Opportunity

Micron is a stock that traditionally never traded at especially high valuations. But in recent months, the valuation has moved from inexpensive to outright cheap. Today, Micron trades for less than $70 per share, which means that its earnings multiple based on estimates for the current year is just 7.3. Even more remarkable, the earnings multiples for the next two fiscal years are just 5.5 and 5.1. In other words, Micron is currently trading with an implied earnings yield of 18% for next year, and with an implied earnings yield of 20% for the year after that. Even for the current year, the earnings yield approaches a pretty compelling 14%.

Micron has recently dropped from the high $90s to below $70, with the most likely explanation for that being that investors worry too much about a potential recession. Rising interest rates will be a headwind for housing and other sensitive sectors. But I do not believe that the areas Micron is exposed to will suffer too much -- will consumers really stop buying smartphones, and will companies such as Amazon (AMZN) or Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) stop building data centers? That's hard to believe, I think. A potential recession is unlikely to derail the long-term macro tailwinds from digitalization, increasing data usage, autonomous driving, and so on, I believe.

I thus think that the recent sell-off is overdone. In fact, with shares becoming so inexpensive, investors have a solid buying opportunity in front of them. That also holds true for Micron's buybacks. It should be highly accretive for the company to ramp up its spending on that front in order to take in as many shares as possible while they trade at a 2023-2024 earnings yield of 18%-20% -- buybacks basically provide a return in the high-teens range, with no execution or project delay risks.