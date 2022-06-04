JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is a diversified healthcare company that provides healthcare services, such as the distribution of medical and surgical supplies, prescription technology solutions, and other healthcare-related offerings, primarily in the US and with international operations that are currently expanding. MCK is a Fortune 12 firm whose purpose is to make public health services accessible and cheap. As the primary distributor of COVID-19 vaccines, MCK's stock price increased significantly compared to its FY2020, and the pandemic continued to give the company a meaningful tailwind. While some investors anticipate some decline in its top line as a result of a global decrease in vaccination rates, the company's management has set a growing diluted EPS forecast for FY2023 in the range of $22.90 to $23.60, and includes an immaterial chunk related to the pandemic.

Experts believe that the pandemic is far from over and warns the US for a possible surge. As the world prepares for a safer new normal, I believe MCK remains investable and is poised to benefit from opportunities in COVID-19 testing.

MCK has managed to generate a revenue surprise in its Q4 2022 report, however, it is noteworthy that it generated a tolerable decline in its operating margin. Overall, it remains liquid and shows uninterrupted cash flow. MCK has a growing dividend and currently has 0.59% forward dividend yield, which may improve at its potential drop. This makes McKesson a good candidate for pullback opportunities.

Company Background

During its Q4 2022, MCK generated a total revenue amounting to $66,102 million, up from $59,142 million in the same quarter the previous year. I believe this a strong top line growth of 11.77% YoY especially considering today's uncertainties. This snowballed to a positive growth trend on its total revenue on a last twelve months basis amounting to $263,966 million, up from its $238,228 million recorded last fiscal year, and higher than its $231,051 million recorded in FY2020.

MCK: Total Revenue Trend (Source: 2022 Final Report, Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

This growth is a result of its US Pharmaceuticals segment's great execution. MCK is ideally positioned to serve to the expanding digitization of the healthcare industry, as evidenced by the growth of its Prescription Technology Solutions segment, in addition to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the US. I believe that connected healthcare facilities will contribute to the company's growing top line and enhancing its operational efficiency. In addition, MCK capitalizes on its expanding medical-surgical solutions to meet the rising need for virtual and home care.

As of this writing, MCK has 285,000 ready-to-distribute medical products in the US, up from 275,000 last fiscal year. MCK is effectively pursuing its long-term objective, which is to become the premier diversified health care services provider. Its US pharmaceutical division remains the largest contributor to the company's operating profit.

MCK: Operating Profit Trend (Source: 2022 Final Report, Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

However, looking at the image above, we can see that Medical-Surgical Solutions grew by practically 1 fold compared to its 2020 figure, and that Prescription Technology Solutions grew by 26.3%, outpacing its US Pharmaceutical segment of 4.9%, revealing an intriguing growth source for the company.

Lastly, given that its foreign operations contributed negatively, as depicted in the image above, it is not surprising to observe a significant divestiture of its European operations, particularly its Austrian operations.

Enjoys A Reassuring FY2023

When it comes to McKesson's operating income, it came in lower in FY2022 at $2,547 million, compared to $3,118 million recorded last fiscal year. This resulted in a declining operating margin of 0.96%, compared to its 1.51%. This is concerning especially considering today's bearish market and an additional risk note for the company is its growing litigation liability amounting to $8,266 million, up from $8,067 million last fiscal year. However, despite this ballooning liability, management reassures its investors and boasts financial flexibility as quoted below.

Our investment-grade credit rating remains a priority and underpins our financial flexibility. This flexibility positions us for the continuation of sustainable long-term value creation for our shareholders. Source: Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

MCK: Growing EPS Forecast (Source: 2022 Investors Presentation)

Despite its divestitures and its slowing forecast of COVID-19 related revenue, it is surprising to see that management provided a growing diluted EPS.

Looking ahead, to our fiscal 2023, our guidance of $22.90 to $23.60 of adjusted earnings per diluted share includes organic growth of the underlying businesses, improved operating leverage and a balanced approach to capital deployment. Excluding the contribution from COVID-19-related items in both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, and net gains from McKesson Ventures in fiscal 2022, we expect adjusted earnings per diluted share to grow 9% to 14% year-over-year. Source: Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Additionally, management provided a not-so-bad forecast for its free cash flow in FY2023, which is expected to range between $3.2 billion and $3.6 billion, down from $3.9 billion this fiscal year, especially considering a slower -4% to -10% YoY growth in adjusted operating profit for FY2023 compared to its 25% in FY2022. This is especially true in light of today's harder operating climate due to rising inflation and slower opioid litigation expenses, which are expected to be about $40 million in FY2023, down from $130 million in FY2022.

Cheap At All-Time Highs

MCK: Company Valuation (Source: Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

Despite being rejected at its 52-week high around $339, MCK is still inexpensive relative to its average fair price of $463 as determined by a conservative DCF model and simple relative valuation as of this writing. This is especially true in light of its anticipated diluted EPS for the upcoming fiscal year, which is anticipated to be higher than FY2021 boost of $17.21. MCK is cheap with a trailing P/E of 43.88x compared to its forward P/E of 16.31x, however this valuation is challenged when compared to its sector's median of 27.54x. Its trailing EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.11x appears to be overvalued compared to its 5-year average of 9.57x, but its forward multiple of 10.26x and sectors' median of 16.28x indicate that MCK is reasonably inexpensive at its current pricing.

MCK: DCF Model (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha and Yahoo!Finance. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

I modeled my DCF analysis in accordance with experts estimates. As shown in the image above, I expect a growing operating income, aligned with management expectations. I believe this is conservative especially with the 29% effective tax rate at the end of the model. In addition, future recognition of litigation expense and a rising unrecognized tax benefit may reduce the company's effective tax rate, temporarily boosting its future net income. Also, MCK has a strong capital allocation centered on the repurchase of its own shares, which is expected to reduce the company's diluted weighted average common shares to 142 to 144 million in the next fiscal year, down from 154.1 million in FY2022.

Creating A New Buying Zone

MCK: Weekly Chart (Source: TradingView.com)

Looking at the chart above, MCK is potentially creating a new base before creating new highs. This weakness may potentially drag its price near $290, which I believe will be a strong support zone to monitor. Due to the current bearish market sentiment, I believe putting a soft stop loss or entering gradually will manage some of today's volatility risk. Looking at its simple moving averages, it is fanned out in a bullish manner. However, considering a reversion to the mean strategy, it may imply a deeper correction which investors and traders should monitor.

Final Key Takeaways

MCK is fundamentally attractive with its growing top line and normalized net income amounting to $1,382 million in FY2022, $1,670.4 million in FY2021 and up from $770 million recorded in FY2020. Management provided a reassuring outlook with its conservative Diluted EPS and FCF and it boasts a diversified brand portfolio, without relying too much on its COVID-19 tailwinds. MCK remains well positioned with its Oncology and biopharma services ecosystem and will continue to benefit from the positive growth drivers, as outlined below.

We're encouraged by the prescription volume and medical visit levels across the business. We've seen continued improvement in pharmaceutical prescription volume, oncology visits and primary care patient visits. While recovery in certain markets like extended care may be lagging, we are seeing other markets recover close to pre-COVID levels. We anticipate the positive trends to continue in fiscal 2023. Source:Q4 2022 Earnings Call

In terms of its short term liquidity, MCK's cash and equivalent balance decreased from $6,278 million in the prior fiscal year to $3,532 million in the current fiscal year. This is owing to the company's effective deleveraging, which enables it to preserve its investment-grade credit rating. This precipitated an improvement in its long term solvency, as indicated by the debt/EBITDA ratio, which is presently 2.39x, down from 2.46x in the prior fiscal year. In addition to its deleveraging, this leads in a decrease in interest expense from $217 million in the prior fiscal year to $178 million in the current fiscal year. I believe MCK has a liquid balance sheet and remains profitable.

In conclusion, MCK's risk-to-reward ratio is positive due to its transient margin weakness and persistent chance for top line growth. Fundamentally undervalued and unlocks value in the current consolidation, MCK is a buy on its potential pullback.

Thank you for reading and good luck to us all this June!