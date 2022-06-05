gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) is a new closed end fund from Nuveen. The CEF began trading on the NYSE on November 22, 2021 following the reorganization of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD), Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA), and Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) into NMAI. Nuveen is a behemoth in the CEF space, with $65 billion of assets under management across 62 CEFs. Nuveen has more than 30 years of experience managing CEF vehicles.

As stated in its literature, NUMAI has total return as an objective:

The Fund's investment objective is to provide attractive total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The Fund dynamically invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of issuers located around the world. This dynamic investment strategy uses a risk-based framework in which any amount can be allocated to an asset-class at any time. The Fund may invest in equity and debt securities of any type without limit. The relative allocations of the Fund's managed assets for investment between equity and debt securities, and relative allocations to the different types of equity and income strategies, will vary from time to time, consistent with the Fund's investment objective. The Fund uses leverage.

Ultimately the fund has a very broad mandate, and an investor would basically buy into the "alpha" generating capabilities of the management team rather than a specific risk factor. This stems from the fund's ability to change its composition significantly between debt and equity and between local and international securities, based on the portfolio managers' preference. Since it is a new fund, we do not have the historical data yet to judge NMAI's performance long term, but generally we are not big fans of multi-asset funds here at BTA. We would much rather compose a CEF portfolio ourselves using individual risk factor CEFs that excel in their respective fields.

From a portfolio composition perspective NMAI is U.S. centric, with a high allocation to REIT equities, bank preferred securities and MBS bonds. This tilt towards long rates products has resulted in an abysmal performance in 2022, the fund being down more than -20% from a price perspective. We expect the fund to underperform until rates stabilize, with the Fed laser focused on bringing inflation down and cooling the housing market. The fund also exposes a very steep discount to NAV exceeding -12%, due to its portfolio and the fact that it is a new fund. We are on Hold for this CEF as of now, and we would revisit later in the year when the rates picture is clearer, and we can observe a more significant track record for NMAI in terms of portfolio composition and securities chosen.

Holdings

Currently the fund is tilted towards equities, having an allocation exceeding 50% to the asset class:

Asset Allocation (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see that the largest asset holding is represented by equities, followed by a very broken-down fixed income slice. On the fixed income part floating rate leveraged loans have the highest weighting followed by preferred securities and asset backed securities. Corporate bonds have a very small allocation at 6.2%. To note that while preferred securities might be considered by some as equity (similarly to what accounting rules do), ultimately, they are considered a fixed income component for portfolio construction purposes since they usually have a very high coupon and virtually no upside.

The fund fact sheet does not contain the granular asset allocation or a "Top 10 Holdings" section, but the annual report does. Kindly keep in mind that the annual report is as of Dec. 31, 2021, while the fund fact sheet is as of Q1 2022. From the annual report the more granular allocation is:

Portfolio Composition (Annual Report)

Source: Annual Report

We can see that on the ABS side, mortgage-backed securities play a large role. This is important because MBSs have no credit risk, being rated AAA. This means that the fund uses this bucket to allocate AAA bonds which will act as a hedge in a risk off environment during normalized market yield levels. In 2022 MBSs have acted as a drag, similarly to treasuries, due to the hike in yields. We can also note that on the common stock side the fund allocates a high percentage to REITs, which are more volatile than other asset classes. On the REIT side the fund allocates the largest proportion to what is called a "Specialized" bucket:

REIT Bucket (Annual Report)

We can find the likes of American Tower Corp, Crown Castle or Equinix here. On the preferred securities side we can see that the fund is overweight bank securities:

Preferred Securities (Annual Report)

The fund is overall U.S. centric via its securities holdings:

Country Allocation (Fund Fact Sheet)

Performance

NMAI is down significantly in 2022:

2022 Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The fund has underperformed both the S&P 500 as well as the REIT focused exchange traded fund VNQ. Nothing has worked for NMAI in 2022. Its MBS bucket has been clobbered by higher rates, REITs have sold off significantly due to their fixed rate components, and leverage has amplified the move down in the fund. Only a higher energy allocation would have saved this fund in 2022. Going forward we expect NMAI to further underperform due to its preponderance to have a long rates component through its holdings. NMAI will start delivering alpha only when rates stabilize.

Since it is a new fund, we do not have a historic performance for NMAI, nor can we compute our usual analytics such as Sharpe ratio, standard deviation, and drawdown figures.

Distribution

The fund has adopted a managed distribution policy. The goal of a managed distribution program is to provide shareholders relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by systematically converting expected long-term return potential into regular distributions. Historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. Under a managed distribution policy, the CEF seeks to maintain a stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term, matches the fund’s total distributions paid to its total return. As of the latest Section 19.a. distribution the fund does not utilize any return of capital (ROC):

Distribution (Fund Section 19a)

Please note that the fund has a quarterly distribution rather than the more popular monthly one.

Premium/Discount to NAV

The fund is currently trading at a discount to NAV that exceeds -12%:

Discount to NAV (CefConnect)

We do not expect this discount to normalize any time soon due to the pressures on the NAV as well as the fact that NMAI is a new fund which has not yet found its footing. Once rates stabilize, we will see a normalization in the discount to NAV as well, although we expect it to always be negative due to the riskiness of the underlying fund portfolio.

Conclusion

NMAI is a new CEF from Nuveen. The vehicle falls in the multi-asset category, and it has a very broad mandate in terms of securities choices and geographic allocation. Currently the fund has a high allocation to REIT equities, bank preferred securities and MBS bonds, being U.S. centric. NMAI has had a very poor performance in 2022, being down more than -20% from a price perspective. We expect the fund to underwhelm until rates stabilize in the U.S. With a discount to NAV exceeding -12% the CEF also embeds the fact that the management team has not yet proven itself in terms of alpha generating capabilities. We are on Hold for this CEF as of now, and we would revisit later in the year when the rates picture is clearer, and we can observe a more significant track record for NMAI in terms of portfolio composition and securities chosen.