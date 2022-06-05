Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

2022 has been a rough year for almost all investors, especially growth investors.

According to Lipper Financial, 30% of the Nasdaq is down 70% or more.

While the market is rallying strongly in the past week or so, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley both think the market won't bottom until -25% or -29%.

And that's assuming we don't get a recession in the next year or two.

If we do, Bank of America's head of quantitative analysis thinks the S&P 500 will probably bottom at -34%, near the historical average for recessionary bear markets.

Given so many risk factors and so much uncertainty, what's a prudent income growth investor to do?

How about buying world-class dividend growth blue-chips that are already trading at recessionary bear market valuations?

These anti-bubble dividend growth blue-chips are priced for negative growth, yet are delivering solid income growth over time.

And that's why Super SWANs like Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) make such attractive bear market buying opportunities. WSM is in a 50% bear market and priced at valuations only seen in severe recessionary bear market bottoms

Let me show you the four reasons we just recommended Williams-Sonoma for DK members and Dividend Sensei bought some for his retirement portfolio.

Because whether or not we get a recession in the next year or two, the reward/risk ratio for WSM is exceptional. So exceptional, in fact, that it could potentially triple in the next five years.

Reason One: Williams-Sonoma Is The Complete Dividend Growth Package

Here's the bottom-line up front on WSM.

Reasons To Potentially Buy WSM Today

87% quality low-risk 12/13 Super SWAN home furnishing retailer

95th highest quality company on the Master List (81st percentile)

92% dividend safety score

16-year dividend growth streak (since it began paying one in 2007)

2.4% very safe yield

0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

1.4% severe recession dividend cut risk

41% undervalued (potential Ultra Value buy)

Fair Value: $221.01 (13.8 PE)

8.2X forward earnings vs 14X to 16X historical

Priced for -0.6% growth according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

6.5X cash-adjusted earnings (Anti-bubble stock)

Effective A+ stable outlook credit rating =0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

69th industry percentile risk management consensus = Above-Average

7% to 25% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

10.5% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 16% to 26% CAGR

Base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 21% CAGR (5X S&P consensus)

Consensus 12-month total return forecast: 15% (highly conservative, 9.2 PE)

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 71% CAGR (Morningstar agrees)

WSM was recently in a 50+% bear market, slightly worse than the Pandemic.

Fast Graphs

WSM is priced as if we're already in a severe recession, which is the lower risk scenario right now.

WSM's Investment Thesis Remains Intact

Metric 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus Sales 15% 26% 11% 3% 3 Dividend 23% 32% 7% 6% 4% EPS 87% 64% 10% 1% 9% Operating Cash Flow 81% 10% 9% -17% 23% Free Cash Flow 163% 7% 4% -4% 2% EBITDA 50% 43% -3% -3% 4% EBIT (operating income) 91% 59% 9% -3% 4%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

WSM has explosive pandemic growth and yet is expected to continue posting positive growth, despite all the challenges the company is currently facing.

“Strong Brand Equity Continues to Support Healthy Demand and Profits at Narrow-Moat Williams-Sonoma" - Morningstar

WSM Rolling Returns Since April 1990

WSM has delivered solid market-beating returns of 12% to 15% annually for the last 32 years.

from bear market bottoms returns as strong as 25% annually over the next 15 years

29X return over a 15-year period

WSM 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs Fast Graphs

If WSM grows as analysts expect by 2025 it could deliver 97% total returns or 29% annually.

Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

WSM 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs Fast Graphs

By 2028 if WSM grows as expected (10.5% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 200% total returns or 21% annually.

Also, Buffett-like returns

more than 5X the S&P 500 consensus

WSM Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Williams-Sonoma 2.4% 10.50% 12.9% 9.0% 6.5% 11.1 1.87 Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.2% 13.8 1.66 S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% 4.6% 15.7 1.57

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)

Analysts expect to significantly outperform the aristocrats and S&P 500 in the decades to come, just as it has since 1990.

WSM Total Returns Since April 1990

WSM has delivered 15% annual returns or 84X returns since 1990, 37X adjusted for inflation, and about 4X more than the S&P 500.

What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus 10.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted WSM Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted WSM and S&P Consensus 5 $1,445.67 $1,514.08 $1,636.30 $122.22 10 $2,089.97 $2,292.44 $2,677.46 $385.03 15 $3,021.42 $3,470.93 $4,381.12 $910.19 20 $4,367.98 $5,255.26 $7,168.80 $1,913.54 25 $6,314.67 $7,956.89 $11,730.28 $3,773.39 30 $9,128.95 $12,047.36 $19,194.20 $7,146.84

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over the next 30 years, analysts think WSM could deliver 19X inflation-adjusted returns or about 2X that of the S&P 500.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted WSM Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.05 1.13 10 1.10 1.28 15 1.15 1.45 20 1.20 1.64 25 1.26 1.86 30 1.32 2.10

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

It could also significantly outperform the dividend aristocrats.

WSM Investment Decision Score

Dividend Kings Dividend Kings

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, WSM is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing retailers you can buy today.

41% discount vs 4% market premium = 45% better valuation

2.4% yield vs 1.7% yield (and a much safer yield at that)

30% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

about 3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

Reason Two: Williams-Sonoma Is One Of The Highest Quality Companies On Earth

There are many ways to measure safety and quality and we factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Management growth guidance

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Historical sales growth rates

Cost of capital

GF Scores

Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does WSM score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

WSM Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% WSM 92% 0.5% 1.4% Risk Rating Low-Risk (69th industry percentile risk-management consensus) Effective A+ Stable outlook credit rating 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (61% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 WSM 79% Very Dependable 4

Overall Quality

WSM Final Score Rating Safety 92% 5/5 very safe Business Model 100% 3/3 wide moat, stable Dependability 79% 4/5 very dependable Total 87% 12/13 Super SWAN Risk Rating 3/3 Low Risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

Why We Trust Williams-Sonoma And So Can You

Williams-Sonoma was founded in 1956 in San Francisco, California.

Over those 66 years, WSM has survived and thrived through:

10 recessions

two economic crises

two oil shocks

inflation ranging from -2.5% to 14.5%

interest rates ranging from 0% to 20%

10-year treasury yields ranging from 0.3% to 16%

132 market pullbacks

44 corrections

15 bear markets

In other words, WSM is built to last and will likely outlive us all.

The company is best known for:

“Namesake Williams-Sonoma (175 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (188) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (52) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (9) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial." - Morningstar

The company has a good track record of organically growing its brands and winning market share.

“Williams-Sonoma has carved out a solid position in the $750 billion global home category and the $80 billion U.S. B2B industry. It has historically launched most of its brands organically in underserved segments and its brand intangible asset has been the supporting factor in its top-and bottom-line growth. Its ability to drive repeat business relies on customer loyalty and smart marketing and merchandising and the firm has access to some of the best analytics in retail. This should help Williams-Sonoma outperform its competitors and grow its market share, aided by new category expansions. In recent years, Williams-Sonoma has set its sights on expanding its total addressable market outside of furniture and home furnishings, via B2B and marketplace efforts, categories with robust end markets that remain fragmented. These white-space business lines, along with faster growth from both franchise and the e-commerce channels (which accounted for 66% of 2021 sales) should help Williams-Sonoma near its $10 billion sales goal by 2024." - Morningstar

The company's online omnichannel strategy has seen strong success with 66% of sales now coming from digital.

In the pandemic, like many retailers, WSM's hard pivot to digital helped it achieve record same-store comps.

17% in 2020

22% in 2022

Those are expected to return to more modest 6% growth rates.

3% to 4% is considered good in this industry

Some of WSM's lower-end brands, such as West Elm, are expected to post industry-leading comps of 7.5% to 9% in the coming years.

WSM is focusing on cost-cutting and actually closing underperforming stores while using the strong ones as fulfillment centers for digital sales.

The first quarter of fiscal '22 represented another quarter of outperformance, with a 9.5% comp on the topline, with both demand and net sales in line with each other, and 19.5% growth on the bottom line to $3.50 per share... We are confident in our annual guidance and the longer-term goal of $10 billion in revenues by 2024, with growth across our core businesses and within our B2B, marketplace, and global initiatives." - CEO, Q1 conference call

WSM's Q1 results were very strong with 9.5% comps and almost 20% EPS growth.

We are one of the strongest market players, and we believe we have an opportunity to capture more of this $830 billion total addressable market... Our revenues in FY21 of $8.2 billion represented just about 1% of the opportunity, and we continue to prove our ability to incrementally capture share." CEO, Q1 conference call

WSM is an industry leader in a highly fragmented and massive market which it estimates to be $830 billion in size.

about 1% market share

a long growth runway ahead of it

“Our B2B business had its largest quarter ever, driving almost $250 million in demand and increasing 53% over last year. We are winning in the space by leaning into our best-in-class in-house product design capabilities to develop products specifically for large contract projects." CEO, Q1 conference call

WSM's business-to-business or B2B sales grew 53% over the last year with the company winning new large contracts with commercial clients.

“For instance, in the hospitality industry, we continue to establish ourselves as a trusted partner in the large project space, including recent installs at Marriott's new headquarters hotel." Q1 conference call

International sales are just 5% of revenue for now but management sees global expansion as a potential way to increase the addressable market and drive decades of strong top and bottom-line growth.

“Now, I'd like to talk about our global business. We continue our franchise-first strategy, focusing on both, retail and digital execution. We are building our franchise presence in markets like the Middle East, with three new stores opening in Dubai during the quarter and with more global stores coming in 2022." Q1 conference call

WSM had some supply constraints in Q1 causing some of its larger brands to struggle to keep up with demand.

“And finally, let's not forget about our emerging brands, which include Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham. Together, these businesses ran a 31% comp this quarter, and they continue to outperform."Q1 conference call

But its newest brands have been firing on all cylinders posting Pandemic like 31% same-store sales growth.

WSM is not a mostly digital-focused company with 66% of sales from digital and this has helped drive incredible growth in margins. Operating margins have doubled to 18% since 2019.

WSM's home US market is approximately $300 billion in size, with global home furnishings another $450 billion.

the total global addressable market is $830 billion per year

WSM's sales are growing 3X as fast as the industry indicating rapid market share gains

WSM has several megatrends providing growth tailwinds including

a 10 to 20-year housing boom (created by 150 million Millennials + Gen Zers buying homes)

the new normal of increased work from home

30% home furnishings digital penetration compared to 80% for consumer electronics and 72% for office supplies

WSM benefits from several key advantages over its peers including:

over 150 design artists working on its in-house exclusive brands

15 sourcing offices in nine countries creating a relatively resilient supply chain

13 distribution centers allowing for 1.8 million home deliveries in 2021 alone

WSM has eight brands across the pricing spectrum to maximize market share.

WSM is the #1 digital seller in its industry with online sales growing nearly 10% annually since 2001. Last year over 900 million digital shoppers visited its sites allowing the company to collect over 400 billion data points on customer preferences. WSM has over 100 data scientists working to analyze customer data so it can optimize its digital-first focused business plan.

WSM has a plan to grow to $10 billion in sales by 2024 driven largely by B2B (25% annual growth) and global sales (18% annual growth). The company is doing a great job converting Pandemic customers into long-term loyal customers.

over 60% of new customers bought other WSM brands within a year

loyalty program members spend 9X more than non-members

In the last five years, WSM has grown its sales at almost 12% annually and operating earnings by 42%.

WSM has always had better returns on capital than its peers, but that lead has exploded during the pandemic, to about 2X.

58% in 2021 vs 27% for its peers

WSM is a very shareholder-friendly company with a 16-year dividend growth streak and it's been growing its dividends since 2006 at 13% annually. It also uses opportunistic buybacks to repurchase undervalued stock.

Shareholder returns don't come at the expense of investing in future growth. By 2024 management plans to double pre-pandemic capex spending to $400 million per year.

90% focused on digital sales channels and supply chain

Bottom Line: Williams-Sonoma is an industry leader in digital home furnishings sales and it has a long growth runway ahead of it.

Ben Graham recommended using both quantitative and qualitative analysis looking at the past, present, and likely future, so that's exactly what I do.

Quantitative Analysis: The Math Backing Up The Investment Thesis

WSM has no long-term debt and thus doesn't pay for credit ratings.

Debt metrics and advanced accounting metrics are consistent with A+ rated retailers.

WSM Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 0.43 -0.19 56.00 2021 0.26 -0.78 60.06 2022 0.09 -0.51 731.00 2023 0.09 -0.16 747.50 2024 0.06 -0.41 718.50 2025 0.18 -0.56 732.00 Annualized Change -16.37% 23.82% 67.21%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

WSM has a fortress balance sheet with more cash than debt and its balance sheet is consistent with A+ rated retailers.

Leverage Guidelines From Rating Agencies

Credit Rating Safe Net Debt/EBITDA For Most Companies 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk BBB 3.0 or less 7.50% A- 2.5 or less 2.50% A 2.0 or less 0.66% A+ 1.8 or less 0.60% AA 1.5 or less 0.51% AAA 1.1 or less 0.07%

(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

WSM Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $300 $432 -$132 $9 $692 $504 2021 $299 $1,200 -$901 $16 $1,150 $961 2022 $150 $850 -$850 $2 $1,658 $1,462 2023 $150 $681 -$267 $2 $1,706 $1,495 2024 $100 $850 -$677 $2 $1,649 $1,437 2025 $299 $325 -$936 $2 $1,686 $1,464 2026 NA NA NA $2 $1,758 $1,536 Annualized Growth -0.07% -5.53% 47.96% -25.98% 19.50% 23.77%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

WSM's net cash is growing at 48% (including receivables) while its cash flow is growing at 20%.

By 2025 analysts expect nearly $1 billion in net cash on the balance sheet.

WSM GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model

"The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by back testing from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus

GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:

Financial Strength

Profitability

Growth

Valuation

Momentum

WSM's exceptionally strong 96/100 GF score confirms its excellent fundamentals as well as attractive valuation.

An industry leader in financial strength, profitability, growth, and valuation.

Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

WSM's profitability is historically within the top 10% of its peers.

WSM Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Cyclical Retailers More Profitable Than WSM (Out Of 1,125) Gross Margins 63.30 413 Operating Margin 91.56 95 Net Margin 90.67 105 Return On Equity 97.58 27 Return On Assets 98.04 22 Returns On Invested Capital 97.15 32 Return On Capital 91.13 100 Return On Capital Employed 97.84 24 Average 94.85 58

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Profitability in the last year has been in the top 5% of its peers.

Ignoring the pandemic boom, WSM's profitability is relatively stable over the last 30 years, confirming its wide and stable moat (for a retailer)

WSM Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2020 7.1% 11.7% 8.5% 6.5% 1.11 2021 16.3% 17.0% 14.2% 10.5% TTM ROC 73.75% 2022 13.9% 20.1% 17.7% 13.8% Latest ROC 62.06% 2023 12.4% 19.8% 17.3% 13.2% 2025 ROC 82.18% 2024 12.0% 18.6% 16.2% 12.3% 2025 ROC 69.16% 2025 12.2% 18.5% 16.1% 12.2% Average 75.67% 2026 NA 18.1% 15.8% 11.9% Industry Median 11.72% 2027 NA NA NA NA WSM/Industry Median 6.46 Annualized Growth 11.40% 7.46% 10.77% 10.64% Vs S&P 5.18 Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic) -4.11% -2.64% -2.86% -3.53%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

WSM's margins more than doubled during the pandemic, and in the future, those margins are expected to come down a bit, though still exceptional profitability for a cyclical retailer.

Return on capital is pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business).

Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness

Analysts are expecting ROC to increase about 11% from pandemic boom times to a very healthy 76%

and achieve almost 7X the industry norm

and more than 5X the S&P 500

WSM's industry-leading returns on capital have been growing at 3.7% annually for the last 30 years. This is confirmation of its wide and stable moat and excellent quality.

Reason Three: A Decades-Long Growth Runway

What does an $830 billion annually addressable market and just 1% market share mean for WSM investors?

Just take a look at what analysts expect in terms of growth in the medium to long-term.

WSM Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $5,898 $421 $692 $504 $383 2021 $6,783 $1,105 $1,150 $961 $715 2022 $8,246 $1,145 $1,658 $1,462 $1,134 2023 $8,636 $1,070 $1,706 $1,495 $1,143 2024 $8,848 $1,065 $1,649 $1,437 $1,091 2025 $9,115 $1,116 $1,686 $1,464 $1,108 2026 $9,729 NA $1,758 $1,536 $1,159 Annualized Growth 8.70% 21.53% 16.81% 20.41% 20.27% Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic) 4.22% -0.85% 1.47% 1.24% 0.55% Cumulative Over The Next 5 Years $44,574 $4,396 $8,457 $7,394 $5,635

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

WSM pulled forward a lot of demand in the pandemic, generating incredible hyper-growth.

In the next few years, despite all the challenges of supply chains, high inflation, and a potential 2023 or 2024 recession, analysts expect modest single-digit growth to continue off incredibly tough comps.

WSM Dividend Growth/Buyback Potential Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus EPS Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2022 $2.47 $14.85 16.6% $854 9.32% 285.7% 2023 $2.98 $16.00 18.6% $898 9.80% 598.9% 2024 $3.16 $16.08 19.7% $891 9.72% 594.3% 2025 $3.28 $17.07 19.2% $952 10.38% 634.3% Total 2022 Through 2025 $9.42 $49.15 19.2% $2,741.37 29.90% 1827.58% Annualized Rate 9.92% 4.75% 4.93% 3.66% 3.66% 30.46%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Rating agencies consider a 60% payout ratio safe for this industry and WSM's is expected to average 19% over the next three years.

After dividends, it's expected to retain almost $3 billion in earnings over the next three years, enough to pay off its debt 18X over or potentially buy back up to 30% of shares at current valuations.

WSM Buyback Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $899.0 9.8% $9,168 2023 $663.0 7.2% $9,168 2024 $506.0 5.5% $9,168 2025 $488.0 5.3% $9,168 2026 $800.0 8.7% $9,168 Total 2022-2026 $3,356.00 36.6% $9,168 Annualized Rate 8.06% Average Annual Buybacks $671.20

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Over the next five years, analysts expect almost $700 million in annual buybacks totaling over $3.3 billion. At current valuations, that's enough to buy back almost 37% of its shares.

Since beginning consistent buybacks in 2003, WSM has retired 41% of its net shares, a 2.7% net annual buyback rate.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends) 5 2.7% 87.21% 12.79% 1.15 10 2.7% 76.06% 23.94% 1.31 15 2.7% 66.33% 33.67% 1.51 20 2.7% 57.84% 42.16% 1.73 25 2.7% 50.45% 49.55% 1.98 30 2.7% 43.99% 56.01% 2.27

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

If WSM continues buying back stock at its historical rate, then over the next 30 years it could repurchase 56% of shares, more than doubling the value of your shares' intrinsic value, ignoring future dividend and earnings growth and inflation.

WSM Long-Term Growth Outlook

20-year growth rate: 16.93% CAGR

Median growth consensus from all 25 analysts: 20.9% CAGR (due to pandemic boom)

Ignoring pandemic boom, consensus growth through 2028: 10.5% CAGR

How accurate are analysts at forecasting WSM's growth over time? Smoothing for outliers, analyst margins of error are 15% to the downside and 15% to the upside.

7% to 25% CAGR historical margin of error adjusted growth consensus range

70% statistical probability WSM grows at 7% to 25% over time

Over the past 20 years, WSM has grown between 14% and 75%, and analysts expect growth through 2028 to be slower due to the pandemic comps though potentially accelerating back to growth rates seen over the last 10 years (including the pandemic).

1% addressable market share in an $830 billion market makes continued future hyper-growth possible

Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Over the last decade, WSM's PE has been compressed by incredible earnings growth

14 to 16X historical fair value

we're using the lower end of the range to be conservative

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (9-year) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value Earnings 13.84 $198.60 $220.06 $222.41 $235.14 $250.09 Average $198.60 $220.06 $222.41 $235.14 $250.09 $221.01 Current Price $130.91 Discount To Fair Value 34.08% 40.51% 41.14% 44.33% 47.65% 40.77% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 51.71% 68.10% 69.89% 79.62% 91.04% 68.82% (71% including dividend) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $15.90 $16.07 $9.48 $6.49 $15.97 13.8 8.2

We conservatively estimate WSM is worth about 14X earnings and today it trades at just 8.2X.

pricing in -0.6% CAGR growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula

an anti-bubble stock

How To Avoid Bubbles And Profit From "Anti-Bubbles"

WSM trades at just 6.5X cash adjusted earnings, pricing in a severe recession that remains a relatively low probability scenario.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $147.39 (9.2 PE) $227.00 (14.2 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 11.18% 42.33% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 12.59% 73.40% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $150.51 $230.12 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 13.02% 43.11% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 14.97% 75.78%

Morningstar's DCF model estimates WSM is worth about 14.2X earnings, the low end of its historical range and very similar to our fair value estimate.

Analysts expect the PE to recover to 9.2 within a year generating 15% total returns.

We don't make recommendations based on 12-month forecasts but based on whether the margin of safety is sufficient to compensate you for a company's risk profile.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 12/13 Super SWAN quality companies 2022 Price 2023 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $220.06 $222.41 $221.01 Potentially Good Buy 10% $198.05 $200.17 $198.91 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $176.04 $177.93 $176.80 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $138.64 $155.69 $154.70 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $132.03 $133.45 $132.60 Currently $130.91 40.51% 41.14% 40.77% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 68.10% 69.89% 68.82%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, WSM is a potentially ultra value buy.

Risk Profile: Why WSM Stock Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Could Cause WSM's Investment Thesis To Break

Safety falls to 40% or less

Balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, about 0.6% probability based on advanced accounting metrics)

Brands fall out of favor with consumers and the company is unable to adapt

Growth outlook falls to less than 7.6% for six years

WSM's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely Below-Average 1 Average 2 Above-Average 3 Blue-Chip 4 SWAN 5 Super SWAN 6 Ultra SWAN 7 100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA) 8

These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.

WSM is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

WSM's Risk Profile Summary

“While we believe Williams-Sonoma’s brands remain aspirational, we still see risk facing the company from competition with online players like Wayfair, as well as other mass merchants that have passed their scale and other cost advantages into lower prices for consumers, particularly in commodified categories. Additionally, Williams-Sonoma’s fundamental demand is tied somewhat to the performance of the domestic home improvement market (which we believe will grow 3% on average over the medium term once COVID-related demand subsides) and consumer confidence, which can fluctuate over an economic cycle. International expansion could help insulate the company from these fluctuations in the revenue base, as global demand doesn’t necessarily move in tandem. A slowdown in the real estate market, which could be indicated by increased home inventories for sale or slower growth in new- or used-home prices, could alter the wealth effect on consumers and cause them to spend less on housing-related goods. Although there are few barriers to entry, we think a completely new player in the industry would be hard-pressed to replicate the brand equity and consumer loyalty that the firm has built over the past 50-plus years. Internationally, the company risks marketing improperly to audiences in Australia, the U.K., or franchise markets, which could have different consumption preferences than Americans do, and entering into markets where market incumbents exist. In the near term, inflation and shipping costs could pressure profits. Furthermore, there is still risk for disruption from the supply chain as a result of container shortages and port congestion. We view environmental, social, and governance risk as immaterial, with limited concerns surrounding resource use (wood materials) and the safekeeping of customer data. The firm has set a science-based target for emissions reduction across the value chain by 2030, including reaching carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2025."- Morningstar

WSM's Risk Profile Include:

inherent cyclicality of the home retail industry (recession could hurt the more expensive and discretionary parts of the business)

disruption risk (just 1% market share and could be disrupted by the likes of Wayfair or Amazon)

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware

currency risk: rising as international sales grow

foreign growth execution risk: WSM's brands are new in markets like the UK and Australia and the Middle East, could be costly to establish itself in those markets

supply chain and inventory risk

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

See the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies.

WSM Long-Term Risk Management Consensus ​

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 94.9% 11.8/100 Low-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 89.8% Good S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 42.0% Average, Positive Trend Just Capital 19 Metric Model 60.4% Above-Average FactSet 50.0% Average, Negative Trend Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 96.9% Exceptional Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies) 45.8% Average Consensus 69% Low-Risk, Above-Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Just Capital, Reuters, S&P

WSM's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 195th Best In The Master List (61st Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Williams-Sonoma 69 Above-Average Bordering On Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

WSM's risk-management consensus is in the top 39% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as:

V.F. Corp. (VFC) - dividend king

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) - dividend aristocrat

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) - dividend aristocrat

PPG Industries (PPG) - dividend king

Abbott Labs (ABT) - dividend king

Hormel Foods (HRL) - dividend king

Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) (MMP)

Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) (EPD)

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and WSM is above-average at managing theirs.

How We Monitor WSM's Risk Profile

25 analysts

5 total risk rating agencies

30 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Williams-Sonoma Is Potentially Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

Is this a bear market rally or the start of a new bull market?

Are people buying today suckers or stock market geniuses?

We can't tell you that, no one can.

Time Frame Historically Average Bear Market Bottom Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965 -21% (Achieved May 20th) Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII -24% (Citigroup base case) Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928 -26% (Goldman Sachs base case) Bear Markets Since WWII -30% (Morgan Stanley base case) Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965 -36% (Bank of America recessionary base case) All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792 -37% Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928 -40% (Deutsche Bank, Bridgewater Severe Recessionary base case) (Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)

If we avoid recession and corporate earnings hold up, then we might have very well bottomed.

Or we might still have a long way to fall.

“Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.” - Peter Lynch

We're not market timers...No one is and the good news is we don't need to be.

Here is what we can say with high confidence.

WSM is one of the world's safest, most dependable, and highest quality retailers

2.4% very safe yield

12.9% CAGR long-term return potential similar to what it's delivered over the past 32 years

41% discount to fair value = potential Ultra Value buy

6.5X cash-adjusted PE

22% CAGR consensus return potential over the next six years, 5X more than the S&P 500

potential 3X return in 5 years

about 3X better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next six years

If you are looking for quality, safety, strong growth potential, and a bargain-basement valuation by even private equity standards, then consider Williams-Sonoma.

If you're tired of obsessing over the Fed, interest rates, inflation, the war, and recession risk, then trust your savings to Williams-Sonoma, a company that has survived 10 recessions and 15 bear markets.

Is WSM risk-free? No, its balance sheet indicates it has a 0.6% chance of going to zero in the next 30 years.

But that's a very low fundamental risk and unless the next 66 years bring with them more extreme or severe economies and market crashes, we can say with 80% confidence that two things are true:

WSM is going to grow a lot larger in the coming years and decades

Anyone buying WSM today at 6.5X cash-adjusted earnings is going to feel like a stock market genius in the next 5+ years