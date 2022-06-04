Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is one of the largest music streaming services globally and has been growing rapidly in previous years. However, the company faces fierce competition with much more capital to reinvest back into the company due to have another rich core business. With inflation on the rise and the likelihood that artists will start demanding more money, Spotify's competitors are in a much better position to do so without raising prices. Furthermore, the platform has no moat in the music industry, and its only moat in the podcast industry is the content on the platform. When contracts start to expire, Spotify is likely to get outbid by its competitors since they have much more capital to do so. The new Spotify Audience Network is being praised by some investors, but it is not an innovative idea and is similar to how YouTube already works. With all of this in mind and the current price the stock is trading at, investors may want to reconsider before jumping into the stock.

Rising Inflation Will Hurt Spotify's Already Low Margins

With inflation roaring throughout the country, those who rely on Spotify as a source of income are likely to demand increased pay. This would be detrimental to the company because when compared to its competitors, Spotify has very low margins. In fact, Spotify has the lowest gross margin and EBIT margin of the most popular music streaming companies.

Income Margins of Music Streaming Companies

Since Spotify has low margins and is yet to be profitable, the company would likely have to pass those costs onto the customer and raise prices to stay afloat. On the other hand, Spotify's competitors have large enough margins to take the hit from inflation and not pass the increased costs onto the customer. This is the worst case scenario for the company because there is no moat that keeps customers with the platform. The most important factor for consumers when picking a music platform is price because nearly every platform has the same library of songs. Therefore, a consumer would not be gaining any advantage by paying Spotify more for music than its competitors. Currently, Spotify, Apple Music (AAPL), Amazon Music Unlimited (AMZN), YouTube Music (GOOG), and Pandora (SIRI) all have premium plans that each cost $9.99 per month. If Spotify were to deviate from this without somehow making the music on the platform exclusive, most consumers would likely switch to one of the other competitors.

The Pandemic Shifted Consumers To Podcasts And Spotify Will Lose In The Long-Run

During the pandemic, podcasts became much more popular, while music did the opposite. In the periods after the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020, music consumption decreased by 12.5% while podcasts saw rising popularity as viewers shifted to more engaging content. This is where the rising popularity of podcasts began. In the United States, the podcast listener base has grown by 40% over the past three years, with 51% of consumers starting to listen over the past two years.

Podcast Listener Base Statistics (Nielsen)

Spotify has tried to capitalize on this rising popularity by signing some of the most popular podcasts to exclusive contracts and creating original content for the platform. For example, Spotify signed popular podcasts Call Her Daddy and The Joe Rogan Experience to multiyear deals worth an estimated $260 million combined. This shows how Spotify is shifting a large focus towards podcasts as a major part of its future. However, other companies will see the rising popularity and also begin to take interest in signing popular creators. Spotify has reportedly spent over $1 billion on podcasts already and will continue to spend more. This is a lot of cash, especially for Spotify, who only has a total of $3.79 billion in cash as of 2Q22. Compare this with Spotify's competitors, and it shows that the company will likely be outbid for future contracts.

Cash Holdings of Spotify's Competitors (Created by Author)

The situation already appears to be getting worse for Spotify's exclusive content. In April, the Obamas departed from Spotify and are now seeking to partner with Amazon's Audible, iHeartMedia (IHRT), and others. Since this will likely happen to many of other Spotify's exclusive content, the company is at risk for losing the only moat it has.

The Spotify Audience Network Is Showing Strength, But Can Be Easily Copied

The Spotify Audience Network, or SPAN, released in early 2021 and serves as a marketplace for advertisers to reach audiences across the company's music and podcasts through its podcast distribution platforms. This is to diversify the company's total revenue away from being a vast majority of subscription revenue and capitalize on the fact that more Spotify users are not premium subscribers. This project is appearing to be very successful as ad-supported revenue achieved its largest amount ever at 11% of total revenue.

User & Revenue Breakdown (Created by Author)

A key talking point about SPAN is how it allows for better audience-based targeting for more effective ads. This is meant to make each podcast unique to each listener and change the experience from a radio show to more YouTube-like. However, this is not a new technology. As stated, YouTube already uses this kind of advertising and there is nothing stopping Spotify's competitors for doing the same. Once again, Spotify's huge competitors will have much more capital to invest into their own version of the program and likely will give advertisers more value. This could cause advertisers to eventually choose another platform over Spotify and drive the company's fundamentals lower.

Valuing Spotify's Stock

Although the stock is down roughly 50% since the beginning of the year and many investors want to jump in, a valuation of the stock shows it still has much more room to fall. By using the company's average annual growth rate for revenue and FCF/revenue margin, I was able to project the company's future free cash flows. For a discount rate, I used 8.5% because it gives a 5% premium over average AAA corporate bonds, as well as using a 2.5% perpetual growth rate. After discounting the company's future cash flows back to today and dividing by the total shares outstanding, a fair value of $66.90 can be calculated for the stock, implying it could drop by another 40.55%.

DCF of SPOT with 8.5% Discount Rate (Created by Author)

Risks To Bearish Thesis

The biggest risk to this bearish thesis is if the record labels take the hit from inflation instead of pushing it on to Spotify. This means that Spotify's artists would see increased pay from the record label instead of Spotify, and the platform would not need to raise prices above the industry standard. Since Spotify is highly valued by record labels, they may not want to risk their relationship with the company by demanding higher pay.

For example, Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF), Sony (SONY), and Warner Music Group (WMG) consistently mention how music streaming, and especially Spotify, are major revenue drivers for all the companies. For Universal Music Group, the company consistently uses Spotify's charts to signify its success and growth. Recently, the company announced that Anitta reached the number one spot on the Spotify Global Chart. Sony also mentioned Spotify in its music segment presentation to signify success, citing over 82 million tracks and 8 million artists on the platform. Warner Music Group also saw streaming revenue rise 10% in the second quarter of 2022 and had multiple artists top the Spotify's charts. Since these labels clearly value Spotify highly, they may not want to damage their relationships with the company and choose to take the hit from inflation themselves. If they do this, Spotify will not have to raise prices and would not see an outflux of users.

WMG 2Q22 Earnings Snapshot (Company Presentation)

What Does This Mean for Investors?

Although Spotify has been the long-time leader for music and podcasts, the company has no moat for music and a temporary moat for podcasts. Since the company faces strong competition with much more capital and with higher margins, inflation could force Spotify to raise prices above the industry standard of $9.99. If this happens, consumers are very likely to switch to another platform since there is no differentiation of music. As for podcasts, the company has done well with signing popular talent but as the industry grows and bigger players start to invest, Spotify will likely be outbid for contracts and this is already being seen with the Obamas leaving. This will eventually cause the company to lose the only moat it has. While the Spotify Audience Network is showing strength, it is not an innovative idea and already exists on other advertising mediums, making it easy for a competitor to implement a similar program and offer better value to advertisers. With all of this in mind and the valuation showing the stock still has room to fall, I believe applying a Sell rating is appropriate.