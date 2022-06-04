Alex Wong/Getty Images News

'Don't Get Married For The Sex'

I recently took a long position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA), although it is admittedly a very small amount of capital. Probably like a lot of investors jumping on the stock over the past few weeks, I was attracted to the firm's superficially low valuation; and I simply couldn't resist the 7+% dividend yield despite the voice in my head reminding me of the (generalized) adage that buying a security for its yield is like getting married only for the sex.

More and more analysts seem to be promoting STLA as of late, highlighting its yield as one of the key motivating factors for a long position. While the stock is down a bit as I write this, generally STLA has indeed been trending higher recently following a rocky start to 2022.

Figure 1: STLA Stock Price Performance (Yves Sukhu)

But just how safe is the dividend? Even as a long investor in STLA, I think there are reasons to worry.

A Quick Bit Of Background

Before I lay out some points of concern swimming around in my head with respect to stability of the dividend, let me first go over a bit of background to help set the stage. First, note that STLA's current business, "born" of the merger between Peugeot S.A. (PEUGF, PUGOY) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in January 2021, is divided across 6 operating segments.

Figure 2: STLA Operating Segments by FY '21 Revenue (Graphic: Yves Sukhu / Data: STLA Annual Report FY '21)

Notes:

All numbers in €millions representing operating segment FY '21 revenues.

Total operating segment revenue of ~€144B excludes joint venture ("JV") revenues.

Major markets in each geographic segment as follows: North America - United States, Canada, Mexico; Enlarged Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland; South America - Brazil, Argentina; Middle East & Africa - Turkey, Egypt, Morocco; China and India & Asia Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea.

It is easy enough to calculate that, in FY '21, North America and Enlarged Europe accounted for ~85% of STLA's total sales of ~€144B excluding joint-venture ("JV") business.

Figure 3: STLA Operating Segment Revenues FY '21 (Chart: Yves Sukhu / Data: STLA Annual Report FY '21)

While North America is the largest operating segment by revenue, Enlarged Europe is actually the largest in terms of volume.

Figure 4: STLA Operating Segments by FY '21 Volume (Chart: Yves Sukhu / Data: STLA Annual Report FY '21)

Notes:

All numbers in thousands of units.

Total operating segment volume of 5,836,000 units excludes joint venture ("JV") shipments of 213,000 units.

Figure 5: STLA Operating Segment Shipments FY '21 (Chart: Yves Sukhu / Data: STLA Annual Report FY '21)

FY '21 sales percentage and volume percentage statistics, more or less, repeat themselves in Q1 FY '22 results for North America and Enlarged Europe, with the two regions representing 85% of quarterly revenue and 80% of consolidated shipments, with the latter metric also excluding JV volume. Accordingly, it is obvious that North America and Enlarged Europe play an outsized role with respect to overall business performance.

Turning attention now to STLA's strategy, management has established its Dare Forward 2030 plan to set the strategic direction of the firm through 2030 and beyond. I reorganized the plan (as I often do) to visualize things more easily. I captured the plan as a set of broad investments driving those key initiatives which will in turn (theoretically) support management's overall financial goals.

Figure 6: STLA Strategic Model (Graphic: Yves Sukhu / Data: STLA Long-Term Strategic Plan Presentation)

Notes:

The graphic above is my visual interpretation of STLA's Dare Forward 2030 plan. Please refer to STLA management's presentation for the plan as presented.

As seen in the Objectives lane, management seeks to double revenues by 2030. With total net revenues in FY '21 shy of €150B, this implies a CAGR of ~8% as STLA attempts to ramp the business to ~€300B on the top line.

Figure 7: STLA Revenue Forecast (Yves Sukhu)

Notes

The calculations above "round" STLA FY '21 net revenues of €149.4B for simplicity.

Management outlines a number of initiatives in their strategic plan to support such growth, most notably the transition to a largely battery electric vehicle ("BEV") portfolio by the end of the decade.

Figure 8: STLA 2030 Core Targets (STLA Long-Term Strategic Plan Presentation)

Notably, and sometimes overlooked I think, is management's related proposal to build-out a €multi-billion software business that aims to capitalize on technology trends increasingly common / available with newer vehicles, such as features-on-demand.

Figure 9: STLA Software as a Core Focus (STLA Long-Term Strategic Plan Presentation)

Ignoring inorganic growth for the moment, STLA's leading presence in North America and Enlarged Europe, strong portfolio of global brands (Jeep, RAM, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, etc.), conversion to an electric lineup, and establishment of alternative revenue streams (e.g. software) could indeed put the company on a path to €300B by 2030. But everything always looks good in a PowerPoint presentation. STLA's low valuation, as well as those of many other car manufacturers, must certainly reflect a good deal of investor skepticism; skepticism that questions the ability of these firms to execute against their strategies in the face of, among other things, so much macroeconomic uncertainty and, likely, BEV market uncertainty as well . It is on these points that I find STLA's dividend rather risky.

A Few Reasons To Worry

With STLA's operating and strategic models in mind, consider:

The North America and Enlarged Europe markets could both face prolonged downturns. Amid consumer concerns over inflation and the ongoing semiconductor shortage, US auto sales were sluggish in Q1 CY '22. Paradoxically, however, STLA enjoyed strong results from its North America business in Q1 FY '22, with net revenues of €20.7B and shipments of 480,000 vehicles up 30% and 6% respectively versus Q1 FY '21. The story was different in Enlarged Europe, however, where Q1 FY '22 net revenues of €14.6B and shipments of 622,000 vehicles fell (9%) and (24%) respectively year-over-year. The company attributed its performance in Enlarged Europe to supply issues related to the scarcity of microchips. On the one hand, some forecasts expect chip supplies to stabilize throughout the remainder of the year which is, of course, bullish for both regions. Yet, the terrible war in Ukraine, which does not appear to be closer to any kind of resolution, has exacerbated inflationary conditions all over the world. Accordingly, STLA's Q2 FY '22 results, as well as 2H FY '22 results, may be less-than-stellar as consumers in their two largest markets back away from new vehicle purchases. Indeed, reports already suggest auto sales in May were lousy. Moreover, with the possibility of high inflation dragging into 2023 and beyond, STLA's North American and Enlarged Europe businesses may be in for a rough stretch.

STLA may not be able to compensate for declines in its North America and Enlarged Europe segments via its other geographies. One could logically argue that STLA's solution to a downturn in either of its two largest markets is to grow its presence elsewhere. However, the competitive dynamics and customer peculiarities of the firm's other geographic markets may limit "how far they can go". For example, late last year Ford (F) announced it had essentially given up on its India business after a quarter-century of unprofitable activity in the country. This decision was made despite India's position as a leading auto market in terms of growth. From Figure 4, we see that STLA's market share in India is very small considering the ~3.8 million new vehicles sold in the country in 2021. If we think about China, where STLA also maintains a relatively small business, the country remains the largest car market in the world, but new vehicle sales there are expected to decrease. If new vehicle sales are decreasing overall, one might gamble that STLA's overall business is likely to decrease as well. The point, therefore, is STLA's business is arguably even more dependent on the performance of their North America and Enlarged Europe segments than the numbers in Figures 3 and 4 suggest because their ability to grow in other large markets, and thus offset any significant downturn in either operation, appears uncertain.

Realization of management's vertically-integrated EV strategy could be more capital intensive than anticipated while the rate of global BEV adoption may disappoint. Most auto manufacturers are in the process of transitioning their vehicle portfolios to mostly-electric or all-electric lineups. The daily barrage of EV-related media makes it seem as if the migration away from internal combustion engines ("ICE") is all but inevitable now. However, such change doesn't come cheap. STLA intends to invest €30B through 2025 to build out its "EV value chain", including plant conversion for BEV production, Gigafactory development (in partnership with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI), and charging infrastructure development. Such an ambitious vertically-integrated approach must be rife with risk and it would therefore be unsurprising if STLA's capital outlay ultimately exceeds initial projections. Further, while mainstream media may have signaled a death-knell for ICE vehicles, we should keep in mind that some analysts forecast new ICE vehicle sales well past 2050. And, let us also not forget that despite their popularity, it is estimated that fewer than 1% of vehicles on the road today are EVs. Obviously, the expectation is explosive growth in EVs over the next few years, justifying investments such as STLAs €30B. But, of course, no one can perfectly predict the future and it would not be at all surprising - to me at least - if the world finishes the decade far short of projections for EV demand for one reason or another. Under such a scenario, STLA would find themselves retooled for market conditions that do not exist. Pricing power within vehicle markets is another concern. While STLA may be able to charge "what they want", more or less, for a luxury brand like Maserati - which incidentally they also intend to make fully-electric by 2030 - most of their other brands and associated future EV models will naturally operate in much more competitive vehicle segments. Their bottom line would obviously be pressured should the firm find itself slashing BEV prices to attract buyers, much as General Motors (GM) announced just this week with respect to the Chevy Bolt and the Bolt EUV. In summary, the large gamble to transition the business to BEV production is far from a "sure thing".

With the possibility of prolonged downturns in their two largest markets coupled with an inability to compensate for such downturns, and a BEV strategy that may wind up being far more capital intensive than originally anticipated, as well as (possibly) less profitable than anticipated, I think STLA's dividend may be resting on shaky ground.

Thinking It Through…What Should Long Investors Do?

If the dividend is in fact at risk, what should investors do? From my point of view, an investor that has parked a lot of capital in STLA, specifically banking on a steady dividend, should at least consider his/her risks and downside if the dividend is cut. As mentioned in the introduction, STLA's valuation appears cheap; but there are reasons why it is cheap.

Figure 10: STLA and Selected Competitor Comparison (Yves Sukhu)

Notes:

Data as of market close June 1, 2022.

STLA data shaded in light blue calculated using most-recent year (FY '21) data and, where applicable, 3.13B shares outstanding and a 1.07 USD-to-euro conversion ratio.

Despite my arguments in the prior section, I do not think it is all "doom and gloom" for STLA. To reiterate, Q1 FY '22 results were bullish; with €41.5B in net sales, up 12% versus Q1 FY '21. Management also confirmed "...full-year guidance for double-digit [adjusted] operating income margins and positive cash-flow…despite supply and inflationary headwinds." If the EV market "takes off" as expected, STLA may be well on its way to management's goal of doubling revenues by 2030 as the EV market growth rate may easily outpace the estimated CAGR of ~8% necessary to hit €300B in sales by the end of the decade. Moreover, STLA would seem to be an enduring enterprise with both Peugeot and Fiat tracing their roots back to the 19th century.

I don't plan on selling but, again, my position in STLA is rather small. In fact, and in spite of my concerns over the dividend risk, I may even add to my position as the stock dipped below $15 again today. STLA certainly could be one of the big winners from the EV revolution...if the revolution happens the way everyone thinks it will. But, be wary of jumping on the stock simply because of the current dividend yield.