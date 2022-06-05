Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

These are far from dream times for homebuilders like Dream Finders Home (NASDAQ:DFH) as a cocktail of a tight labor market, huge (material) inflation and rapidly rising interest (and thus mortgage) rates creates severe headwinds.

In October of last year, I concluded that I was finding value in homes with Dream Finders as its shares had seen a big reversal from the summer, while earnings power was still very solid and the Ukraine crisis was not on the radar yet. The cyclicality of the housing market prevented me to get involved in size at the same time as well.

Former Take

Founded in 2009, Dream Finders has seen rapid growth as a homebuilder which focuses on regional markets with growing populations, in particular building single-family and entry-level homes. Besides construction, the company offers adjacent services like insurance and mortgage, operating with an asset light model by focusing on just-in-time purchase of land parcels.

Shares went public at $13 in January 2021, but rose to $22 on the first day of trading, granting the business a $2.1 billion equity valuation. Such a valuation was applied to a business doing $744 million in sales, on which it posted earnings of $39 million, all based on some 2,000 units sold at an average price of over $360,000 that year.

Revenues rose sharply to over a billion in 2020, yet earnings power was relatively limited, translating into high multiples at the time of the offering, certainly as shares rallied to a high of $34 in June. This momentum in the stock was driven by momentum in the business, as a $2 billion revenue run rate might be in the works, and with margins seen at 6-8%, that might translate into earnings power of $1.50 per share.

Over the summer, the company announced a big deal with the nearly half a billion purchase of McGuyer Homebuilders in a deal adding nearly a billion in sales. The large deal, complicated financing and headwinds in the economy made investors a bit cautious. With shares down to $16 and earnings power still pegged at $1.50 per share, I noted the valuation appeal as I was initiating a small position in the autumn of last year, yet uncertainty on the dealmaking strategy and health of the housing market prevented me from taking a position in size.

What Now?

Relatively few news events have happened since the start of the year, other than the release of the regularly scheduled quarterly results. Shares have been trading in a $15-$23 range since that point in time, currently exchanging hands at $17 and change.

The McGuyer deal closed in the fourth quarter. This was the driver behind an 84% increase in sales to $850 million, that is for the fourth quarter alone, as the backlog rose to $2.9 billion. Pre-tax earnings rose a similar 86% to $71 million, translating into decent margins, but this is relatively easy with average selling prices up 28% on the year before. Net earnings of $57 million worked down to earnings of $0.55 per share, implying that the $1.50 per share run rate might be too conservative, but the question is if this operating momentum could be maintained.

Some attention to leverage has to be paid as the company operates with a half a billion net debt load, looking at cash minus construction debt, but this leverage definition excludes over a $150 million in preferred mezzanine equity and VIE outstanding, resulting in somewhat higher leverage ratios by that math.

In May, the release of the first quarter results showed some conflicting trends. Revenues rose 94% to $662 million, a sequential decline as this is a seasonally softer quarter of course, all while the backlog rose further in a spectacular fashion to $3.4 billion. Pre-tax income rose to $63 million, for margins of 10%. This coincided with a 40% increase in home prices on the year.

Earnings came in at $0.42 per share in this seasonally softer quarter as net debt inched up to $670 million based on the simplified calculation described above, with much of the cash flows needed to go into inventory, land lots, but mostly to construction in process.

Turning Cautious

Having held a tiny position since the start of the year, I am happy to get out with a dollar profit. While that profit is very little, it actually marks quite an underperformance versus the market, as my largest concern is that the outside world has deteriorated a lot in terms of rising rates and rising construction costs, creating a real shadow on the medium-term outlook in my eyes. I am happy to get out of the stock amidst this situation at largely break-even investment results.