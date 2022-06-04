Longleaf Partners Global UCITS Fund Q1 2022 Commentary

Additional disclosure: The Fund is actively managed. It uses the MSCI World Index (USD) (Ticker: M1WO) as a ‘comparator benchmark’ to compare the performance of the Fund against, but which is not used to constrain portfolio composition or as a target for the performance of the Fund.

Risk/Reward Profile: As this Fund has such a broad selection of investment choices, there are many factors that could affect performance. These could include changes in the performance of different industrial sectors and individual securities. The performance of the Class I GBP Shares may also be affected by the exchange rate with U.S. Dollars, the currency in which the Fund is denominated, as the Investment Manager will not purchase financial instruments to mitigate any such potential changes. Because the Fund generally invests in 20 to 25 companies, each holding could have a greater impact on the Fund's performance than if a greater number of securities were held. Because the Fund invests in companies located in the Asia Pacific Region, negative events related to the Asia Pacific Region could have a greater adverse impact on performance than in a more geographically diversified Fund. Investment in China and other emerging markets may expose the Fund to more social, political, regulatory, and currency risks than securities in developed markets. A party with whom the Fund contracts with regard to the Fund's assets may fail to meet its obligations or become bankrupt, which may expose the Fund to a financial loss. Derivatives may fluctuate in value rapidly and certain derivatives may introduce leverage which may result in losses that are greater than the original amount invested. Losses to the Fund may occur as a result of human error, system and/ or process failures, inadequate procedures or controls. The value of the shares may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount invested. For a more detailed explanation of these and other risks please refer to the Prospectus under the "Risk Factors and Special Considerations" section.

This is marketing communication. Please refer to the link below for the Prospectus and other offering documentation before making any final investment decision. A Prospectus is available for the Fund and key investor information documents (“KIIDs”) are available for each share class of the Fund. The Fund’s Prospectus can be obtained from www.southeasternasset.comand is available in English. The KIIDs can be obtained from this website and are available in one of the official languages of each of the EU Member States into which each share class has been notified for marketing under the Directive 2009/65/EC (THE “UCITS Directive”). Full information on associated risks can be found in the Prospectus and KIIDs. In addition, a summary of investor rights is available on this website. The summary is available in English. The Fund is currently notified for marketing into a number of EU Member States under the UCITS Directive. KBA Consulting Management Limited (“KBA”), the management company, can terminate such notifications for any share class of the Fund at any time using the process contained in Article 93a of the UCITS Directive.



Any subscription may only be made on the terms of the Prospectus and subject to completion of a subscription agreement.



P/V ("price-to-value") is a calculation that compares the prices of the stocks in a portfolio to Southeastern's appraisal of their intrinsic values. The ratio represents a single data point about a Fund and should not be construed as something more. P/V does not guarantee future results, and we caution investors not to give this calculation undue weight.



"Margin of Safety" is a reference to the difference between a stock's market price and Southeastern's calculated appraisal value. It is not a guarantee of investment performance or returns.



Information regarding the Longleaf (US) Global Fund is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of that Fund, which is not available for distribution outside of the United States.





Important information for Australian investors:

Southeastern Asset Management, Inc. ("Southeastern") and Southeastern Asset Management, Inc. Australia Branch, ARBN 155383850, a US company ("Southeastern Australia Branch"), have authorized the issue of this material for use solely by wholesale clients (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) of Southeastern or of any of its related bodies corporate. By accepting this material, a wholesale client agrees not to reproduce or distribute any part of the material, nor make it available to any retail client, without Southeastern's prior written consent. Southeastern and Southeastern Australia Branch are exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services license (AFSL) under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in respect of financial services, in reliance on ASIC Class Order 03/1100, a copy of which may be obtained at the web site of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, http://www.asic.gov.au. The class order exempts bodies regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from the requirement to hold an AFSL where they provide financial services to wholesale clients in Australia on certain conditions. Financial services provided by Southeastern are regulated by the SEC, which are different from the laws applying in Australia.



Important information for Belgian investors:

This document and the information contained herein are private and confidential and are for the use on a confidential basis only by the persons to whom such material is addressed. This document does not constitute and may not be construed as the provision of investment advice, an offer to sell, or an invitation to purchase, securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or invitation is unauthorized. The Longleaf Partners Global UCITS Fund and Longleaf Partners Asia Pacific UCITS Fund have not been and will not be registered with the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autoriteit voor financiële diensten en markten/ Autorité des services et marchés financiers) as a foreign collective investment undertaking under Article 127 of the Belgian Law of July 20th 2004 on certain forms of collective management of investment portfolios. The offer in Belgium has not been and will not be notified to the Financial Services and Markets Authority, nor has this document been nor will it be approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority. The shares issued by the Funds shall, whether directly or indirectly, only be offered, sold, transferred or delivered in Belgium to individuals or legal entities who are Institutional or Professional Investors" in the sense of Article 5§3 of the Belgian Law of July 20th 2004 on certain forms of collective management of investment portfolios (as amended from time to time), acting for their own account and the offer requires a minimum consideration of €250,000 per investor and per offer. Prospective investors are urged to consult their own legal, financial and tax advisers as to the consequences that may arise from an investment in the Fund.



Important information for Brazilian investors:

THE PRODUCTS MENTIONED HEREUNDER HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED WITH ANY SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION OR OTHER SIMILAR AUTHORITY IN BRAZIL, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (COMISSÃO DE VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS - "CVM"). SUCH PRODUCTS WILL NOT BE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN BRAZIL THROUGH ANY PUBLIC OFFERING, AS DETERMINED BY BRAZILIAN LAW AND BY THE RULES ISSUED BY CVM, INCLUDING LAW NO. 6,385 (DECEMBER 7TH, 1976) AND CVM RULE NO. 400 (DECEMBER 29TH, 2003), AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, OR ANY OTHER LAW OR RULES THAT MAY REPLACE THEM IN THE FUTURE.

ACTS INVOLVING A PUBLIC OFFERING IN BRAZIL, AS DEFINED UNDER BRAZILIAN LAWS AND REGULATIONS AND BY THE RULES ISSUED BY THE CVM, INCLUDING LAW NO. 6,385 (DECEMBER 7TH, 1976) AND CVM RULE NO. 400 (DECEMBER 29TH, 2003), AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, OR ANY OTHER LAW OR RULES THAT MAY REPLACE THEM IN THE FUTURE, MUST NOT BE PERFORMED WITHOUT SUCH PRIOR REGISTRATION. PERSONS WISHING TO ACQUIRE THE PRODUCTS OFFERED HEREUNDER IN BRAZIL SHOULD CONSULT WITH THEIR OWN COUNSEL AS TO THE APPLICABILITY OF THESE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OR ANY EXEMPTION THEREFROM. [WITHOUT PREJUDICE TO THE ABOVE, THE SALE AND SOLICITATION IS LIMITED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS AS DEFINED BY CVM RULE NO. 409 (AUGUST 18TH, 2004), AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME OR AS DEFINED BY ANY OTHER RULE THAT MY REPLACE IT IN THE FUTURE. THIS DOCUMENT IS CONFIDENTIAL AND INTENDED SOLELY FOR THE USE OF THE ADDRESSEE AND CANNOT BE DELIVERED OR DISCLOSED IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER TO ANY PERSON OR ENTITY OTHER THAN THE ADDRESSEE.



Important information for Danish investors:

Each Fund's prospectus has not been and will not be filed with or approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority or any other regulatory authority in Denmark and the shares have not been and are not intended to be listed on a Danish stock exchange or a Danish authorized market place. Furthermore, the shares have not been and will not be offered to the public in Denmark. Consequently, these materials may not be made available nor may the shares otherwise be marketed or offered for sale directly or indirectly in Denmark.



Important information for Guernsey investors:

Neither the Guernsey Financial Services Commission nor the States of Guernsey Policy Council take any responsibility for the financial soundness of the Longleaf Partners UCITS Funds or for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed with regard to it. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document you should consult your accountant, legal or professional adviser or financial adviser.



Copyright © 2022 Southeastern Asset Management, Inc. All rights reserved.