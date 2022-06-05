guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

One interesting industrial manufacturer that investors should be paying attention to is Crane Holdings Co (NYSE:CR). Although the company went through a rough patch in recent years, performance lately has been promising. The company generates a significant amount of cash flow and shares are starting to look quite attractive from a valuation perspective. So long as current trends persist, I do think that the company offers some upside potential for value-oriented investors moving forward.

Operationally speaking, Crane Holdings focuses on a diverse portfolio of activities. This includes the production of components and systems for commercial aerospace, military aerospace, defense, and space markets. The company also produces high technology payment acceptance and dispensing products, banknotes and engineered banknote security features, fiberglass reinforced plastic panels and coils that are largely used in the production of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications, and so much more. Of course, if you follow my writings, you likely already know much more about the business. I say this because this is not my first time writing about it. In a prior article, published in January of this year, I dug into the company's business model. In that article, I detailed the rough time the company had seen over the past few years, while also acknowledging that recent financial performance was encouraging. Despite this change that the firm was undergoing, however, I felt that shares were not priced at levels that were all that appealing. And because of that, I ended up rating the enterprise a ‘hold’.

Since publishing that article, two big things happened. First, while the S&P dropped in value by 4.8%, shares of Crane Holdings declined a more modest 2.4%. Second, and related significantly to the first item, fundamental performance for the company continued to improve. Consider, for instance, financial performance covering the entirety of the company's 2021 fiscal year. Revenue for that time came in at $3.18 billion. Although this is still lower than the $3.28 billion generated in 2019, it did represent an 8.3% improvement over the $2.94 billion the company reported for 2020. Other financial performance data also came in strong. Net income of $435.4 million dwarfed the $181 million generated in 2020. Operating cash flow also came in strong, totaling $466.7 million. This compares favorably to the $309.5 million reported for 2020. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $246.3 million in 2020 to $437 million last year. And finally, we have EBITDA. This metric totaled $629.4 million last year. That's 37.5% higher than the $457.9 million seen in 2020. It's also marginally above the $616.8 million the company reported in 2019.

The company's success was driven by a number of factors. Although the firm did benefit to the tune of $70.6 million from foreign currency fluctuations, and in the amount of $5 million due to acquisitions, most of the increase in sales for the company from 2020 to 2021 was as a result of core sales rising. Particularly positive was the 21.8% increase in revenue associated with the company’s Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment, followed by the 19% rise in revenue associated with Process Flow Technologies. Both of these segments also saw their profit margins expand tremendously, with the former experiencing a 206.9% improvement in operating income, with much of that rise attributable to the absence of the $229 million asbestos provision the company reported for 2020.

Growth for the company has continued into the 2022 fiscal year. Revenue of $801.1 million for the first quarter of the year was 2.8% above the $779.6 million the company reported one year earlier. However, not every metric came in stronger year over year. Net income dipped slightly, falling from $108.4 million to $105 million. Operating cash flow also declined, turning from a positive $47.6 million to a negative $49.3 million. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow would have risen from $99.1 million to $117.8 million. And over that same period of time, EBITDA ticked up from $163.7 million to $168.1 million.

It's also worth noting that Crane Holdings has seen some disruptions since I last wrote about it. For starters, in my prior article, I mentioned how the company was set to sell off its Engineered Materials segment in exchange for $360 million. Due to regulatory considerations, that deal was ultimately scrapped. Meanwhile, the company did reach an agreement to divest its Crane Supply business for what currently translates to $302.3 million. Unfortunately, we don't really know what impact this will have on the enterprise. But we do know that, for the 2022 fiscal year, management anticipates adjusted earnings per share of between $7.45 and $7.85. At the midpoint, that would translate to net profits of $428.8 million. That's only marginally lower than what the company achieved last year. If we assume other profitability metrics will perform similarly, then operating cash flow should be around $459.6 million, while EBITDA should be around $619.9 million.

Using this data, we can effectively price the company. Using our 2021 results, the firm is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.3. The price to operating cash flow multiple should be 11.5, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 9.5. If we use the 2022 estimates, these multiples increase to 12.5, 11.7, and 9.7, respectively. Between generating stronger than expected financial results and seeing its share price drop, the 2021 calculations for the company are favorable compared to what they were estimated to be when I last wrote about the company. At that time, I calculated these multiples as 16.4, 15, and 10.2, respectively. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I also decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 5.6 to a high of 51.5. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, the range was from 3.7 to 21.7. In both cases, two of the five firms were cheaper than our prospect. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the multiples ranged from 8 to 300.9. In this case, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Crane Co.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Crane Holdings Co. 12.3 11.5 9.5 Mueller Industries (MLI) 5.6 8.0 3.7 EnPro Industries (NPO) 11.7 13.5 9.1 Franklin Electric Co (FELE) 23.3 57.1 14.9 Welbilt (WBT) 51.5 300.9 21.7 Standex International (SXI) 18.6 14.4 9.8

Based on all the data provided, it does seem to me as though the picture for Crane Holdings is improving drastically. Although financial performance on the bottom line might be slightly weaker this year than it was last year, the company is still doing quite well and shares are now trading at a level that investors should consider attractive. Because of this, I have decided to increase my rating on the firm from a ‘hold’ designation to a ‘buy’ designation.