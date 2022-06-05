kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

We are constructive and Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:NYSE:GMED) shares with the view market pundits are yet to fully realise the impulse effect of the company's defensible balance sheet and earnings resilience. Despite a recent selloff, where prices have run down from a high of $81 to rest at $63 on last check, we advocate the upside case how now widened for this long-term cash compounder.

We are holders of GMED since 2017, adding to the position incrementally on both weakness and into strength, up to this day. There is evidenced value in GMEDS robotics, navigation and imaging technologies, each presenting attractive economics with early stage upside potential. The company also just realised record growth in its trauma implant business, and, of course, the value proposition in its now mature spine implant business underpins the defensible picture tied into this name. As such, GMED is as much a defensible play as it is one to capture near-term upside on new product launches. An attractive balance sheet with no debt ensures a huge tick to low rates sensitivity, tightening up GMED's equity duration in the process.

Exhibit 1. GMED 12-month price return

Data & Image: Bloomberg

Having watched the share price gyrate in recent times, alongside a softer Q1 result, we’ve been forced to question if whether to add to GMED on the weakness, trim the holding, or to close out the position once and for all. Having reviewed the data, there may be several inflection points the market could have overlooked in favour of more systemic risks currently hurting equity markets. As such, we still firmly believe there exists a longer-term opportunity in GMED as a long-term cash compounder, and the risk/reward calculus is tilted to the upside. This analysis also builds on our previous GMED analyses from here, here, and here.

Q1 Results Underpinned Expectations Of Longer-Term Trend

GMED reported Q1 earnings in line with its pre-announcement. Revenue of $230 million was up ~200 basis points YoY and behind consensus estimates of $236 million. Despite resting behind the street, management was firm in reiterating full-year guidance of ~$1.02 billion and EPS of $2.10. Alarmingly, growth slowed from 8.5% in the previous quarter, when adjusting for the number of selling days. However, driving the upside was the musculoskeletal solutions segment, with a ~230 basis points gain YoY gain. Geographically, US spine turnover expanded ~300 basis points YoY. Although both results weren’t stellar, growth occurred despite Covid-related challenges earlier in the year. In particular, trauma had a record quarter, with its strongest quarter to date on a 61% annualised and nearly 30% sequential growth pattern. Growth was underscored by salesforce expansion and strong uptake of the ANTHEM mini Frag plating system. In fact, every sub-segment in Trauma saw double digit growth last period.

One key risk we noted through the quarter was that gross margins contracted around 150bps YoY to 74.3%. The result was below consensus of 75.2% as well. Despite gross margins tightening, they still lie in-line with 3-year normalised margins of 74.85%. That's well ahead of the GICS industry median of 63.97%. Management was able to identify a 40bps headwind to gross margins from cost inflation, while the SG&A line saw ~6bps headwind and R&D expenditure widened by ~100bps YoY at 7.6% of turnover. Hence, operating margins came down by ~300bps to 23.4%, noticed at the earnings level via an 8.7% decline in EPS from $0.43 to $0.39.

Additional Catalysts

In May GMED began shipment of Excelsius 3-D imaging system. Management notes it has completed the first surgeries at several sites. It noted “surgeons have said this is a game changer.” The 3-in-1 imaging platform office has 3 image modalities in a single cart. Management says the high manoeuvrability over a large field of view offers more integration with the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation system. By our view, its complimentary sales mix should help provide leverage at the top line, if successful. It is also a key component in rounding out the entire Globus “ecosystem“ for surgeons in the operating theatre, per management. GMED announced first surgery is using the Excelsius 3-D platform in mid May, noting that noting indications for use includes digital radiography and other 3-D imaging of adult and paediatric patients. We note this is a key area of focus for investors when analysing the company into the coming periods.

GMED also needs to demonstrate its ability to obtain further market share in its now mature spinal implant business. Sales were flat in Q1, however, the key performance indicator for the company here will be an above average market growth in the spinal sector, indicating it has obtained further market share. Evidence of the same would certainly be a bullish feature on the investment debate. Noteworthy is GMED has further potential catalysts yet to be realised in via its HEDRON P segment that was launched last quarter. This is a 3-D printed articulating lumber into body spacer, and adds to the HEDRON portfolio, one of GMED's fastest growing product lines.

Defensible Margins, Cost Absorption Is Key

Analysing on a normalised basis, diving deeper into GMED's management of cash in capital, then forming future projections, it appears GMED is well bastioned to absorb the cost pressures. This does help with the bullish side of the case because we are in fact building a trade amongst our mandates that is focused on identifying long-term cash compounders, with low equity duration to rates and inflation pressures. We argue GMED fits the bill on a number of these fronts.

As far as the hospital environment, our conversations with executives reveal that COVID-19 continues to be a key worry. That was backed up in language on GMED's earnings call:

The feedback we are getting as hospitals returning our attention to dealing with Covid for fear of potential optic, but also dealing with staffing shortages and focusing on that being the critical thing they needed to work through. We saw that really start to improve as I got to the back end of the quarter. And I said here in the second quarter pipe line what we’re saying that we didn’t see in Q1 is the maturation of it, as I progress through the quarter. So we feel better about where we’re at with robotics and capital entering Q2."

Hence there appears to be industrywide headwinds prevailing, not in the least related to Covid. As long as the word is triangulated around hospital executive talk, therein lies ongoing risks that hospital budgeting and capital allocation may wind back further.

The question now becomes one of how well GMED is able to absorb the macroeconomic pressures currently plaguing financial markets. These pressures are prevalent because they are economic realities companies are now facing via a surge to cost inflation and base rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has curled up remarkably in 2022 alongside the TIPS yields which has largely followed suit. The 10-year now has a yield to maturity of 2.92% whereas 10-year TIPS have priced a yield of nearly 3%. This is backed by large moves in the CPI and equally large spikes in expected inflation and commodity prices, in particular Brent crude and metals.

Yield curve and inflation pressures are now in full swing

Data & Image Source: Yardeni Research 2022

Data & Image Source: Yardeni Research 2022

Equally as alarming trends in the manufacturing PMI and Producer Price Index ("PPI") now suggest companies are likely to absorb cost inflation at the margin level, or activate some form of price elasticity onto customers to mitigate the pressure. Those tied up to rates will likely see the largest haircut. However, cash-flow light names are likely to be left swimming upstream as well. Hence, with GMED's tightening margins, this is a potential risk that needs to be priced into the stock.

Exhibit 2. Bottom line fundamentals remain buoyant, nevertheless

Data & Image Source: Bloomberg

For more evidence on GMED's defensibility in the above scenario, we need to examine what’s been happening on a more normalised basis for the company, avoiding the more short-term ‘noise’. We argue that, when factoring in normalised – and perhaps cleaner – forecasting tools, the outlook is far brighter than what the market is pricing for GMED.

Gross margins have normalised at 74.85% over the past 3 years. GMED produced a 22.9% FCF margin in its last filing, leading an average 17.6% FCF margin over the past 3 years. Both results are above the GICS Industry medians results of 9.02% and 7.8% respectively. GMED's printed these FCF results as revenue expanded on a yearly basis up from $713 million in 2018 to $958 in 2021, $961 million on a trailing 12-month basis. We forecast the company to print $1.03 billion at the top in FY22, stretching up to $1.133 $1.14 billion the following year. Despite headwinds at the margin level we still envision the company to maintain a 75% gross margin and that to carry through to a FCF margin 21%. Note that's above the longer-term average. We also see earnings growing at around 22% YoY in FY22, and 16% YoY into FY 23.

These 3 compounding factors demonstrate that GMED has the propensity to continue driving momentum over its bottom-line fundamentals. It can maintain a higher FCF margin as a percentage of turnover, for one. This enables more headroom to absorb costs pressures that affect margins further up the income statement. Whilst there might be a slight tightening of gross margins and therefore operating income, we believe the company's long-term ability to feed cash flow below the bottom line will maintain status quo. These dampen the sensitivity to cost inflation and surging rates. Moreover the ability to produce cash, free cash at that, is paramount in insuring long-term profitability against an economic down-slip. On that not, ROA has been buoyant for GMED in recent years so too has ROIC. On a quarterly basis, trends have remained constant, with ROA holding strong at ~7.6%, and ROIC at 7.8% in the latest filing.

Meanwhile, in GMED we have a company with no debt meaning any sensitivity to rates is mitigated from the offset. That is a compelling factor into the investment debate, particularly when comparing names within the space. As such, short-term liabilities are more than 6X covered from liquid assets, and more than 3X covered from cash alone. As a function of CFFO, liabilities only make up around 2%, and capital expenditures has hovered between 7% to 2% of CFFO in the past few quarters. The Altman's Z score of 23 indicates there’s more sufficient cash runway to last the next 2 years

Now a glance at working capital and inventory management. Accounts receivable turnover has held strong over the past few quarters at 5.8X, whilst days sales outstanding has come down marginally to 62 days. Inventory turnover has remained flat at 1X, which could improve. Accounts payable turnover has remained flat and as a result of each of these factors, the cash conversion cycle has remained relatively flat and increased by roughly 30 days to 393 days. Inventory to cash days has increased by about 27 days to 426 days. These figures that we believe could improve for GMED, as it could fasten its working capital to ensure less cash is tied up in the cycle. Point is though that we believe management can do it.

We’ve baked in a 11.8% year on year change in COGS, with gross profit growing at a slower than average ~6% YoY, calling for around $760 million below the top line. Segmentally, we see $945 million from musculoskeletal solutions, roughly 33% of total revenue. We also see 7% revenues derived from enabling technologies, calling for around ~$79 million. We envision growth to more than $1.2 billion in musculoskeletal solutions by FY24, with the revenue shift heading towards enabling technologies, on a $107 million projection by FY24. Importantly, we envision the company bloat CFFO to around $330 million in FY23 and $370 million in FY24, up from $276 million in FY21. This should lead to FCF per share of ~$2.40 in FY24.

Exhibit 3.

Data & Image Source: Hummingbird Investments

Price Objectives And Valuation

With these fundamentals in mind, we next need to strategise ways to obtain the highest real risk-adjusted return in our play. We can't assume if the market will agree, and we've got to wonder if the market has already reflected the above headwinds/tailwinds in the share price. The question is has it fully discounted the stock to where it sees fit. Considering the macro picture, it’s prudent to analyse this in a number of ways. First of all GMED is trading on ~38X P/E which is currently below the 4-year normalised value of 40X P/E. GMED also trades below the peer median's 4-year average of 65X. GMED shares are currently fetching 33X FCF, a shade in behind the 4-year normalised 44X FCF.

Exhibit 4. Multiples & Comps analysis

Data: GMED Financial Statements, Bloomberg; Image Source& Hummingbird Insights LP

With that in mind, and considering the company's resilience through the pandemic, we are confident in assigning the 44X FCF to our FY22 FCF projections of ~$210 million. This lends us a price target of $81. Assigning the same multiple to our FY24 FCF estimates of $260 million, and discounting this at a discount rate reflecting of 12.5% – reflecting the opportunity cost of holding the (SPX) and yields on the current long dated Treasuries – this yields a price target of $79, adding validity to the original calculation.

More extensive review of GMED's projected free cash flows reveals a potential upside target of $82 per share, as seen below. We've discounted GMED's future cash flows at a discount rate of 12.5%, calculated the weighted average FCF per share across each time period and utilised a some of the parts ("SOTP") framework to derive the equity value. The DCF valuation of $82 adds further weight to our upside price target seeing the convergence to other measures.

Exhibit 5. GMED DCF Summary

Data & Image Source: Hummingbird Insights LP

In the interests of objectivity, we also need an unambiguous measurement of the market's psychology behind GMED. Technical studies will help in this regard and we can check price action very clear using point and figure ("P&F") charts to confirm trends and prescribe price objectives. P&F charts help remove the short-term noise by focusing on price action only and avoiding the calculation of time on any part of the access. The result is an unbiased viewpoint of price action and a mathematical calculus to help derive upside and downside price targets, alongside clear support and resistance levels.

We see multiple upside price targets to the $69-$78.5 mark for GMED on a daily P&F chart using set inputs. On observation, shares have recently consolidated a longer-term uptrend that's been in situ since the pandemic's onset in March 2020. Prices have traced back to a low of ~$60. The moves reveal a potential downside target at $37.5 using this method. This is a factor for consideration and so we'll need to blend each measure for a cleaner forecasting tool.

Exhibit 6. Technical price targets to $$78.5

Data & Image Source: Updata Analytics Ltd

We've utilised 3 methodologies to obtain a potential value range for the GMED share price. Our data has obtained 4 targets of $81, $79, $82 and $78.5 respectively. Blending the 4 arrives at a price objective of $80.12, lending around 26% upside potential, with a potential exit at the $79–$80 mark. This sits within our margin of safety and lends us $15 per share in total return if it materialises. We're confident on the objective for 3 reasons. First is GMED's ongoing schedule of stable cash flows. Second, we've observed defensible normalised growth measures for GMED that provide an impulse to its earnings momentum, third, the market's psychology as evidenced through price action, and last, the accretive earnings effect from new product launches. We feel these factors are keeping buyers in at the current levels.

Further Technicals Suggest Weight For Reversal

In this regard would like for the confirmation of the current trend in order to gauge appropriate entry points and to validate our upside objectives at the same time. Shares are currently trading below cloud support, however, are heading back towards that level. On a daily chart we see a $66-$67 support level, as previously mentioned. Adding more weight to a potential downside move is the fact on my balance volume ("OBV") has fallen off sharply in the recent months particularly from mid April, alongside a large downside move in the stock price. The downtick here signals the strengthening of the near-term downward trend. We need OBV to curl upwards in order to signal a reversal. Should the share price lag an uptick in OBV, this provides an appropriate entry point. Look for momentum and RSI to trace higher at the same time. The confluence of these factors might suggest that there is downside momentum already well price into this stock.

Exhibit 7. Trading below cloud support

Data & Image: Bloomberg

In Short

As to where the shares of GMED are headed next, the market has been stubborn of late in prescribing correct value to what we believe are long term value plays. There may be many reasons for this, however we needed to be certain that our thesis on GMED carries as much weight to the upside as possible before reallocating. In effect we have several upside factors in GMED that we believe should be priced into the stock. Number one is the high free cash flow generation and forecasted FCF margin growth at an average above peers. This is a bastion against cost inflation and supply chain headwinds, and also helps push the company’s ability to drive sales in new product launches. Entering the next quarter, the company says its pipeline is stronger, and it will continue focusing on driving robotic sales and new products. This must be factored into the investment debate also.

We are seeking a return objective to $79 an exit or re-evaluation of the position at the $79-$80 mark. This lends us approximately 26% upside potential and some degree of downside protection should our thesis pull through. Sliding the risk/reward calculus further to the upside is defensibility of GMED's balance sheet in the impeding rates regime, offering investors a low-duration play in medical technology. Elsewhere in the sector, balance sheets are highly levered, meaning GMED stands out here. Key risks lay in the company's ability to hold gross-to-net margins at a respective level in view of recent results. Despite the headwinds, we are constructive on the stock and rate it a buy on long-term value.