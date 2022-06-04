Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 5
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
1.15
|
1.18
|
2.61%
|
2.89%
|
12
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jun 6 (Ex-Div 6/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
6/30
|
0.59
|
93.31
|
2.53%
|
9
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
6/22
|
0.26
|
48.09
|
2.16%
|
10
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
6/15
|
0.51
|
59.96
|
3.40%
|
12
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
7/6
|
0.25
|
39.81
|
2.51%
|
12
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
7/1
|
0.27
|
35.94
|
3.01%
|
6
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
6/15
|
3
|
1677.86
|
0.72%
|
17
Tuesday Jun 7 (Ex-Div 6/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
6/30
|
0.87
|
252.34
|
1.38%
|
50
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
6/30
|
0.7325 CAD
|
117.27
|
1.97%
|
27
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
6/30
|
1.12
|
65.47
|
6.84%
|
10
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
6/24
|
0.23
|
53.25
|
1.73%
|
36
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
6/23
|
0.22
|
26.09
|
3.37%
|
21
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
6/30
|
0.8
|
119.68
|
2.67%
|
59
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
(MDU)
|
7/1
|
0.2175
|
27.37
|
3.18%
|
30
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
6/17
|
0.41
|
42.99
|
3.81%
|
13
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
6/23
|
0.52
|
99.11
|
2.10%
|
12
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
6/30
|
0.54
|
68.5
|
3.15%
|
11
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
6/23
|
0.65
|
64.99
|
4.00%
|
6
Wednesday Jun 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
7/1
|
1.04
|
220.68
|
1.89%
|
46
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
7/1
|
0.395
|
250.76
|
0.63%
|
28
|
Anthem, Inc.
|
(ANTM)
|
6/24
|
1.28
|
493.26
|
1.04%
|
12
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
6/24
|
0.265
|
29.8
|
3.56%
|
21
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
6/27
|
1
|
200
|
2.00%
|
12
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
6/24
|
0.14
|
20.06
|
2.79%
|
11
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
6/24
|
0.4875
|
80.78
|
2.41%
|
8
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
6/24
|
0.24
|
90.6
|
1.06%
|
10
|
First Horizon Corporation
|
(FHN)
|
7/1
|
0.15
|
22.81
|
2.63%
|
10
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
6/30
|
0.16
|
15.38
|
4.16%
|
7
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
6/24
|
0.125
|
44.54
|
1.12%
|
6
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
6/24
|
0.3
|
66.78
|
1.80%
|
5
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
7/5
|
1.16
|
131.44
|
3.53%
|
50
|
ManTech International Corporation
|
(MANT)
|
6/24
|
0.41
|
95.68
|
1.71%
|
5
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
6/24
|
0.6
|
154.07
|
1.56%
|
11
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
7/8
|
0.7
|
71.63
|
3.91%
|
12
|
South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|
(SJI)
|
7/5
|
0.31
|
34.69
|
3.57%
|
23
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
7/11
|
0.08
|
24.56
|
1.30%
|
6
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
7/5
|
0.685
|
77.61
|
3.53%
|
19
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
6/24
|
0.25
|
45.25
|
2.21%
|
9
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
6/24
|
0.75
|
145.64
|
2.06%
|
17
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
6/30
|
0.93
|
174.19
|
2.14%
|
18
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
6/17
|
0.155
|
15.9
|
3.90%
|
9
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
7/1
|
0.36
|
36.89
|
3.90%
|
47
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
7/1
|
0.37
|
92.21
|
1.61%
|
29
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
6/24
|
0.11
|
29.39
|
1.50%
|
10
|
V.F. Corporation
|
(VFC)
|
6/21
|
0.5
|
50.08
|
3.99%
|
49
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
6/27
|
0.425
|
37.51
|
4.53%
|
5
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
7/1
|
0.34
|
33.66
|
4.04%
|
12
Thursday Jun 9 (Ex-Div 6/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
SEI Investments Company
|
(SEIC)
|
6/22
|
0.4
|
57.9
|
1.38%
|
31
Friday Jun 10 (Ex-Div 6/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
7/5
|
0.88
|
80.39
|
4.38%
|
19
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
6/28
|
0.43
|
220.47
|
0.78%
|
17
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
6/9
|
0.76
|
1.8%
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
6/8
|
0.4
|
1.8%
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
6/10
|
0.78
|
3.1%
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
6/8
|
1.94
|
3.1%
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
6/10
|
0.2
|
1.0%
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
6/8
|
0.22
|
1.7%
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
6/10
|
0.37
|
2.0%
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
6/10
|
0.5
|
1.1%
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
6/10
|
0.31
|
1.4%
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
6/10
|
1.42
|
3.2%
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
6/9
|
0.6
|
2.2%
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
6/10
|
0.515
|
2.3%
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
6/10
|
0.72
|
2.6%
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
6/10
|
0.12
|
3.2%
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
6/10
|
0.33
|
3.5%
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
6/10
|
0.14
|
2.8%
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
6/10
|
0.17
|
2.3%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
6/10
|
1.18
|
2.2%
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
6/8
|
0.32
|
3.4%
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
6/8
|
0.165
|
2.9%
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
6/10
|
1.65
|
4.7%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
6/7
|
1.13
|
2.6%
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
6/13
|
0.13
|
0.2%
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
6/9
|
0.53
|
0.8%
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
6/10
|
0.98
|
1.3%
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
6/13
|
1.19
|
4.4%
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
6/13
|
0.28
|
2.0%
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
6/10
|
0.7
|
1.0%
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
6/10
|
0.46
|
1.5%
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
6/9
|
0.62
|
0.9%
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
6/7
|
0.51
|
0.9%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
6/8
|
0.385
|
3.3%
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
6/10
|
0.4125
|
2.5%
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
6/10
|
0.4
|
3.0%
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
6/10
|
0.59
|
1.9%
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
6/10
|
1.04
|
3.4%
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
6/10
|
1.12
|
2.1%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
6/10
|
0.875
|
1.8%
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
6/10
|
0.66
|
2.7%
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
6/10
|
1.42
|
2.6%
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
6/10
|
0.49
|
3.3%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
6/10
|
0.85
|
1.0%
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
6/10
|
0.9
|
2.2%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
6/8
|
0.92
|
1.9%
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
6/10
|
0.4
|
1.0%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
6/10
|
0.4775
|
4.4%
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
6/10
|
0.17
|
0.9%
|
Westlake Chemical Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
6/7
|
0.2975
|
0.9%
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
6/10
|
0.88
|
3.6%
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
6/10
|
0.57
|
1.9%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
