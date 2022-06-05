Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

The high prevalence of gun violence creates the need for various solutions to help deter and reduce these horrific incidents. ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is a company that offers precision security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, Bahamas, and South Africa to help identify, locate, and deter these incidents. The company's expansion into new cities and adding services to existing customers will help grow future revenue.

My thesis is that ShotSpotter's strong revenue growth rate is likely to continue as gun violence remains high in many regions in the United States and beyond. Over 110 people die every day on average from gunshot wounds in the United States. There are also regions outside the U.S. with high gun violence such as Brazil, Venezuela, and Mexico. The high regions with gun violence create the need for ShotSpotter's solutions, which can sustain steady growth for the company for multiple years.

ShotSpotter's Solutions

One solution that the company has is known as ShotSpotter Respond. This solution is designed for cities and municipalities and employs a real-time gunshot detection system. The system can effectively differentiate between the sound of fireworks and gunshots. This allows law enforcement to quickly respond, investigate, and deter gun violence. With this system, 90% of gunfire is reported as compared to less than 12% of gunfire incidents without the system. The Respond solution comprised 75% of the company's total revenue in 2021.

Another solution offered by the company is a patrol management software called ShotSpotter Connect which helps plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a wide variety of crimes. The company also provides ShotSpotter Secure Campus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure which help law enforcement and security personnel and serve universities, corporate campuses, malls, big box retailers, and transportation centers to reduce the time for responders to arrive.

Additional solutions include ShotSpotter Investigate, which is a cloud-based platform used to help law enforcement agencies streamline the phases of investigations and accelerates case work with user-friendly software. Finally, ShotSpotter Labs is a solution which is a technology used to address wildlife and environmental issues.

Ultimately, the company's solutions enable faster response times, increases in incidents being reported, increases in evidence collection, more efficient investigations, and improvements in community engagement. ShotSpotter is likely to gain traction for its solutions in my opinion as new regions strive to reduce gun violence to help save lives and reduce crime.

Positive Outlook for Growth

ShotSpotter has positive momentum behind it, which I think the company can leverage for future growth. ShotSpotter reported record revenue of $21.2 million in Q1 2022. This was a 41% increase over Q1 2021. EBITDA of $4.5 million increased 35% in Q1 over the same period a year ago. The company went live with its Respond solution in 4 new cities and also expanded Respond coverage in three other cities. ShotSpotter also added two new security customers which include a manufacturing campus.

The company expects to go live with new city and expansion projects in Q2 and Q3 for the ShotSpotter Respond solution. ShotSpotter is targeting growth of 120 miles of coverage for 2022. This represents growth of 20% for go-live miles from 2021 and a 144% increase over go-live miles in 2020.

ShotSpotter is seeing strong, growing demand for its acoustic gunshot detection system. This is in response to increases in gun violence in regions and police departments of various sizes all over the country.

The company recently secured a large deployment for its ShotSpotter Connect solution. This was sold in Miami-Dade County and will direct patrol operations for about 3,000 patrol officers. The company now has over 1,300 patrol officers using this directed-patrol system. ShotSpotter stated that they are seeing strong customer satisfaction and adoption with the Connect system.

Another positive for future growth is ShotSpotter's acquisition of Forensic Logic. Forensic Logic offers a cloud-based solution called COPLINK X which uses detailed data/analytics and search technology to help officers increase effectiveness with better and faster results. The solution provides real-time info on crime trends and persons of interest to help solve and prevent criminal activity. This deal, which closed in January 2022, increases the company's total addressable market by about $500 million and cost ShotSpotter $40 million.

Overall, ShotSpotter is continuing its strong double-digit revenue growth rate. This growth rate can continue in future years as the company deploys its solutions in new areas as gun violence has been prevalent in major cities.

Valuation

The valuation picture can be a little difficult with a company that is on the verge of profitability. Currently, analysts are expecting a slight loss for 2022 with expected EPS of $0.02 for the year. However, analysts are estimating a profitable 2023 with EPS of $0.19. Of course, these estimates could be changed significantly due to various factors for this small company. Operating costs can vary, which lead to fluctuating earnings results.

Since ShotSpotter is not consistently profitable yet, I would prefer to look at the valuation in terms of revenue instead of earnings. ShotSpotter is trading with a price/sales ratio of about 5.6. This is above the average price/sales of the S&P 500 (SPY) of about 2.6. However, if we look at the chart below, we can see that ShotSpotter tends to maintain an above-average price/sales ratio. The stock tends to change course and rise when the price/sales ratio dips into the single-digit range as it is right now.

Data by YCharts

With this perspective, I project that the stock may rise from here as investors might anticipate similar moves as witnessed in the past. I think that ShotSpotter can maintain an above-average price/sales ratio due to its above-average revenue growth. The company is growing revenue at a strong pace with analysts estimating 41% growth in 2022 and 15% growth in 2023. The S&P 500 is only expected to grow at about 9.8% in 2022. ShotSpotter's above-average growth can be a positive catalyst for the stock to return to the higher levels where the stock was trading in previous years.

stockcharts.com

The weekly stock chart above shows positive momentum as the stock increased to above 50 on the RSI from an oversold condition in the beginning of the year. The MACD is also increasing from a low level. The money flow [CMF] increased from negative territory to about the zero level. The positive momentum could continue as investors see the turnaround in the stock and expect higher prices. I expect the stock to continue to rise as the company continues to grow.

ShotSpotter's Long-Term Outlook

ShotSpotter is likely to gain new customers and increase business to existing customers as the prevalence of gun violence remains high. The company has practical solutions to help make policing more efficient to deter and reduce crime. The company's high customer retention rate of 98% among 125 cities demonstrates the success of ShotSpotter's solutions. This can help the company expand to new cities and regions.

The main risk for the stock is that ShotSpotter is a $375 million small-cap company with a lot of volatility. Although the company was profitable in 2019 and 2020, fluctuating expenses led to inconsistencies in profitability. Higher unexpected expenses could lead to lower earnings expectations, thus driving down the stock price.

Despite the risks, ShotSpotter is poised to grow revenue at double-digit annual rates in 2022 and 2023. Similar gains may happen in future years as well as the company gains traction, expanding into new cities and adding services to existing customers. The other big potential catalyst is that the company is close to profitability, which could occur in 2022 or 2023. If profitability is achieved, it is likely to have a positive effect on the stock.

Analysts have a one-year price target of $44, which represents a 45% increase over the current price. This looks reasonable considering the volatility that the stock experienced in recent years. The recoveries after pullbacks have led to strong stock gains similar to this projected target (and even more in some cases). It looks like the positive momentum is heading that way. Investors could consider buying now and taking profits when the stock reaches an overbought level on the weekly chart.