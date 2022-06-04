Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

Dear subscribers,

People still seem to not quite believe the positive momentum and upside that Deutsche Telekom is currently seeing and is likely to continue to see. This should be a company that's extremely high on your priority list if you like international stocks, and safety - because that's exactly what this company gives you.

With DT's US ventures at the core of things more than ever before, focus goes to the near-class-leading TMUS coverage of the US, high overall EBITDA margins in legacy and strong European footholds in multiple geographies.

Sure, we might see more volatility in the near term - but in the long term, I'm convinced that this stock is an absolute winner.

Revisiting Deutsche Telekom

If you read my pieces, you know that my stances on telcos are very clear - positive and large. Over 18% of my total portfolio is dedicated to positions in various telcos across the globe, and I'm not averse to making it 20-24% if the valuation is right.

To my mind, these companies remain one of the few businesses with the ability to offset cost increases and retain their margins and bottom lines without any issues.

Deutsche telekom 1Q22 (DT IR)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) is a prime candidate for investment here because I believe an investment in DTEGY might very well rise 50-80% in 4-6 years while providing investors with a very solid yield.

Why exactly do I believe this?

Well, you can read my base thesis in my original article on iREIT on Alpha, first of all. That will explain the basics of DTEGY for you.

Here, I will focus on updating that thesis because I believe this company is still underappreciated.

So, 1Q22.

This turned out to be an absolutely solid quarter in line with the expectations for the company - and T-Mobile US (TMUS) released a beat quarter on 1Q22 in April.

To put it very succinctly to you, TMUS is a growth story in the US and a bargain in Europe. There's a correlation between TMUS and DT/DTEGY, which means that in the event of a broader reversal, this stock will be pulled up. Even if it does not, it doesn't bother me because I would simply be buying more for the long term.

Revenues were up by 1.7% YoY in organic terms, and the company saw an EBITDAaL growth of 2.4% YoY, with a growth of over 3.5% in Germany alone, solidifying that DT has no issues repricing and pushing profits to a higher-cost environment. This echoed TMUS outperformance, where the US counterpart raised its EBITDA guidance, with DT doing the same with a 5% EBITDA growth guidance for 2022.

The dividend (which for the moment depends solely on the European side) of €0.64 (vs €0.6 a year ago) was paid in April.

As I mentioned, DT is a tale of two worlds at this time.

It's the European operations, which for the time being, are the ones responsible for rewarding shareholders with dividends, and which depend on many legacy markets with superb market positioning.

But it's also the US segment, which is characterized by more of a "growth" story with the expectation for an eventual dividend that, of course, will flow to DTEGY as well.

Margins for Deutsche Telekom remained high, with almost 40% in Germany, which is close to class-leading.

Deutsche Telekom 1Q22 (DT IR)

The key difference between Deutsche Telekom and other more local and international telcos is that DTEGY is actually a bit of a growth story, as opposed to a zero-growth story like most telcos are. Sure, the company is likely to see some lower income impact due to fiber investments.

Here's an interesting fact for you.

If you exclude TMUS from the equation (which is fair, given that it currently contributes nothing to dividends), then the market capitalization for Deutsche Telekom is less than €20B, which implies a "European" dividend yield of nearly 15-17%. Once TMUS starts to contribute to this hefty dividend, currently ~3.5% for the entire company, as I've said before, that yield is likely to rise well above 5% if you buy today.

2022 is a TMUS-driven year. The US portion has already increased its outlook for the year. This TMUS-adventure is the driving force behind the growth of Deutsche Telekom. TMUS will, within 1-4 years, be in a position to distribute a very substantial dividend (for now, the integration of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger doesn't allow TMUS to contribute to the dividend).

Deutsche Telekom 1Q22 (DT IR)

The calculation of TMUS-alone EBITDA Less CapEx already is 65% of that of its European counterpart, so the potential calculation is very simple - if TMUS ends up distributing a dividend, it will quickly correspond to 1.5-2 times DT's current payout. DT has already stated that dividends will be increased, and that is why I continue to believe in a doubling of the DT dividend eventually.

1Q22 really was no surprise in any way. The company posted a very strong 2021 and is continuing strongly forward despite problematic macro and inflation. Broadband customers and cell phone net ads continue up, with almost 250,000 in total in Germany alone for the quarter. The European growth trend is very much intact, and on the high level, the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands is now concluded.

So, despite everything negative going on in the world at this time, Deutsche Telekom is bumping its 2022 guidance - and it's my stance that this is but the beginning. With strong merger execution of TMUS, significant organic EBITDAaL growth, a reversion expected in German KPIs in 2Q22, and the company clearly considering inflation to be "manageable", these outlook raises are based on fundamentals - and I consider them indicative.

Deutsche Telekom Guidance (DT IR)

Remaining Risks

Sure, there are still some risks to DTEGY. No company is without risks - but they are largely the ones I mentioned in my initial article, as well as quite manageable for a company in this position. One of them is even somewhat put into question, given solid German growth. Expectations were for DT's German FTTH deployments to turn the market into a zero-growth story (in terms of EBITDA less CapEx), but this seems to be at least implying some growth for the time being.

The primary risks are peers. Vodafone (VOD) is one, and their recent deals will still represent a tough competitor and a tough nut for DT to crack in the home market, as well as eastern-European markets. I personally see space for a number of peers in each large market and don't view peers as a direct, serious risk to DT, because most of them come with their own subset of risks that are, in many cases, higher than those we see in DT.

Some analysts consider the debt risk. I do not share this view. Given the company's recent net debt reduction, the level is now down to a 2.59X level on net debt, which is actually within the company's target corridor. However, due to accounting changes, we of course need to account for leases, and including leases, we're at 3.1X, which is still around 0.4X above the target corridor high point.

So, the company expects to be back down on a lease-included basis at year-end 2024, probably at the same time that we'll see massive increases in the DT dividend.

From a high level, I would consider DT one of the least-impacted and least risky Telco plays out there, and probably the play with the highest growth-based potential due to TMUS.

Deutsche Telekom Valuation

I gave Deutsche Telekom a €22 PT in my original article. Due to good visibility for 2022 and superb 1Q22 results, despite a very problematic macro and increasing inflation, I am adjusting my targets for the company.

I'm not doing much compared to my original valuation. What I will do is allow for a somewhat higher, 2% EBITDA growth to reflect expectations and performance, while still expecting a slightly declining EBITDA margin outside of Germany. CapEx allowances need to remain elevated at least until German FTTH is more finished than we're currently seeing, but aside from this, it still bumps the DCF target up to close to €27/share.

For NAV, I'm now bumping my EV/EBITDA multiple from a 5.5X to a 6X to reflect strong German trends - but aside from this, I'm not doing much here. Still, this takes NAV up to around €24/share, including the 48.4% share that the company owns in T-Mobile US.

Telcos are mostly traded cheaply, and DT remains cheap at this time. I still see a peer-based upside based on a truly massive European peer group, aside from the ones mentioned here, including Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF).

DT Peers, P/E, EV/EBITDA, P/Book, Yield (Alpha Value)

Without mincing further words, I will tell you that I'm bumping my price target for DT to €23/share for the long term. I believe the latest quarter and year have shown us what sort of business this is and the growth potential in TMUS. It might take a year or two for the broader market to catch on to the potential that we have here, but when it does and the dividend yield increase becomes apparent, I believe the company will see investors flocking to the name due to the quality.

For the ADR and DTEGY, the upside is equally apparent.

F.A.S.T graphs DTEGY upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Given a less than 35% negative miss ratio, there's some conviction to these forecasts outside of the recent results. I view DTEGY as a haven in the storm that's currently being seen on the market. With a close to 20% annualized RoR for the next 3 years, I view this as a must-have investment for the conservative dividend investor. For what will happen here, you can also look at the TMUS ticker, which is expecting triple-digit EPS growth in 2023E. Because of the company structure and yield, as well as ownership, I remain at a high conviction that DTEGY should be the choice here.

However, for some, TMUS might be exactly the growth stock that the doctor ordered. Keep in mind, though, that DT holds the reins here, is slated to become the majority owner of the company. As always, I prefer to own the parent/owner.

Thesis

Telco investments are the bread and butter of my portfolio. I love their predictable, low-growth cash flows. In many ways, they're similar to REITs in their predictability and through-cyclic stable incomes and cash flows, with some obvious exceptions when they veer off into left field and start thinking they're movie/content producers (see AT&T (T)).

Huge parts of my annual dividends come from Telcos - and as we've moved into more uncertain times, I'm boosting the stakes here exactly for the safety I want.

I always make sure that I buy "cheap" with an upside so that my fundamental strategy is intact, but I don't expect AT&T, for instance, to normalize for the next couple of years. My yield and my returns from the company is fine though.

In terms of company appeal in the sector, I can actually make a fairly consistent and clear priority list, as I see it. I believe an initial investment based on upside alone and safe, current yield should first be made into Verizon Communications (VZ). Following exposure or full exposure here, I would consider Deutsche Telekom as my secondary choice. Tertiary, and at current valuations, I would consider Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) to be a superb one.

I own large portfolio stakes in each of these businesses.

I consider each of these companies solid "BUY"s with upsides above 19% annually until 2023, in some cases as high as 30-40%.