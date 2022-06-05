Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Companies are continuously working to reinvent themselves in some way, shape, or form. Sometimes this can take the form of launching a new product or acquiring some marginal assets. Other times, it can involve significant financial transactions aimed at creating shareholder value immediately. One REIT that is undergoing this latter example is Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT). At present, the company looks radically different than what it did at the end of its 2021 fiscal year. This follows management’s decision to divest certain non-core assets with the end goal of focusing all efforts on creating value with the assets that remain and with the objective of paying down debt. Given what little data is available regarding this maneuver, shares of the firm do now look fundamentally attractive if we assume that financial performance will eventually revert to what it was in 2019 before the pandemic struck. Due to this, I have decided to increase my rating on the company from a ‘hold’ to a ‘buy’.

Big changes are taking place

The last time I wrote an article about Hersha Hospitality Trust was in July of 2021. At that time, the hotel industry was still barely recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other players in the hotel and resort space, Hersha Hospitality Trust was hit hard by a plunge in occupancy rates. The company was also experiencing some signs of a turnaround, but I still recognized that the firm was risky at that moment. Ultimately, this led me to rate the enterprise a ‘hold’. But since then, the market has humbled me. Even as the S&P 500 has dropped by 6.8%, shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust have delivered a return of 19.1%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To be clear, some of this increase was driven by it continued improvement for the company's top and bottom lines. To give an example, we need only look at the latest quarter for which data is available. This is the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Revenue came in at $81.9 million. That's almost double the $47.2 million generated the same time one year earlier. This increase in sales was driven in large part by a rise in the company's occupancy rate from 45.9% to 58%. Operating cash flow went from a negative $13.8 million to a positive $15 million. FFO, or funds from operations, went from a negative $23.3 million to a negative $3.3 million, while EBITDA surged from $1.8 million to $20.1 million. This follows the 2021 fiscal year, which was already a solid time for the business relative to the year prior. As the occupancy rate at Hersha Hospitality Trust’s properties rose from 36.5% in 2020 to 56.3% last year, revenue rebounded and profits improved. The areas where the company did incur losses also experienced a narrowing of those losses last year.

As somebody who analyzes companies, the excitement from this paled in comparison to what the company announced in late April of this year. According to management, the firm agreed to sell off 7 of its non-core Urban Select Service properties located outside of New York in exchange for $505 million. Management said that this move would allow the company to reduce net debt by between $460 million and $480 million. To put that in perspective, net debt as of the end of the latest quarter was $1.03 billion. It also appears as though the assets sold were lower quality than the bulk of the company's other properties. The 26 hotels the business will be left with were responsible, in 2019, of generating RevPAR of $219. With the assets the company is selling still included, that number was just $206. Another important distinction relates to EBITDA. On a per-key basis, using 2019 results, the remaining properties should generate EBITDA of roughly $33,000. That compares to the $32,000 for all of the properties, including those being sold off, combined. Management expects this transaction to be completed sometime during the third quarter of this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Generally speaking, such a large divestiture would make it difficult to value a company moving forward. At the very least, it makes historical financial results meaningless. However, the EBITDA per key figure management provided makes it a lot easier for us to understand what the company will look like without these assets. Based on my calculations, EBITDA for the remaining 26 properties, assuming that financial performance reverts to 2019 levels eventually, should be $137.4 million. After factoring in the debt reduction caused by the transaction, interest expense annually should be around $16.7 million. I also made another adjustment that would imply operating cash flow for the firm of $96.5 million annually. This adjustment involves deducting preferred distributions from the operating cash flow of the company. Though preferred distributions are generally not factored in, I like to take them out to see the kind of cash flow that is capable of going to common shareholders.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking this data, I calculated that the company should be trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 5.3. The EV to EBITDA multiple of the company is a bit higher at 10.5. As part of my analysis, however, I also decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 1.6 to a high of 10. This is all based on current pricing compared to the fundamentals each company reported for its 2019 fiscal year. In this case, two of the five companies were cheaper than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is from 10.4 to 14.7. In this scenario, only one of the five companies was cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Hersha Hospitality Trust 5.3 10.5 Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) 4.4 11.1 Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) 10.0 14.7 Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) 1.6 10.7 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 6.5 11.0 Summit Hotel Properties (INN) 8.6 10.4

Takeaway

Exciting times can lead to uncertainty. But thanks to management, we do have some understanding of what the fundamental condition of Hersha Hospitality Trust should look like moving forward in a world where financial performance reverts to what it was in 2019. Shares of the company are also quite cheap at this moment, and I could see investors pushing the stock higher unless we do see a significant economic slowdown or a massive resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Absent those events coming to pass, however, I do think the company makes for a worthwhile ‘buy’ prospect to consider.