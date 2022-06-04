Preferreds Weekly Review: Clipping The Illiquidity Premium

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of May.

Market Action

Preferreds had a great week with a gain of 3.4% on average. This was enough to push May returns above water after a few grim weeks.

Systematic Income

High-quality preferreds such as Bank and Insurance securities - previous underperformers - rallied hard. The best-performing sector was the sole BDC preferred - PSEC.PA - which stands at a pretty solid -4% total return for the year, much stronger than the average preferred.

What is particularly notable was that the rally in Bank preferreds was driven not by Treasury yields, which were pretty stable, but by a compression in credit spreads as the following chart shows. This makes the sector less cheap on this basis however it remains attractive in case the likelihood of a hard landing increases further as we expect Treasury yields to move back lower in this scenario.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

Market commentators often talk about the "illiquidity premium" available to investors. The idea is pretty simple - the less liquid an investment the more it should compensate investors for being more difficult to sell. One of the biggest proponents and success stories of the illiquidity premium has been the Yale endowment managed by David Swenson who moved into things like private equity, hedge funds, real estate, timber and other non-directly tradable assets.

However, apart from the intuition and some anecdotal historical examples, evidence for the illiquidity premium has been surprisingly hard to find due to a number of methodological challenges. In fact, some market participants like Cliff Asness - the head of the quant firm AQR Capital Management with $140bn AUM - think it may actually be the other way around, that illiquidity is a benefit which investors pay up for because it prevents them from committing basic behavioral errors like selling out during a drawdown.

We would also add that not having to daily mark-to-market assets and having some discretion over it is a kind of superpower which allows investment vehicles like BDCs to allocate to lower-quality debt but run at much higher leverage levels than portfolios of publicly traded debt like CEFs. One area where there clearly is an illiquidity premium is in the preferreds space and this is something we discuss in this section.

There are three stages of illiquidity in preferreds. The first is in low traded volumes of publicly traded preferreds. The least liquid traded preferreds are the legacy Utility preferreds many of which see zero trades on most days. These preferreds are typically investment-grade and trade at yields of 4-5%. This is not much higher than the yield on lower-duration BBB-rated corporate bonds so the illiquidity premium is not at all obvious there.

More interesting are two other areas of the preferreds space - securities that trade on the expert market and delisted / deregistered securities.

Securities that moved to the expert market in the second half of 2021 typically fell in price substantially, offering much better entry points, as shown in the chart below.

Systematic Income

This was at the time when the broader income markets remained very strong. The reason why the prices of these securities tended to fall was largely because ETFs that held these had to sell their positions as the securities no longer fit their investment mandate at a time when retail investors also didn't want to be saddled with illiquid positions.

The price action above shows that investors who are not particularly worried about figuring out how to sell them will find their yields much more attractive as they near the move to the expert market. Going forward we won't see a big wave of securities moving to the expert market as we did in 2021 so these opportunities will be limited.

The final stage of illiquidity in preferreds is when a security is actually delisted from the exchange, making it impossible to transact by anybody, not just retail investors. This happens in cases of mergers or takeovers. The Watford Holdings 8.5% Preferreds (WTREP) were delisted after a merger though interestingly their price did not suffer as it glided down to $25.

A case that is happening as we speak is the South Jersey Industries 5.625% 2079 Notes (SJIJ) which has been acquired by an infrastructure fund and will be delisted in due course. Its price has fallen by a third as investors try to get out before the delisting. The bond now trades at a yield of 7.9% despite a BB+ rating (the highest "junk" rating). Its yield is around the yield of B- rated bonds (not adjusting for duration - with the yield curve pretty flat this should not be a big bias).

What continues to worry investors who find this yield attractive, apart from the eventual illiquidity, is the fact that the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) continues to hold about 625k shares in a security that trades only 22k shares a day on average.

PFF

In our view this bond is attractively-valued but investors have to be clear-eyed that it could easily fall a lot more, something which is impossible to quantify as it's not based on fundamentals. The company could redeem the bond after Sep-2024 and the bond matures in 2079 for those investors thinking of leaving legacy assets.

Stance And Takeaways

Lower-coupon higher-quality preferreds that we have highlighted in the last few weeklies have finally caught a bid and strongly outperformed their higher-coupon counterparts. We continue to see value in these securities though clearly their momentum will slow after many of them registered double-digit gains. High-quality yields of 6%+ are no longer there - COF.PI looks OK in this bucket with a 5.85% yield.

Systematic Income

We also like pairing these preferreds with current floaters such as the Financial Services Group 6.125% Series P (PNC.PP) which has switched to a floating coupon of 3-month Libor + 4.0675% which equates to a stripped yield of around 5.6% (based on current Libor of 1.5%) which will only grow as Libor is expected to rise to 3%.