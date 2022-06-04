coldsnowstorm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite being largely flat over the past decade, we have seen huge rallies in European equities before. From 1995 to 2007, European indexes gained 350%. We believe Europe's long period of stagnation is over. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is likely to return 7% per annum over the next decade.

Growth In Europe

Over the past decade, growth in Europe has been quite stagnant, especially when measured in U.S. dollars. Europe had a difficult time coming out of the global financial crisis. Population growth in the continent slowed to a standstill. On top of all this, Europe has not been the most business-friendly continent. A recent example is "Royal Dutch Shell" (SHEL) removing the "Royal Dutch" from its name. The company relocated to the U.K. to avoid political and public pressures surrounding its transitioning energy business.

Earnings Per Share, MSCI Europe (Yardeni)

The above chart shows the earnings per share of MSCI Europe, measured in Euro's. Despite all of the issues, European business has preserved and has grown. Since 1995, earnings have compounded at approximately 4.5% per annum.

A Relative Comparison

As of April 30, 2022 Vanguard FTSE Europe (VGK) Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (VWO) P/E 13 20 11 P/B 1.8 3.9 1.9 ROE 13% 22% 15% Dividend 3.2% 1.3% 3.1% Estimated Growth (Since 1995) 4.5% 7% 8%

What You Own

VGK's Largest Holdings (FTSE Russell)

Investors in VGK own a good mix of assets, at a fair price.

There are some high quality companies like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF). Investors also get exposure to Europe's energy sector, which is benefiting from inflation, namely Shell (SHEL) and TotalEnergies (TTE). The pharmaceutical companies benefit from Europe's aging population. And, you also own some cheap banks like HSBC Holdings (HSBC), which is trading below book value. If you go further down the list of VGK's holdings, you will find some great brands like L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

Risks

Europe's working-aged population has been declining as citizens' live longer and have less children:

Europe's Working-Aged Population (Fred Economic Data)

This demographic issue could lead to an economy that is increasingly government reliant. On top of this, there is the question of what will happen to incomes going forward. Suitable to this situation, many of the continent's largest companies provide necessities such as food, energy, and health care.

Unilever (Marketing Week)

The war in the Ukraine is another a threat to European business. It can hurt businesses in the short and long-term. Companies like Unilever (UL), and many others, have suspended operations in Russia. These companies are losing a large consumer base and significant revenues. As the economic war continues, Europe even plans to block imports of Russian oil.

Debt is another risk. European consumers tend to have a very high debt to disposable income ratio. They may have a hard time paying off their debts if interest rates continue to rise.

The Valuation

Despite the challenges, we are projecting Europe to resume its historical growth. Vanguard FTSE Europe (VGK) has earnings per share of $4.46. Earnings growth should see a reversion to the mean of 4.5% over the next 10 years. We do not expect the dollar to outperform the Euro forever. Earnings growth of 4.5% translates into 2032 EPS of $6.93.

Given this level of growth, it is reasonable to expect VGK's multiple to stay at 13x earnings. Our 2032 price target is $90 per share. With dividends reinvested, long-term investors can expect 7% annual returns from an investment in VGK.

Conclusion

Despite all of noise surrounding Europe and its economy, we are betting on the low valuation, sizeable dividend, and steady underlying enterprises to carry investors through to a 7% annual return. An investment in VGK comes with risks, especially in the short-term. However, we have a buy rating on VGK because we believe it can beat the S&P 500 going forward.

