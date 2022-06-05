ZargonDesign/E+ via Getty Images

Experiencing the great outdoors is great for both mental and physical health. And there are probably few ways better to achieve this than to engage in a sport or other recreational activity. One company that offers a very specific type of recreational activity for outdoor enthusiasts is Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN). This company, today, operates 37 mountain resorts and regional ski areas that it collectively refers to as resorts. As part of its business, it also offers other ancillary services like ski school, dining, retail and rental operations, and more. It also owns luxury hotels and other related properties. In recent months, shares of the company have been under pressure. This comes even as the fundamental condition of the enterprise improves. Given the data we have today, shares are starting to look very attractive. In fact, under the assumption that recent financial performance will continue, I have decided to rate the enterprise a soft ‘buy’ as of this writing.

A stock that has gone downhill

Back in November 2021, I wrote an article detailing the investment worthiness of Vail Resorts. At that time, I called the company's historical cash flows impressive. However, I also pointed out significant pain the company experienced on the revenue side of the equation. At that time, the most recent financial performance was encouraging but shares looked anything but cheap. This led me to conclude that there were definitely better prospects on the market that investors could be buying into. And as a result, I ended up rating the enterprise a ‘hold’. This rating indicates my belief that the returns investors can achieve by buying into the firm in question should more or less match with the broader market over a similar time frame. Since then, Vail Resorts performed a bit worse than I anticipated. While the S&P 500 has seen a decline of 11.1%, shares of this prospect are down 24.1%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given this disparity in returns, you might think that the fundamental performance of Vail Resorts has been awful. But the fact of the matter is that data has been very promising as of late. During the first two quarters of the company's 2022 fiscal year, for instance, revenue came in at $1.08 billion. That represents an increase of 32.5% compared to the $816.4 million the company generated the same time one year earlier. Year over year performance was fairly consistent in each of the two quarters for which data is available. For instance, in the second quarter of the year, revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same time one year earlier. Performance for the company continued even after the end of the latest quarter. In a press release issued on April 25th, management said that select ski metrics for the current season were up significantly year over year. In the season to date (date being defined as ending April 17th of this year) time frame, total skier visits were up 12.5% compared to the same time last year. Total lift ticket revenue was up 19.4%, while ski school revenue surged 53%. Dining revenue is even more impressive, coming in 73.2% one year earlier, while retail and rental revenue for the North American resort and ski area store locations was up 39%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the company's bottom line, the picture also continues to improve. Net income of $84.1 million in the first half of 2022 dwarfed the $6 million loss achieved one year earlier. Operating cash flow during this time frame came in at $611.3 million. That compares to the $459.1 million in sales achieved the same time frame of 2021. If we adjust for changes in working capital, cash flow would have risen from $121.1 million last year to $255.3 million this year. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also came in strong, totaling $287.9 million in the first half of 2022. That compares to the $178.8 million reported for the first six months of its 2021 fiscal year.

Vail Resorts

Management has provided guidance for 2022. However, they did say that net income, at the midpoint of expectations, should be around $345 million for the year. Using the midpoint figure, EBITDA should be around $823 million. To put this all in perspective, net income in 2021 was just $127.9 million, while EBITDA totaled $540.1 million. No guidance was given when it came to operating cash flow. But if we assume that it will rise at the same rate that EBITDA is slated to, then investors should expect a reading of about $800.4 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using this data, pricing the company is not all that difficult. At present, using our 2022 estimates, the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 29.7. This is down from the 40.7 that I calculated in my last article. The price to operating cash flow multiple is considerably lower, coming in at 12.8. By comparison, in my last article, I forecasted it to be 20.9. Next, we have the EV to EBITDA multiple. This should be, based on my calculations, 14.3. This represents a decline compared to the 18.8 when I last wrote about the business. Already, shares of the firm are looking cheaper. But it would also be helpful to value the company in the context of how other recreational businesses are trading. As part of this analysis, I decided to do just that with five select firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 7.1 to a high of 27.2. Three of the five companies were cheaper than Vail Resorts. Using, instead, the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 9.4 to 33.6. In this case, two of the five firms were cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Vail Resorts 12.8 14.3 Planet Fitness (PLNT) 27.2 33.6 SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) 7.7 10.3 Cedar Fair (FUN) 13.6 16.3 Six Flags Entertainment Group (SIX) 7.1 9.4 Bowlero (BOWL) 9.9 20.3

Takeaway

Truth be told, I find myself perplexed when it comes to trying to understand why the broader market pushed shares of Vail Resorts so much. Due to the high price to earnings multiple, the company probably did warrant some downside, particularly in the face of a dropping market. But now, it looks as though the pendulum has swung too far in the opposite direction. Although the price-to-earnings multiple of the company is still lofty, it is cheap on a cash flow basis. Though relative to peers, the discount the company might be trading for is marginal at best. But on an absolute basis, it looks as though the company might offer some additional upside. Because of this, I have decided to change my ‘hold’ rating into a ‘buy’ rating.