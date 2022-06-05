agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has ended, and while a few producers put up solid reports, Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF) was not one of them. In fact, Jaguar's report was one of the ugliest sector-wide, with production down 8% year-over-year and costs up 29%. This has put a massive dent in margins despite easy year-over-year comps (weak H1 2021 gold price), and I would be amazed if Jaguar delivered into its cost guidance this year ($1,200/oz midpoint). An investment in Jaguar may be tempting after its ~75% share price decline, but I see dozens of better ways to play the sector.

Jaguar Mining Operations (Company Presentation)

Just two months ago, I wrote on Jaguar Mining ("Jaguar"), noting that the cost guidance for 2022 looked too good to be true, and I didn't see a high likelihood of margin expansion this year. This is because the company's assumption for the Brazilian Real at 5.50 to 1.0 in its cost guidance appeared too ambitious, especially with the USD/BRL rate rolling over and with Jaguar also up against inflationary pressures. Based on this view, it made no sense to pay up for the stock at US$3.70 whether it looked cheap or not from a valuation standpoint.

Following the Q1 report, I continue to see the cost guidance as too ambitious, and I would argue that the investment thesis has degraded, with the weakening margin profile overshadowing the organic growth profile. Let's take a closer look below:

Production

As shown in the chart below, Jaguar saw an 8% decline in quarterly production in Q1, producing just ~16,600 ounces of gold. This was related to intense flooding due to extreme rainfall, exacerbated by COVID-19-related absenteeism. Given the soft quarter, the company adjusted its guidance to the "low end" of the 86,000 to 94,000-ounce 2022 outlook, translating to another year of lower production vs. the solid performance in 2020 (~91,000 ounces). Obviously, this weak performance was largely out of the company's control; hence, the team is not to be blamed for what is likely to be a miss on the guidance midpoint in FY2022 (~90,000 ounces).

Jaguar Mining - Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that production has moved back to targeted levels in April, setting Jaguar up for what should be a 20,000+ ounce quarter in Q2, with close to 50,000 ounces of gold production in H2 2022. This should place the company on track to meet the low end of its guidance. Fortunately, the company is past the wetter season in Brazil (November to March), suggesting fewer hiccups related to delivering for the remainder of the year. Still, in a period of rising costs, most miners need to increase production at high-single digits to hold the line on margins, and relatively flat year-over-year production isn't going to do much to help in 2022 (87,000-ounce estimate vs. 84,000 ounces in 2021).

Costs & Margins

Looking at Jaguar's costs, the company certainly hasn't been immune from the inflationary pressures, and this shouldn't surprise investors, given the elevated inflation rate in Brazil (12.1% in May). This elevated inflation reading in Brazil is one reason I warned against owning names like Great Panther (GPL) and Jaguar because they operate relatively small mines, making it harder to absorb inflationary pressures vs. mines with economies of scale. Between fewer ounces sold due to the weaker production, a stronger Brazilian Real, and significant inflation in materials (28%), labor (10%), and consumables (42%), Jaguar's costs soared to figures well above the industry average. During Q1, cash costs hit $1,188/oz, and all-in sustaining costs [AISC] were $1,680/oz.

Jaguar - Costs vs. Average Realized Gold Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

It's important to note that this was a 'kitchen sink' quarter, with everything that could go wrong going wrong from a currency, inflation, flooding, and workforce availability standpoint. Hence, I would not extrapolate these costs over the full year. However, this 29% increase in AISC and 42% increase in cash costs will certainly impact guidance, weighing on what should otherwise be more normalized costs going forward if Jaguar can maintain a 20,000+ ounce per quarter run rate. For this reason, and because the Brazilian Real is much stronger than the company estimated in annual guidance, I'm not optimistic about Jaguar delivering into its 2022 cost guidance ($1,150/oz to $1,250/oz).

USD/BRL Exchange Rate (TradingView.com, Author's Drawing/Notes)

Given this outlook of higher costs and the fact that the Brazilian Real has moved from a tailwind in H2 2020 and 2021 to a headwind (stronger USD/BRL rate impacts costs), I would not be surprised to see Jaguar's costs come in above its guidance range at closer to $1,300/oz this year. While these costs aren't terrible and still provide some margins, this increase in costs would erase any expected margin expansion from the higher gold price. This is because if the gold price averaged $1,870/oz in 2022 and costs came in at $1,295/oz, margins would be flat year-over-year ($575/oz vs. $575/oz).

This is not ideal, given that the goal of owning a producer is that you get leverage on the gold price in better years for the metal. Some investors might argue that if the gold price moves above $2,000/oz, this will wipe out the inflationary cost creep that Jaguar has seen, which is a fair point. However, I believe the best way to make money in this sector is to own companies that can deliver margin expansion even without help from the gold price. Therefore, one doesn't have to rely on the pricing of a very volatile commodity (the gold price) to generate positive investment returns.

Financial Results

Finally, if we look at the financial results, there wasn't much to like here either. Jaguar's revenue came in 3% lower at $30.6 million, given the lower gold sales that offset the stronger gold price. While Jaguar might be able to return to higher revenue on a year-over-year basis in Q2, given that it's up against easy year-over-year comps and gold sales should bounce back, slightly higher revenue is not enough to offset these cost pressures, and until inflation rates in Brazil cool off or Jaguar increases production, I don't have a lot of confidence in Jaguar getting annual costs back below $1,260/oz.

Jaguar - Quarterly Revenue, Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

These costs aren't terrible, but from an all-in cost standpoint (exploration & evaluation, non-sustaining capex), these costs are closer to $1,500/oz, leaving just ~$350/oz in margins. Besides, it will be difficult to generate much free cash flow at a more conservative $1,800/oz gold price with this cost profile, making it more difficult to build up Jaguar's cash position like what the company enjoyed in 2020. In fact, free cash flow ($2.7 million) was only up due to the savings on income taxes paid by utilizing credits, and it still came in below my estimates of $3.0 million in Q1. Worse, the trailing twelve-month free cash flow figure has dipped to $26.5 million, well below the $49.2 million in Q4 2020 at a lower average realized gold price.

Valuation

Based on ~74.2 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$2.52, Jaguar is very reasonably valued at a market cap of ~US$187 million. This is based on the stock trading at a low-double-digit free cash flow yield and a mid-double-digit free cash flow yield on an enterprise value basis. However, if one scours the sector for deals, there are other opportunities trading at high-single-digit and low-double-digit free cash flow yields, but they have better margin profiles and more diversified operations. In a rising cost environment, I would rather take a slightly lower free cash flow yield offset with significantly less risk and better margins.

Some investors might argue that Jaguar's organic growth at its near-mine/regional opportunities sets it aside from the pack, with a goal of ~130,000 ounces of production by 2026. While this is a fair point, delivering on this growth without any share dilution or cutting its dividend might be difficult if the company can't start generating more free cash flow. Besides, even if the company does manage to execute successfully without any share dilution/dividend cut, this growth is a few years away. For investors interested in more immediate growth with margin expansion, Alamos Gold (AGI) looks like a far safer better, and it boasts a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield per my estimates.

Technical Picture

Moving to the technical picture below, Jaguar recently sliced through a major support area at US$3.00, and often, prior major support levels will morph into new resistance after clear violations. This has placed a new resistance level at US$3.00 for the time being, and the next strong support level for the stock doesn't come in until US$1.70. Based on a current share price of US$2.52, Jaguar may be down sharply for the year, but its reward/risk profile has actually degraded from a technical standpoint. This is due to the violation of support, with $0.48 in potential upside to resistance (US$3.00), and $0.82 in potential downside to support (US$1.70).

Jaguar Mining Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

It's important to note that just because Jaguar's next support level is much lower doesn't mean that the stock must head down to this level. However, when buying much riskier micro-cap stocks, I generally prefer a minimum 8 to 1 reward/risk ratio, meaning that I want to buy as close to support as possible. Currently, Jaguar's reward/risk ratio doesn't even come close to this, with a current ratio of 0.59 to 1.0. This unfavorable reward/risk ratio doesn't mean the stock can't go higher from here, but I do not see this as a low-risk buy point. In fact, I would view any rallies to US$3.00 before September as profit-taking opportunities.

Jaguar Mining Operations (Company Presentation)

Jaguar Mining has now slid more than 75% from its Q1 2021 highs, which might make many investors believe this is the deal of the decade. However, as I pointed out in Q1 2021, the stock never belonged above US$6.00, let alone above US$5.00. Besides, while stubborn investors might argue that Jaguar's business hasn't changed much, I would argue that it's significantly weaker, with AISC margins plunging from $701/oz in 2020 to estimates of sub $600/oz in 2022 even with meaningful help from the gold price ($1,850/oz plus vs. ~$1,770/oz).

Jaguar Mining Article (January 2021) (Seeking Alpha Premium)

As is often the case in bear markets for individual stocks, we see violent rallies to the upside to resolve oversold conditions, and I would not rule out a further rally for Jaguar. However, these rallies typically provide profit-taking opportunities, hence why I believe any push above US$3.00 before September will provide a selling opportunity. From a bigger picture standpoint, the weaker margin profile has overshadowed the organic growth profile, degrading any previous investment thesis. Hence, while buying the dip might be tempting, I think there are dozens of better ways to play the sector.