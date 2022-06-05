I'm Looking For The Bottom

ugurhan/iStock via Getty Images

I have been investing for over 50 years, and if there is one thing I have learned about forecasting the markets, it is that you can't forecast the markets. So, what is an investor to do??

My investment discipline is straightforward:

Try to beat the Cap Weighted Indices like the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100 Don't lose money Keep what is working, sell what isn't

My market benchmarks are:

How many stocks are trading above their 200-Day Moving Averages which I find on Barchart's Market Performance Indicator. Barchart Market Momentum Index ($BCMM) [-3.00%] is an exclusive index used as an indicator of change in overall markets. It reflects the movement of stocks who fit the following criteria: must have current SEC filings, must have traded for a minimum of 6 months, and must be trading above $2. Approximately 5600 stocks.

MARKET AVERAGE

1. The percentage of stocks in $BCMM above their individual Moving Average per period.

5-Day MA 20-Day MA 50-Day MA 100-Day MA 150-Day MA 200-Day MA Today 49.96% 77.17% 40.24% 33.28% 28.52% 27.83% Yesterday 73.64% 80.54% 43.32% 35.36% 29.93% 29.17% Last Week 80.48% 58.57% 29.89% 27.54% 24.92% 25.50% Last Month 34.65% 24.70% 24.90% 26.53% 25.64% 26.58%

This 1-year chart plots the stocks trading above their 200 DMA like a stock and uses a 40-day turtle channel plus the 100 and 200 DMA and the TrendSpotter.

Percentage of stocks trading above their 200 DMA

This confirms to me that in the past year of the 5600 stocks included, we have continued to see more and more new lows and fewer and fewer new highs. This is not rocket science just plain simple math.

2. The Value Line Arithmetic Index -

An equally weighted price index of all stocks covered in The Value Line Investment Survey. Arithmetic refers to the averaging technique used to compute the average. Approximately 1700 stocks.

This 1-year chart plots the Value Line Arithmetic Index as if it were an individual stock using the 40-day turtle channel plus the 100 and 300 DMA and the TrendSpotter.

Value Line Arithmetic Index

Although the 2 charts look a little different, they both show more and more new lows and fewer and fewer new highs.

So, what can we learn from the charts?

1 - You can see that both charts confirm that we are bouncing off the most recent bottom

2- You can also see that that has happened many times in the past year and then the market reverses itself and hits new bottoms

3- The bad news is 72% of 5600 stocks are trading below their 200 DMA

4- The good news is 28% of the 5600 stocks are trading above their 200 DMA

The plan:

Buy the stocks trading above their 200 DMA Eliminate the stocks trading below their 200 DMA Have stop losses in place at the 200 DMA to protect me from Black Swan events that I cannot predict. (Both Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon predict doom and gloom, so protect yourself in case they are right)

Please, please manage your investments with rational discipline and not the irrational angst and emotions the headlines might give you.