Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) is a closed-end fund I've previously run across. However, I had never looked at it more than a cursory glance. A reader had recently asked my thoughts on the fund, so it was time to dive in.

The fund's investment advisor is Advent Capital Management. The servicing agent is Guggenheim, and the fund's website is located along with Guggenheim's other CEFs.

The first few things that stood out to me initially when looking at the fund was that the discount hasn't widened out as we have seen with other CEFs.

It then caught my attention that the distribution yield was well over 10%. I then took a glance at the portfolio allocations quickly. My first thought was how similar it was to Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI). It is similar to Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV). Both CHI and NCV have other sister funds that are identical too.

I have covered both of these names previously. CHI recently, and NCV, where I was a bit more cautious back in the fall. Of course, that caution was warranted now that we are entering bear territory, but I felt it has some other issues it has to deal with.

So, as soon as I made the connection there, I had to start running some comparisons. Overall, what surprised me was that CHI was also bucking the widening discount trend. Again, at the time of looking at the data right now. With the volatile market, things can change rapidly. NCV and its sister fund aren't having quite the same luck. We'll be looking at comparisons between all these funds in this article.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.77

Discount: -2.46%

Distribution Yield: 10.18%

Expense Ratio: 1.31%

Leverage: 42.51%

Managed Assets: $821 million

Structure: Perpetual

AVK's investment objective is "to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income." They will attempt to achieve this by "investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertibles securities and non-convertible income securities." They will also invest "at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in lower-grade, non-convertible income securities, although the portion of the Fund's assets invested in convertible securities and non-convertible income securities will vary from time to time."

This provides the fund with a fair bit of flexibility to invest in a hybrid allocation. In practice, they carry a majority of their portfolio in convertible investments, followed by high-yield securities, and then to a smaller extent, equity positions.

One thing that might be worth noting is that the main website doesn't include mention of an option writing strategy under its investment objective. However, in the Annual Report, they include that "the Fund also uses a strategy of writing covered call options on up to 25% of the securities held in the portfolio."

The fund is highly leveraged, as is a common theme with most convertible funds. The idea is that they are relatively more conservative than a pure-equity fund since the convertible securities have bond-like characteristics. Keep in mind that the fund is going to be tilted towards below-investment-grade and mostly unrated securities.

Most convertible funds have the highest allocation to "not rated" because convertible funds are offered to institutions and not retail investors. They save the expenses and time of getting rated and just allow the institutional buyers to do their own due diligence.

With this, that clearly means there are considerable risks here, and the high amount of leverage should be considered with caution. The losses these funds have sustained for the year have pushed these leverage ratios up even higher. For most investors, the volatility associated with this probably wouldn't be appropriate.

Another consideration for AVK specifically is that they paid an average rate of 2.80% on their combined leverage lines as of the period ending October 31st, 2021. That's certainly on the higher side. It pushed the total expense ratio when including leverage expenses to 2.77%. For comparison, CHI has some fixed rate preferred shares for leverage with fairly high dividend rates. However, even including the leverage expenses for CHI, in the last Annual Report, it came to a 1.83% expense ratio.

Performance - Not Getting The Usual Discount Widening

In the CEF space, we recently touched on how valuations have been opening up due to all the latest volatility. Here's a look at the YTD discount/premium highs and lows between AVK, CHI, and NCV.

YCharts

What we can see is that discounts had widened out for these funds near February/March for AVK and CHI. They had then rebounded, similarly to the overall market rebounding after hitting lows in February. Of course, we are back making new lows for the year, but that is another topic.

More interestingly, NCV's discount had widened out substantially quite recently. That could make it actually a potentially better candidate for a mean reversion trade. Although, consistent underperformance relative to its peers makes a longer-term picture less clear.

Looking at the last ten years, here is how the total returns have shaken out between these three funds. AVK has certainly done better than NCV but had been completely trounced by CHI.

YCharts

To be fair here, CHI's outperformance really began to ramp up from the March 2020 collapse. We also know that past performance is no guarantee of future performance, so there is always that caveat. It can give us a general track record that is quite interesting to see, though.

Here's a comparison on a YTD basis, both again for total returns on a price and NAV basis.

YCharts

In this case, we see that AVK has been the one that is holding up slightly better on a total NAV return basis. Once again, NCV comes in at the bottom. Which, I hope it is starting to become a bit more clear on why I had a cautious outlook for NCV previously.

For just a fun, arbitrary look, I posted my cautious article on NCV on November 5th, 2021. Here are the total return comparisons between these three funds since then.

YCharts

Distribution - Enticing, But Tough Market Dampens Optimism

One of the main reasons to own a CEF is the higher yields that they can throw off. For AVK, we are seeing a 10.18% distribution yield at this time. On a NAV basis, it comes to 9.93%. Generally, any distribution yield over 10% will make me a bit cautious. This has been flirting with that level lately. However, the other convertible funds are also around this level or higher. NCV has popped up to around a 12.32% distribution yield now.

AVK has had a long history of holding its distribution steady. Since launching, we see only one cut, and that was during 2008/09. That's quite an impressive record.

AVK Distribution History (CEFConnect)

However, with these convertible funds, they rely a lot on capital gains to fund their distributions. That's part of the appeal of convertible securities, the idea that you get a minimal or no yield but the chance to produce capital gains converting into common stock.

AVK is no different; at the end of its last fiscal year, net investment income coverage came to 18.35%. A good reminder that it is a "distribution yield" and not a "dividend" or "income" yield. Distribution implies funding from sources other than income.

AVK Annual Report (Advent Capital)

What is worth highlighting here, too, is that it doesn't include the $1.3874 in the year-end special that it paid out. That didn't happen until December 2021. This is important because now they have even fewer assets than they had previously to generate earnings from.

The large year-ends that CEFs pay are certainly attractive for investors, but this is often the downside. These are sometimes unavoidable, too; if they want to be regulated investment companies [RICs], they are required to pay out the majority of their earnings - which includes those capital gains. Had 2022 not reminded us that bear markets happen, it wouldn't have been as much of a deal.

For tax purposes, a significant portion of the distribution was classified as ordinary income in 2021. For 2020, the distribution classification was largely return of capital. That return of capital would have primarily been generated due to insufficient NII or realized gains. Yet, when combined with the unrealized appreciation, the fund's returns were strong. This means that it wouldn't have been destructive ROC in that case.

In general, convertible funds tend to have significant portions of their distributions classified as ordinary income. This will make it more appropriate for tax-sheltered accounts.

For the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, the tax character of distributions paid, as reflected on the Statements of Changes in Net Assets, of $48,556,272 and $11,875,142 was ordinary income and $0 and $36,681,130 was return of capital, respectively.

AVK's Portfolio

As mentioned above, the highest allocation of the fund's assets is to convertible securities.

AVK Asset Weighting (Advent Capital)

Interestingly, the largest sector concentration isn't tech, as is often the case with these convertible funds. Of course, with tech's massive sell-off in 2022, it could have easily been the highest allocation and slipped from that spot.

AVK Sector Exposure (Advent Capital)

CHI still lists tech as its largest allocation at the end of April 30th, 2022. This is the same with NCV, too, at the end of March 31st, 2022. These differences in weightings can help explain the outperformance AVK has been experiencing YTD relative to these peers. NCV last reported the highest tech exposure and has performed the worst.

The fund is primarily invested in U.S. investments, but not entirely. There is a small sleeve of international exposure that they have listed.

AVK Geographic Allocation (Advent Capital)

Looking at the credit quality, it is exactly what we would have suspected. The largest weighting is "not rated." This is then followed by mostly exposure to below-investment-grade rated companies—only a relatively small sleeve in the higher-rated categories.

AVK Credit Quality (Advent Capital)

Finally, to take a look at the fund's top ten.

AVK Top Ten (Advent Capital)

This shows us that the fund is quite diversified since the top ten represent only around 11% of the portfolio. If equalized out, that would obviously only be just over 1% in weightings. CEFConnect puts the total number of holdings at 381. This is another fairly common characteristic of convertible/high-yield funds. Since they are at higher risk due to the lower credit ratings, they use a "buckshot" approach. Invest in hundreds of positions so that the few defaults don't hinder performance too drastically.

The problem with this is it can also mean limited outperformance too. They aren't investing in the best of the best but simply trying to avoid losing too much. I'm not against this approach for these types of funds; just worth mentioning.

Then again, that isn't always the case either. In fact, CEFConnect shows that CHI has 620 positions and NCV has 261. CHI was historically the best performer and carries the largest number of holdings, yet still outperformed over the longer term. Worth noting that the top ten that they have allocated to carries a higher concentration. At the end of April 2022, they list that the top ten make up 13.6% of CHI.

I personally hold the common stock of Ford (F) and NextEra Energy (NEE). I'm also short some F puts, too, meaning I could potentially get longer on the common stock. For AVK, the F positions they hold are convertible bonds that are due March 15th, 2026 and the Ford 7.45% corporate bond due July 16th, 2031.

For NEE, they are holding the convertible preferred stocks; 5.28% due March 1st, 2023 and the 6.22% due September 1st, 2023.

Conclusion

Overall, the valuation would keep me in the position of only wanting it on the watchlist but not a buy at this time. If you are holding it already, it seems to be a fairly attractive convertible fund. It might have underperformed the Calamos funds over the longer term, but that can't be guaranteed to happen again. CHI is also trading at a premium still, despite the market volatility.

With that being said, I think that given the long-term discount range for AVK, we would have to widen out significantly from here.

YCharts

The ten-year average discount comes at nearly 10%. We are well above that level. To get a truly feel-good deal, I think I would wait until we are closer to this average.