Dividend Increases: May 14-June 3, 2022

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet we update and publish for free every Friday. The spreadsheet provides key data of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past three weeks, twelve companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, including three of my DivGro holdings. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table provides a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

ARE is a self-administered and self-managed REIT engaged in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. ARE was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.

On May 31, ARE declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share.

This is an increase of 2.61% from the prior dividend of $1.15.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

Chubb (CB)

CB is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company with operations in more than 50 countries. The company offers commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. CB was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

On May 19, CB declared a quarterly dividend of 83¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.75% from the prior dividend of 80¢.

Payable Jul 8, to shareholders of record on Jun 17; ex-div: Jun 16.

Donaldson (DCI)

DCI is a leading worldwide provider of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company's product mix includes air and liquid filtration systems and exhaust and emission control products. Products are manufactured at various plants internationally and through three joint ventures. DCI was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On May 25, DCI declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.55% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Jun 24, to shareholders of record on Jun 9; ex-div: Jun 8.

Flowers Foods (FLO)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, FLO is one of the largest producers and marketers of a full line of frozen and non-frozen bakery and dessert products in the United States. Flowers Foods consists of Flowers Bakeries and Mrs. Smith's Bakeries. FLO's top brands include Nature's Own, Wonder, and Tastykake.

On May 26, FLO declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Jun 23, to shareholders of record on Jun 9; ex-div: Jun 8.

LCI Industries (LCII)

LCII, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket. LCII was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

On May 19, LCII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share.

This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior dividend of 90¢.

Payable Jun 17, to shareholders of record on Jun 3; ex-div: Jun 2.

LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, as well as extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

On May 27, LOW declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share.

This is an increase of 31.25% from the prior dividend of 80¢.

Payable Aug 3, to shareholders of record on Jul 20; ex-div: Jul 19.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LYB is a global chemical company with operations in 17 countries. The company manufactures chemicals and polymers, refines crude oil, produces gasoline blending components, and develops and licenses technologies for production of polymers. LYB was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

On May 27, LYB declared a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share.

This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior dividend of $1.13.

Payable Jun 13, to shareholders of record on Jun 6; ex-div: Jun 3.

Medtronic plc (MDT)

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

On May 26, MDT declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.94% from the prior dividend of 63¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 24; ex-div: Jun 23.

National Storage Affiliates (NSA)

NSA is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top metropolitan areas throughout the United States. The company holds ownership interests in and operates self-storage properties located in 35 states and in Puerto Rico.

On May 26, NSA declared a quarterly dividend of 55¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on Jun 15; ex-div: Jun 14.

Insperity (NSP)

NSP provides human resources and business solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers human resources services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform. NSP was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

On May 25, NSP declared a quarterly dividend of 52¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.56% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Jun 23, to shareholders of record on Jun 9; ex-div: Jun 8.

TowneBank (TOWN)

Founded in 1998 and based in Portsmouth, Virginia, TOWN is a community bank serving the states of Virginia and North Carolina. The company’s Banking segment provides loan and deposit services. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services and mortgage loans. TOWN’s Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance, as well as employee and group benefits.

On May 25, TOWN declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Jul 12, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

Universal (UVV)

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and founded in 1918, UVV is a global leaf tobacco supplier. The company procures, finances, processes, packs, stores, and ships flue-cured and burley leaf tobacco for consumer tobacco product manufacturers. UVV does not manufacture cigarettes or other consumer products but derives revenue from sales of processed tobacco and from servicing fees.

On May 25, UVV declared a quarterly dividend of 79¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.28% from the prior dividend of 78¢.

Payable Aug 1, to shareholders of record on Jul 11; ex-div: Jul 8.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet. There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

This section highlights one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's tough, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 22-25:

Let's look at Dividend Champion MDT in this article. The stock yields 2.85% at $95.48 per share and has a 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] of 7.9%.

MDT is rated Excellent (quality score: 23-24):

Over the past ten years, MDT underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Over this time frame, MDT delivered total returns of 240% versus SPY's 294%, a margin of 0.82-to-1. MDT also underperformed SPY over the past twenty years, with total returns of 210% versus SPY's 486%, a margin of 0.43-to-1.

MDT's dividend growth history is a model of consistency:

The dividend growth rate [DGR] is decelerating, though, as can be seen by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year DGR: 8.14 ÷ 10.20 = 0.80. A ratio below 1.00 means the DGR is decelerating.

MDT's earnings are growing, too, but not as consistently:

Overall, MDT's earnings are growing, but the company experienced pandemic-related challenges in FY 2019 and FY 2020, like many other companies. After those down years, MDT managed to increase earnings by 15.79% in FY 2022, and further increases are expected in FY 2023 and FY 2024.

At 44%, MDT's earnings payout ratio is "low for most companies," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

MDT has plenty of room to continue growing its dividend for the foreseeable future. Simply Safe Dividends considers MDT's dividend Very Safe, with a Dividend Safety Score of 99.

Next, let's now consider MDT's valuation.

A quick way to estimate fair value is by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($2.72) by its 5-year average yield (2.23%). This results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $122. Given MDT's current price of $95.48, the stock is trading at a discounted valuation relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $87, Portfolio Insight's FV is $116, Finbox.com's FV is $119, Simply Wall St's FV is $128, and Morningstar's FV is $129. The average of these fair value estimates is $116, also indicating that MDT may be trading at a discounted valuation.

My own FV estimate of MDT is $117, so I believe the stock is trading at a discount of about 18.4%.

Conclusion

MDT is a high-quality DG stock rated Excellent. For stocks rated Excellent, I allow a 5% premium relative to my fair value estimate. Therefore, my Buy Below price is $122.

Please note that I'm not recommending MDT or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!