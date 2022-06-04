onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

(Note: This article was updated from an article in the newsletter dated April 18, 2022)

Many would know ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) (ARX:TSX) as a natural gas producer. The last merger changed that story materially with the result of a far more flexible future for shareholders.

The merger allowed the company to add a considerable amount of condensate production to that natural gas production. Condensate in Canada often sells at a premium to oil because condensate is needed to make thermal and sometimes heavy oil flow through pipelines. As often as not, Canada needs to import condensate to meet the need of the heavy oil and thermal oil production.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

ARC Resources Merger Savings Chart (ARC Resources April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

This merger appears to have been more about strategic direction than it was about cost savings. Both of the companies were very good at what they were doing. But the combination allows the new company more access to above average profitability in rapidly changing market conditions.

Drilling and completion costs are headed down throughout the industry. As long as technology continues its forward March, this particular combination will look like a good deal just from the cost reduction progress alone.

ARC Resources has now begun to pay a dividend. Management is going to make that dividend a small portion of cash flow to try and maintain the dividend during the industry downcycle. That may work as this company has one of the lowest debt ratios in the industry. So, if management needs to borrow to pay the dividend at some point, that would definitely be a viable strategy.

Generally, this company tries to maintain a debt ratio of materially less than 1. The last downturn was unusually severe, so that debt ratio goal looked shaky for a while. But now with the recovery underway, the goal appears to be achievable.

The combination of the two companies into the new ARC Resources illustrates a major point about combinations. Most acquirers want a well-run company that will easily integrate with the existing operations. That clearly was the case here. If management has to fix things in the acquired company, then they want a big discount for doing the repairs.

A lot of times, companies with a lot of debt are not suitable merger partners because that debt often makes the acquisition relatively expensive. The debt often uses badly need cash flow to properly service interest payments and debt due. High debt companies often fall behind their competitors due to a lack of available cash. For these reasons and many more, most acquisitions of high debt companies happen after bankruptcy or large debt reductions.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

ARC Resources Capital Allocation Priorities Fiscal Year 2022 (ARC Resources June 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The company used to make plans solely on the price of natural gas. Obviously, that will be changing going forward. Market conditions could change the WTI $40 base case because if natural gas prices are higher (for example) then a lower oil price is allowed. The reverse is also true. The breakeven discussion going forward will be a little more complicated. But, it is also likely to be more profitable than was the case in the past.

The dividend strategy will differ from a lot of Canadian companies in that management will not be changing the dividend strictly with market conditions. This management is instead taking a view often seen in the United States industry where the dividend will be maintained throughout the business cycle. Extra money will be used for share repurchases, debt repayments or a special dividend every once in a while. Still, it should be noted that the dividend is climbing at a remarkable pace.

The company now has a diversified array of products to make this possible. So many natural gas producers canceled dividend payments during the last downturn because the low point of the last cycle was unusually low, and the downturn was unusually extended. Even though the unconventional business is not expected to grow as rapidly as it has in the past, the cyclical nature of the business will continue. Therefore, a little bit of "insurance" through a diversified product line provides some protection from extreme downturn situations.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

ARC Resources Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance (ARC Resources April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The guidance emphasizes the usual strategy of maintaining the very low natural gas type costs while producing the more valuable condensate. This strategy helps to increase the margin of the company long term while lowering the corporate breakeven point.

Management may choose to not grow production because the large acquisition often takes time to integrate completely into the existing company operations. There could be enough optimization opportunities to allow profits to grow for a year or two without the need for production growth.

The share repurchase program combined with the rising commodity prices make the acquisition look beneficial to both the acquired company shareholders and the original shareholders. Acquisitions become accretive or more accretive with an active share repurchase program (now in place because selling prices have been unexpectedly strong). In some ways this strategy is almost an insurance program that the acquisition will look good no matter how the future unfolds.

Canadian companies often slow operations considerably for the annual Spring Breakup. This allows management the time to review operations and market conditions while waiting for things to dry out enough for operations to resume. Therefore, the above guidance could be modified if market conditions remain strong when it's time for operations to resume in the second or maybe the third quarter.

Previously, management had moved some of the capital budget into the previous year to take advantage of the strong natural gas market. Bringing on natural gas wells during the prime heating season can add a few percentage points to the return on equity. The condensate business is basically year-round. So the need to maximize activity in the winter is not nearly as great.

Summary

ARC Resources has long been a bastion of conservative management. The acquisition was criticized for not being a bargain. But the strong pricing environment is likely to allow management to show considerable benefits from the merger.

Rather than being a bargain story, the merger instead allows the company to show profitability in a wider variety of industry pricing scenarios. That will protect the investment grade credit rating and work to avoid permanent principal losses.

Management is going to institute a dividend strategy that is more along the lines of a dividend strategy used by companies in the United States. The dividend will grow but remain a small part of cash flow so that the company can maintain the dividend during the times of weak commodity prices. The debt ratio will remain very low to allow the company considerable flexibility when the company most needs that flexibility.

Large companies like this one typically do not rally nearly as much as the smaller companies. They also are not as volatile on the downside. For those that do not mind the cyclical nature of the industry, this company is suitable for a buy and hold strategy.

The previous fast growth of the unconventional industry (that had natural gas surplus for years beyond anyone's expectation) are likely firmly in the past. The unconventional business is likely to grow at a slower pace in the future.

However, the addition of substantial condensate exposure is likely to increase per share profitability for some time to come. This market loves a growth story, and this company has one.

Similarly, the increasing ability of North America to export natural gas will limit the downside potential of natural gas prices for a few years. It would appear the normal cyclical patterns will return to the industry. But that pattern will be influenced by a far stronger world market. At least in the near term, the outlook for any natural gas stock appears to be pretty good.