Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Over the last few months, the broad market has seen increased volatility and price multiple contractions. Increased inflation, monetary tightening and slower economic growth have led to price multiple contractions. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is one of the companies that have suffered as it is down 27% year to date and currently trades at 31% below its 52-week high. In this article, we argue that even though BLK has a great business, we expect the stock price to decline further in the short term.

Fundamentals

To start with we will have a look at fundamentals. The company has been growing its revenue per share and diluted earnings per share over the last decade like clockwork. Over the last decade, the revenue and diluted EPS grew by an average of 9.3% and 11.2%. This growth has been extremely stable over the last decade and was primarily driven by the last sustained bull run over the same period.

Own analysis

Over the past decade, free cash flow per share has also increased albeit not as stable. Free cash flow per share growth was 156% over the last decade with an average growth rate of 9.9%.

Own analysis

Book value per share increased by 67% at an average of 5.2% year on year. At the same time, net debt has increased by 183% however, remains relatively low and within a very conservative range.

Own analysis

Low cost of debt and increasing cash flows led to management buying back shares. Over the last decade, diluted shares have decreased by 13%.

Own analysis

During the most recent earnings call, management indicated that around $500m worth of shares have been repurchased in the first quarter and guided that $375m worth of shares will be repurchased. This is on top of the 18% increase in dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

BlackRock is one of the dominant players in the industry. As the graph below shows BlackRock and Vanguard at the largest players and we expect this to continue as long as management remains focused on market trends. A recent trend around ESG is a good example that management is quick to act upon any market trends, hence we are confident that they will continue to do so as scale allows them to collect more data points and act on time.

The Balance

Dividend and Relative Valuation

BLK offers a good starting forward dividend yield of 2.9%. The company has paid a growing dividend for the last years growing by 187% over the last 10 years or an average of 11% per year.

Own analysis

In addition, the payout has remained stable at around 44%. Increasing the dividend by 187% and maintaining a 44% payout ratio has been impressive. The most recent dividend increase was 18% and we expect the dividend to increase like clockwork as well over time albeit at lower rates. The $9.5tn assets under management will continue to support the dividend as the assets grow. However, shareholders need to be cautious as the impressive dividend record comes also with an impressive bull run. An expected market decline will also push assets under management lower which will negatively impact the top and bottom lines of the business and hence the dividend.

On a relative basis, BLK looks to be overvalued.

BLK STT AMP TROW P/E TTM 17.3 9.7 10.6 10.3 P/S TTM 5.3 2.1 2.3 4.0 P/Cash Flow TTM 20.4 16.3 6.4 8.1 ROE % 16.9 11.3 58.7 33.2

Source: Seeking Alpha

BLK is the largest asset manager by assets under management and has unique characteristics that can add value to shareholders. Economies of scale is one of them as the company can split fixed costs across a larger proportion of AUM and hence benefit. Another advantage is the data points that the company can collect in real-time. Given the size of the assets they manage they can have exclusive access to top corporations globally which in turn enables them to collect real data points. This can help management react fast and ahead of the competition.

However, the relative valuation indicates that the company is overvalued, and we expect the stock price to fall further in the short to medium term. Compared to its closest peer BLK is overvalued by 63%, 33% and 25% based on P/E, PS and P/Cash flow multiples, respectively.

Data by YCharts

As we can see from the graphs above price multiples have expanded with the long bull market that we have been experiencing for the last decade. This makes BLK susceptible relative to its peers as it is relatively overvalued.

BLK has grown significantly over the last decade taking full advantage of the bull market. However, taking a step back we see two potential issues that have the potential to negatively impact the company. Earnings revisions and a potential bear market will lead to decreased revenues and price multiple contractions. Revisions have come down recently for the company and bear markets have to happen, at least at some point. Looking at BLK for the last decade during a prolonged bull market due to various factors makes it easy to extrapolate these results into the future. Hence, we expect BLK price to come down further following a bear market and that should enable investors to buy at lower prices.

Risk

We rate BLK sell for the short to medium term. The business is great and will continue to do well. However, as we discussed above it is relatively overvalued and the last decade makes it very easy to extrapolate results into the future. In contrast, we believe that BLK comparables will be a challenge for the company going forward, earnings will decline or slow down in a bear market and as a result price multiples will come down significantly. Other asset managers might not be as susceptible to this risk due to significantly lower price multiples, hence we will continue to search for other opportunities in the sector.

Final remarks

BLK business has grown significantly over the last decade, and we believe the business will continue to do well. We want to be clear that BLK has a great business. However, we believe that the price is too high, and a few challenges will lead to further price declines. It is easy to extrapolate the stellar results of the last decade for BLK. However, earning revisions, comparables and high price multiples will prove to be a challenge for the stock price. We see price appreciation to be limited with more downside risk hence, we rate the stock a sell.